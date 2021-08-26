North American Allowance Results Aug. 26

IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-26.

6—

GET N TIPSY, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Richiesgirlgotgame, by Five Star Day. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Richard Ravin (IN), T-John Haran, J-Angel A. Rodriguez, $22,800.

4—

Just Humming, f, 4, Successful Appeal–Just Sarah, by Runaway Groom. O-Huddleston, Richard W and Elliott Racing LLC, B-Richard W Huddleston (IN), $7,600.

2—

Swift Temple, f, 3, Temple City–Swift Closer, by Closing Argument. O-Jim Edgar, B-Jim Edgar (IN), $3,800.