North American Allowance Results Aug. 2

TDN, 5TH, ALW, $35,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-2.

6—

SHE’S CRAFTY, f, 4, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and Double Down Racing, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), T-Robert Guciardo, J-Juan J. L. Velez, $21,420.

1A—

Out My Dear, f, 3, Flat Out–Quietmydear, by Real Quiet. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Gary Ross (OH), $7,140.

2—

Penny Shots, f, 4, Archarcharch–Joxy Roxy, by City Zip. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), $3,570.