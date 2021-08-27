North American Allowance Results Aug. 27

|SAR, 6TH, ALW, $90,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-27.
|4 (DH) —
|VALLARAND, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Over Forli (CHI), by Milt’s Overture. ($40,000 ’18 FTNOCT). O-Red Cloak Farm, B-The New Hill Farm LLC & Cricket Slope Farm (NY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $33,750.
|8 (DH) —
|BUSTIN BAY, f, 3, Bustin Stones–Frosty Bay, by Frost Giant. O-Karl Broberg, B-Robert D Rosenthal & Peter Rosenthal &Martin Greenberg (NY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Manuel Franco, $33,750.
|1A—
|Chasing Cara, f, 3, Broken Vow–Wicked Beauty, by Vindication. O-Richard Greeley, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:24 2/5 (ft)
|TIM, 6TH, AOC, $61,880, 3YO/UP, A6 1/2F, 8-27.
|6—
|TORCH OF TRUTH, g, 6, Not for Love–Amber Comet, by Amerrico’s Bullet. O-Marie F Trombetta, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $35,880.
|3—
|Youngest of Five, g, 5, Super Saver–Roadtohanna, by Not for Love. O-Larry E Rabold, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $11,960.
|4—
|Ziggy Mon, g, 5, Verrazano–Little Green Light, by Smarty Jones. ($29,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Rising Sun Racing Stables, Inc, B-Crossed Sabres Farm LLC (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (ft)
|MTH, 2ND, AOC, $58,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-27.
|5—
|MONEY RIDE, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Conquestadory, by Speightstown. ($5,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cal-Ram Racing LLC, B-Global Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $36,000.
|8—
|Algebraic, g, 3, Algorithms–Wildlife Festival, by Seeking the Gold. ($11,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-David Gruskos, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $12,000.
|1—
|Speeding Kid, g, 6, Law Enforcement–Bright Star, by Elusive Quality. O-Happy Tenth Stable, B-Scott Pierce (MN), $6,000.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|AP, 1ST, AOC, $34,720, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-27.
|3—
|GRAMERCY, f, 3, Bernardini–Orchestrate, by Tiznow. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Eoin G. Harty, J-Rocco Bowen, $18,600.
|6—
|Stopshoppingamy, m, 5, Indy Snow (GB)–Lakeside Breeze, by Meadowlake. O-Frank Kirby Racing LLC and Callahan, Amy, B-Sharon Kirby (IL), $9,920.
|7—
|Field Letters, m, 6, Field Commission–Alphabet Star, by Alphabet Soup. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Edward A Seltzer & Jayson Horner (FL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|CBY, 7TH, AOC, $32,640, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.
|2—
|MARKET ANALYSIS, g, 4, Honor Code–Interest Free, by Exchange Rate. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP; $19,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Blackhorse Farm, B-W S Farish (KY), T-Tim P. Padilla, J-Alonso Quinonez, $20,400.
|5—
|Candy Store, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Zucchini Flower, by Flower Alley. O-Reavis, Michael L and Fraterrigo, Gregory J, B-Albert Frassetto (KY), $6,800.
|7—
|Central Park, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Dynazaper, by Ghostzapper. ($825,000 ’17 KEESEP; $38,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-James Thares, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (my)
|CT, 3RD, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 8-27.
|1—
|HERETODAYGONMANANA, f, 3, Creative Cause–Ms Manana, by Graeme Hall. O-O’Sullivan Farms, LLC and Huntertown Farm, LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $18,402.
|6—
|Cedars Bulls Eye, f, 3, Bullsbay–Cedar’sgreatnotion, by Great Notion. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $6,134.
|3—
|Moonlit Shadow, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Malibu Kitten, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $3,067.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 8-26.
|1—
|ELEANORS JACK, g, 3, Windsor Castle–Jacky Juice, by Friends Lake. O-John A Casey, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), T-John A. Casey, J-Reshawn Latchman, $18,480.
|7—
|The Illusionist, g, 3, Forty Tales–Magic Fillsthe Air, by More Than Ready. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), $6,160.
|4—
|Warrior’s Estate, g, 4, Real Estate–Delightful Warrior, by Desert Warrior. O-Flamingo Run LLC, B-Lauren Norton (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.
|3—
|VENN, g, 5, My Pal Charlie–I’mavikingprincess, by I’ma Hell Raiser. O-Marcia J LaMarche, B-Marcia Lamarche (LA), T-Samuel Breaux, J-Joe Stokes, $18,300.
|7—
|Beauregard, g, 3, Goldencents–Wave the Colors, by Brahms. O-Southern Legacy Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Southern Legacy Thoroughbreds, LLC (LA), $6,100.
|5—
|Bayou Jam, g, 4, Star Guitar–Zippity Goomba, by City Zip. O-Legacy Holdings Trust, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $3,355.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (sy)
|EMD, 6TH, ALW, $24,960, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-26.
|1—
|SPITTIN IMAGE, g, 4, Harbor the Gold–Flying Memo, by Memo (CHI). O-One Horse Will Do Corporation and Stenslie, Chris, B-Bret Christopherson (WA), T-Chris Stenslie, J-Alex M. Cruz, $13,613.
|2—
|Oh Marvelous Me, g, 9, Bluegrass Cat–Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($40,000 ’13 WASAUG). O-Hansen, Todd and Hansen, Shawn, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susan Keller,Victoria Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), $4,950.
|4—
|Swamp Souffle, g, 5, Bodemeister–Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. ($45,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Johnny Taboada, B-Craig L Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL), $3,713.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|BTP, 7TH, ALW, $19,600, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-27.
|1—
|SHY GUY, g, 5, Machen–Jacque C, by Behrens. O-David L Price, B-Herman G Dingess (WV), T-Barbara J. Sauer, J-Adrian Flores, $11,760.
|8—
|Copper Town, h, 7, Speightstown–Dynazaper, by Ghostzapper. ($125,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-CHC INC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $3,920.
|3—
|Home Base, h, 6, Street Sense–Cast Call, by A.P. Indy. ($190,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-Christine Katherine Hayden (ON), $1,960.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
