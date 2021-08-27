North American Allowance Results Aug. 27

EMD, 6TH, ALW, $24,960, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.

1—

SPITTIN IMAGE, g, 4, Harbor the Gold–Flying Memo, by Memo (CHI). O-One Horse Will Do Corporation and Stenslie, Chris, B-Bret Christopherson (WA), T-Chris Stenslie, J-Alex M. Cruz, $13,613.

2—

Oh Marvelous Me, g, 9, Bluegrass Cat–Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($40,000 ’13 WASAUG). O-Hansen, Todd and Hansen, Shawn, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susan Keller,Victoria Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), $4,950.

4—

Swamp Souffle, g, 5, Bodemeister–Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. ($45,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Johnny Taboada, B-Craig L Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL), $3,713.