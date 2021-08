North American Allowance Results Aug. 23

IND, 1ST, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-23.

4—

HITTHEFLOORRUNNING, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Schefflera, by Mutakddim. O-Greenhill Racing Stables, Inc, B-Jeff Greenhill & Sherri Greenhill (IN), T-Jeffrey L. Greenhill, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $25,800.

6—

Miss Deputy Star, f, 3, Deputy Storm–Make Her a Star, by Make Your Choice. O-Edgar, Jim and Coleman, Martin, B-Jim Edgar & Martin Coleman (IN), $8,600.

5—

Got Spirit, f, 4, Animal Style–Spiritual Trip, by Smoke Glacken. O-Ron D Herrell, B-Samuel and William Martin Trust (IN), $4,300.