North American Allowance Results Aug. 26

|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-26.
|7—
|UNION MAIDEN, f, 4, Union Rags–Pantanal, by Congrats. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $425,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Wise Racing LLC, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Luis Saez, $57,750.
|4—
|Whispering Pines, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Rankin, Hunter A and Papason Stables, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $21,000.
|1—
|Emilia’s Moon, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Thundering Emilia, by Thunder Gulch. O-Charles F Engel, B-Teneri Farm Inc & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY), $12,600.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|DMR, 6TH, AOC, $81,060, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 8-26.
|4—
|HEAR MY PRAYER, f, 4, The Big Beast–Additional Prayer, by Songandaprayer. ($16,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Wilson, Holly and David, B-Janet Erwin (FL), T-Vladimir Cerin, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $45,600.
|7—
|Bulletproof One, f, 4, Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. O-Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Wachtel Stable, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & kmn racing (CA), $19,760.
|5—
|Raymundos Secret, m, 5, Treasure Beach (GB)–Paulette Caveat, by Greatness. ($7,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Edward Seltzer, Beverly Anderson,Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL), $9,120.
|Winning Time: :56 (fm)
|DMR, 7TH, AOC, $73,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.
|2—
|TOUCHDOWN BROWN, g, 3, Cairo Prince–Chicalelee, by Cherokee Run. O-Brown, Rusty, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Phillip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), T-Brian J. Koriner, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $43,200.
|9—
|Atomic Drop, g, 3, Mucho Macho Man–Always Sweet, by Street Sense. ($45,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Little Red Feather Racing, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (CA), $14,400.
|1—
|Hapi Hapi, g, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Wild Caroline, by Wildcat Heir. O-RadarRob Racing, B-James Shenouda (CA), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-26.
|7—
|SLEEPY DREAM, f, 3, Pass Rush–Mineshaft Dream, by Mineshaft. O-Joe Pagan, B-Joe Pagan (IN), T-Emma Mulvey, J-Edgar Morales, $24,600.
|2—
|Lieutenant Kitty, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Corrine, by Chief Seattle. O-Deerfield Farm Racing, Ison, Dan, Bebber, Charles A and Lavallee Racing, B-David W Osborne & Loren Hebel-Osborne (IN), $8,200.
|5—
|Miss Fort, f, 3, Fort Prado–Littlemisschoochoo, by Silver Train. O-Denis Cluley, B-Denis Cluley & Cathie Cluley (IN), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:48 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $40,375, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 8-26.
|5—
|BATTLEBUS, g, 5, Tizway–Lake Squared, by Friends Lake. O-Not The 1 Stable, Inc, B-Brian Kahn & Atlas Farm, LLC (KY), T-Linda L. Albert, J-Kevin Gomez, $24,000.
|6—
|Wicked Finn, c, 3, Wicked Strong–Limerick, by Black Minnaloushe. ($25,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-SAB Stable Inc, B-Linda Griggs (KY), $8,000.
|1—
|Ride Em, g, 4, Kantharos–Cuppy Cake, by Olmodavor. O-Juan Arriagada, B-Thomas L Croley (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:29 (gd)
|AP, 3RD, AOC, $38,440, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 8-26.
|5—
|MIDNIGHT BLUE NOTE, g, 8, Midnight Lute–Allurable, by Regal Classic. O-Michael L Reavis, B-Charles Galli (IL), T-Michael L. Reavis, J-Constantino Roman, $26,040.
|8—
|Star of Kodiak, g, 5, Ready’s Image–Gal from Dixie, by Dixieland Heat. O-Brockmeyer Racing Stables LLC, B-Niknar Farm, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Richy, g, 3, Suntracer–Dream Crusher, by Five Star Day. O-Crowns Way Racing LLC, Stevens, Lou and Jim Gulick Stables, Inc, B-Jim Gulick (FL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: :58 1/5 (yl)
|IND, 1ST, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-26.
|4—
|TUCKYOURTALEANDRUN, f, 3, Run Away and Hide–Tale, by Tale of the Cat. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Declan Cannon, $22,800.
|5—
|Tiz Abby, f, 4, Colonel John–Shadow Vale, by Beautiful Indy. O-Robert Hyden, B-Roxanne Hyden (IN), $7,600.
|6—
|Mambacita, f, 3, Flashback–Holladay Dixie, by Dixie Union. O-Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC, B-Superbad Stables LLC &Pine Lake Breeders LLC (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-26.
|6—
|GET N TIPSY, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Richiesgirlgotgame, by Five Star Day. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Richard Ravin (IN), T-John Haran, J-Angel A. Rodriguez, $22,800.
|4—
|Just Humming, f, 4, Successful Appeal–Just Sarah, by Runaway Groom. O-Huddleston, Richard W and Elliott Racing LLC, B-Richard W Huddleston (IN), $7,600.
|2—
|Swift Temple, f, 3, Temple City–Swift Closer, by Closing Argument. O-Jim Edgar, B-Jim Edgar (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|ALB, 8TH, ALW, $36,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-25.
|5—
|MARKING TIME, f, 3, Marking–Playoftheday, by Attila’s Storm. O-Centurion Racing Partners, LLC, B-R D Hubbard (NM), T-Gene C. Garcia, J-Kelsi Purcell, $21,358.
|7—
|Blue Blazes Who, f, 4, Quinton’s Gold–Silverup, by Prenup. O-Bean, Scott R and Masek, James D, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), $7,240.
|4—
|Awesome Walker, f, 4, Delhomme–Social Event, by Event of the Year. O-Hall, Richard and Gilding, John B, B-Richardson Brothers (NM), $3,620.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 8TH, AOC, $35,968, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.
|5—
|SUMMER ASSAULT, g, 4, Summer Front–Quality Included, by Include. ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $45,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cherrywood Racing II, Marko, Kevin and Last Call Racing, LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Michele Boyce, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $19,200.
|7—
|What’s Up Dude, g, 7, First Dude–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Danalisa Racing Stable, Inc, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), $8,960.
|1—
|Wile E Peyote, g, 6, City Zip–Peyote Patty, by Cactus Ridge. O-Montesano Racing, B-Tim Keeley (IL), $4,928.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|ALB, 7TH, ALW, $35,900, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-25.
|10—
|EVACUEE, g, 4, Abstraction–Thibodaux, by Early Flyer. ($30,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Fred Alexander, Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $21,540.
|7—
|On a Warpath, g, 4, Indian Firewater–New Gold, by Attila’s Storm. O-Amanda Sweeten, B-Michael C Stinson (NM), $7,180.
|2—
|Cheese Tray, c, 3, Attila’s Storm–Road to Reason, by Redattore (BRZ). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $3,590.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $33,150, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-25.
|5—
|FORGOTTEN PEACE, m, 5, Jersey Town–Universal Peace (JPN), by Sunday Silence. O-Girten, Tim, Mazzocco, Marc and Magee, Pete, B-Lannister Holdings LLC, Don Brown &Nancy Sexton (OK), T-Tim Girten, J-Scott Spieth, $20,400.
|1—
|Our Little Jewel, f, 4, Hat Trick (JPN)–Yourmajestyscrown, by Indian Charlie. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $6,800.
|3—
|Giulia Ammannati, m, 5, Noble Mission (GB)–Samurai’s Honor, by First Samurai. ($52,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Silverman, Marshall W and Hoffberger, Richard J, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $32,040, 3YO/UP, 7F, 8-25.
|4—
|EMERALD FOREST, g, 3, Gemologist–Papa’s Forest, by Forestry. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Roberto Morales, $18,600.
|3—
|Drewcitable, h, 6, Artie Schiller–Native Trinket, by Dove Hunt. ($31,000 ’16 ESLSEP). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Jay Adcock (LA), $7,000.
|6—
|Turn On the Magic, g, 4, Khozan–Mollie’s Magic, by Factum. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-26.
|10—
|PERFECT HIDEAWAY, f, 3, Run Away and Hide–Perfect Landing, by Frost Giant. O-McClay, Thomas G, Sweigart, Dennis and Cullari, Salvatore, B-Thomas G McClay & Dennis Sweigart (PA), T-Todd M. Beattie, J-Dana G. Whitney, $18,960.
|1—
|Tipsy Chatter, f, 3, Bourbon Courage–Zeezee Zoomzoom, by Congrats. O-Elizabeth M Merryman, B-Elizabeth M Merryman (PA), $6,320.
|3—
|Swan Point, f, 3, Oxbow–Fleet Special, by Afleet Alex. ($15,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-James Eshelman, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 1ST, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-26.
|2—
|YOU MUST CHILL, g, 5, Winchill–Only Me, by Runaway Groom. ($4,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Mark Grier (PA), T-Jamie Ness, J-Frankie Pennington, $18,960.
|1—
|Artistic Endeavor, g, 3, Munnings–Encore Saritta, by Consolidator. O-Buttonwood Farm, B-Mr & Mrs Rodman W Moorhead III (PA), $6,320.
|4—
|Moon Meister, g, 3, Bodemeister–Summer Moon, by Maria’s Mon. O-Ronald Snider, B-Warrior’s Reward LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (sf)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 8-26.
|3—
|ROLLING PALISADES, g, 4, Palace–Rolling True, by Yes It’s True. O-Pops Racing Stable, B-A Delaperriere Stables LLC (PA), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $18,960.
|8—
|Great Bend, g, 6, Sidney’s Candy–Patty’s Pride, by Special Rate. O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Brian C Schartz (PA), $6,320.
|1—
|Crypt, g, 3, Jump Start–Di’s Delight, by French Deputy. O-Lee J Glassberg, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $31,155, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-26.
|2—
|BEAM OF LIGHT, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Arousing, by Cee’s Tizzy. ($16,000 ’17 KEENOV; $35,000 ’18 KEESEP; $190,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-Harris Farms & Donald Valpredo (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Israel O. Rodriguez, $18,600.
|4—
|Chargina, f, 3, Fed Biz–Stormin Wendy, by Ecclesiastic. ($25,000 ’18 KEENOV; $80,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Thomas L Teal (MD), $6,200.
|6—
|Baby Dragon, f, 4, Talent Search–Seven Two Offsuit, by Robyn Dancer. O-Briar Lane Farm, B-Endeavor Bloodstock LLC (PA), $4,030.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 7TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 8-25.
|5—
|LAND MARK DEAL, g, 4, Munnings–Giant Deduction, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), T-Chris M. Block, J-Jose E. Lopez, $18,600.
|1—
|Ioya Again, g, 6, Fort Prado–Ioya Two, by Lord at War (ARG). O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), $6,200.
|2—
|Paddy’s House, g, 3, Paddy O’Prado–House of Sole, by Limehouse. O-Scarlet Stable, B-Scarlet Stable (IL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (yl)
|EVD, 5TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-26.
|4—
|LIVELY LEA, f, 4, Lea–Silent Queen, by King of Kings (IRE). ($37,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Virginia Lazenby Racing Stable LLC, B-Warran Harang (LA), T-Oscar Modica, J-Gerard Melancon, $18,300.
|5—
|Grand Isle Girl, f, 4, English Channel–Imaginary Cat, by Storm Cat. O-Blue Ridge Racing, B-Circle H Farm (LA), $6,100.
|1A—
|Non Binding, f, 3, Bind–Zippy Wager, by City Zip. ($3,200 ’18 ESLOCT). O-Juan Larrosa, B-J Adcock & Baronne Lon (LA), $3,355.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (sy)
|ALB, 9TH, ALW, $30,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 8-25.
|4—
|MINE ME, f, 3, Mineshaft–Forgotten Miss, by Afleet Alex. ($150,000 ’19 KEESEP; $17,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-John Pinkerton, B-Mike Connelly (KY), T-Justin R. Evans, J-Francisco Amparan, $18,120.
|5—
|Nova Star, f, 3, Southern Image–Shezamusing, by Comic Strip. O-Jeremy Ramsland, B-Sandra Nickols (CA), $6,040.
|3—
|Fabulous Forum, f, 3, Empire Way–Feline Forum, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Michael Feigenbaum, B-Huntertown Farm LLC (KY), $3,020.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|PEN, 2ND, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 8-25.
|2—
|GIBBY’S GEM, f, 4, Gemologist–Promoted Deputy, by Deputy Minister. ($32,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $55,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Joseph E Besecker, B-K C Garrett Farm (KY), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $16,800.
|6—
|Snow Forecast, m, 5, Prospective–Snow Fashion, by Old Fashioned. O-Andy J Hawthorne, B-Jennifer A Johnson & Gillian K Johnson (FL), $5,600.
|3—
|Catching the Wind, f, 3, Justin Phillip–Catch My Fancy, by Yes It’s True. ($40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Pewter Stable, B-Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.
|4—
|BOSS BEAR, c, 3, Street Boss–Four Bears, by Hennessy. ($35,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $30,000 2020 FTMWIN; $26,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Sequel Stallions New York, LLC (NY), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $15,300.
|1—
|Zalinsky, g, 3, Cairo Prince–My Indian, by Indian Charlie. O-Richard Zielinski, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $5,100.
|5—
|Winwithjimmy, g, 4, Jimmy Creed–Soft Wind, by Flatter. ($5,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Jefferson Evangelista, B-Hargus & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm (KY), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (sy)
|BTP, 6TH, ALW, $25,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-26.
|1—
|CHIEF BUCKEYE, c, 3, Trappe Shot–Polite Company, by Quiet American. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-John McKee, $15,624.
|5—
|Big On Big, c, 3, Cinco Charlie–Justoneatheguys, by Corinthian. O-Yates, Patricia J and Yates, Daniel J, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $5,040.
|4—
|Nopickinoncharlie, g, 3, Cinco Charlie–Pickin Pockets, by Johar. O-Barbara J Riley, B-Barbara Jean Riley (OH), $2,520.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|MNR, 1ST, ALW, $18,236, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-25.
|5—
|MISS OXBOW, f, 3, Oxbow–Carolina Miss, by Aikenite. ($1,200 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robert C Cline, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $10,904.
|1—
|Sheisthehero, f, 3, Hero of Order–Dreams On Tap, by Tapit. O-Joe Liss, B-Raut, LLC (KY), $3,760.
|2—
|Vintage Sparkle, f, 3, Skipshot–Lemon Sparkle, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Hubel Farms LLC (E J Hubel), B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (sy)
|BTP, 3RD, ALW, $17,400, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.
|4—
|PRINCE MAIOR, c, 3, Data Link–Mad Princess, by Artie Schiller. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Brownwood Farm (KY), T-Paulo H. Lobo, J-Luan Machado, $10,788.
|1—
|Dawn West, g, 3, Thoreau–Dawn Princess, by Polish Numbers. O-Willow’s Green Stables, LLC, B-Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (CA), $3,480.
|3—
|Hard Sting, g, 4, Hard Spun–Smart Sting, by Smart Strike. ($20,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-RSLP Racing, LLC, B-Adena Springs (KY), $1,740.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|ARP, 5TH, ALW, $16,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-26.
|3—
|MAIUS, g, 4, Rocky Bar–Harbor Sunrise, by Pulpit. ($5,000 ’18 ARZNOV). O-Eli Diamant, B-Tom Dougherty (CO), T-O. A. Martinez, Jr., J-Bryan McNeil, $9,900.
|5—
|Red Wes, g, 3, Grand Minstrel–Ultimate Beauty, by Friends Lake. O-Gerke, Cimmaron and Severin, Richard, B-Richard Severin/Menoken Farms (CO), $3,300.
|4—
|Baudette Blizzard, g, 4, Ice Box–Sweeter Twitter, by Bandini. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Dykman, Mike, Haar, Robert J and Miller, Hannah, B-Karen Boutte (LA), $1,650.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
