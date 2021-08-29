North American Allowance Results Aug. 29

LAD, 6TH, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 8-29.

5—

DREAM HALO, g, 5, More Than Ready–Indy Dreaming, by A.P. Indy. ($300,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $18,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Walpole Racing, LLC, B-Kinsman Farm (KY), T-Casey D. Clark, J-Kevin J. Smith, $12,000.

8—

Tiz Showbiz, g, 10, Hello Broadway–Valley Queen, by Peaks and Valleys. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Porter Racing Stable, LLC (FL), $4,000.

6—

Holy Spirit, g, 5, Speightstown–Final Escrow, by Bernardini. ($250,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Kathy Reeves, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $2,200.