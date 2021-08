North American Allowance Results Aug. 25

TDN, 7TH, ALW, $37,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-25.

7—

TWERK, f, 3, Speightster–I Like It, by Henny Hughes. O-Peter J Sheppell, B-Peter J Sheppell (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $22,320.

1—

Speak Lightly, f, 4, Mr Speaker–Stella Girl, by Bellamy Road. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis Ruberto Jr (OH), $7,440.

3—

Windy Lu Who, f, 4, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $3,720.