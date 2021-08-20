North American Allowance Results Aug. 20

|SAR, 6TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/16MT, 8-20.
|3—
|LA DRAGONTEA (GB), f, 4, Lope de Vega (IRE)–La Concorde (FR), by Sadler’s Wells. O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Rebecaa Hillen, B-Bartisan Racing Ltd (GB), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $57,750.
|6—
|Sister Otoole, f, 4, Amira’s Prince (IRE)–O’ Toole, by Distorted Humor. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $21,000.
|2—
|Flighty Lady (IRE), f, 4, Sir Percy (GB)–Airfield (GB), by Dansili (GB). (21,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Tally-Ho Stud (IRE), $12,600.
|Winning Time: 1:59 1/5 (yl)
|SAR, 3RD, AOC, $92,150, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-20.
|5—
|SCOCCIATORE, g, 4, Central Banker–Our Miss Jones, by Alphabet Soup. ($50,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $47,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-Eric Cancel, $52,250.
|3—
|Market Alert, g, 3, D’ Funnybone–Shakaleena, by Silver Deputy. O-WellSpring Stables, B-Wellspring Stables (NY), $19,000.
|4—
|New York’s Finest, g, 7, City Zip–Is It Safe, by Yes It’s True. O-Walder, Peter R and P and L Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, B-TIC Racing Stable (NY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (ft)
|PIM, 7TH, AOC, $59,020, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 8-20.
|2—
|MARGIE’S HEAVEN, f, 4, Golden Lad–Margaret Mary, by Dance With Ravens. O-Sola Dei Gloria Stable, B-Michael Terry Shane (MD), T-Hugh I. McMahon, J-Angel Cruz, $35,880.
|6—
|Olive Kat, m, 5, Drill–Kalambaka Queen, by Pico Central (BRZ). ($1,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $10,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Old Coach Farm, B-Get Away Farm (FL), $10,400.
|5—
|Bunting, m, 5, Bandbox–Oriental River, by Orientate. O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), $5,980.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (my)
|MTH, 2ND, AOC, $58,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 8-20.
|6—
|SHE ANSWERED, f, 4, Fed Biz–You Asked, by Yes It’s True. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), T-Jorge Duarte, Jr., J-Albin Jimenez, $36,000.
|4—
|Wedontbelieveher, f, 4, Bayern–Starlite Starbrite, by Mutakddim. ($50,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-A Bianco Holding, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), $12,000.
|3—
|B B’s Rocket, f, 3, Munnings–Razia Sultana, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($46,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $85,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Ylliehus 5 Star, B-Galteemore Bloodstock, Grouseridge Ltd & Dermot Ryan (KY), $6,000.
|Winning Time: :58 (ft)
|ELP, 2ND, AOC, $53,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-20.
|1A—
|DERBY DATE, g, 5, Will Take Charge–Smart and Fancy, by Not for Love. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Jack Sisterson, J-Declan Cannon, $31,800.
|3—
|Dennis’ Moment, c, 4, Tiznow–Transplendid, by Elusive Quality. ($400,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds (KY), $10,600.
|1—
|Verb, c, 4, Dialed In–Pajama Bottom, by Include. ($65,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Calumet Farm, B-Cave Brook Farm (KY), $5,300.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|ELP, 8TH, ALW, $52,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-20.
|8—
|IRONSTONE ROAD, c, 4, Quality Road–Caitlin Louise, by Exchange Rate. O-Barrett Partners LLC, B-Barrett Partners, LLC (KY), T-Troy Newton, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $31,200.
|5—
|Kittansett, c, 4, American Pharoah–Bsharpsonata, by Pulpit. ($1,400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $10,400.
|2—
|Johny’s Fireball, g, 3, Tonalist–Sweet Emma Rose, by City Zip. ($140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-R S Evans (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 4TH, AOC, $51,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-20.
|2—
|NACHO PAPA, g, 5, Brethren–Cartia, by Empire Maker. O-ProRacing Stable, LLC, B-Arindel (FL), T-Jose Francisco D’Angelo, J-Samy Camacho, $31,100.
|6—
|The Red Man, g, 3, Chitu–Miss Rhonda, by Put It Back. O-Clap Embroidery, B-Craig L Wheeler (FL), $11,120.
|5—
|Dark Ages, g, 5, J P’s Gusto–Ephyra, by Corinthian. O-Guarnieri Stables, Inc, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $5,560.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $51,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-20.
|6—
|FAST LOADED, g, 4, Gone Astray–Myconfederaterose, by Trippi. O-Moshe Mark, B-Shade Tree Thoroughbreds Inc (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Angel S. Arroyo, $31,100.
|7—
|Vinnie Van Go, g, 5, J P’s Gusto–Van Brit, by Van Nistelrooy. ($5,500 2018 OBSJUN). O-Louis Corrente, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung & Jose Lucio Mendoza Servin (FL), $10,660.
|8—
|Royal Squeeze, g, 9, Wildcat Heir–Mop Squeezer, by Roanoke. ($310,000 2014 OBSMAR). O-MDAG Stables LLC, B-Gary Aiken (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $29,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-19.
|4—
|HEZA WAY MAKER, c, 3, Bayern–Forever Sunshine, by Rockport Harbor. ($7,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cynthia Jean Ladner, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), T-Marvin J. Ladner, J-Antonio Quiles, $17,400.
|2—
|Gold Punch, g, 3, Goldencents–Reata’s Quik Punch, by Two Punch. O-South Central Stables, B-Cypress Bend Farm (LA), $6,600.
|1A—
|He’s a Bomb, c, 3, Hit It a Bomb–Cowgirl N Up, by My Golden Song. ($9,000 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Caroline Dodwell (OK), $3,190.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
