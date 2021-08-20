North American Allowance Results Aug. 20

EVD, 7TH, ALW, $29,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 8-19.

4—

HEZA WAY MAKER, c, 3, Bayern–Forever Sunshine, by Rockport Harbor. ($7,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cynthia Jean Ladner, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), T-Marvin J. Ladner, J-Antonio Quiles, $17,400.

2—

Gold Punch, g, 3, Goldencents–Reata’s Quik Punch, by Two Punch. O-South Central Stables, B-Cypress Bend Farm (LA), $6,600.

1A—

He’s a Bomb, c, 3, Hit It a Bomb–Cowgirl N Up, by My Golden Song. ($9,000 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Caroline Dodwell (OK), $3,190.