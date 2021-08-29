North American Allowance Results Aug. 29

|SAR, 3RD, AOC, $106,700, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-29.
|2—
|BREAKING THE RULES, h, 6, War Front–Protesting, by A.P. Indy. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Joel Rosario, $60,500.
|1A—
|Sacred Life (FR), r, 6, Siyouni (FR)–Knyazhna (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). (€50,000 ’16 ARQAUG). O-Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Caruso, Michael J., B-Mr. Victor Timoshenko & Mr. Andriy Milovanov (FR), $22,000.
|4—
|Analyze It, h, 6, Point of Entry–Sweet Assay, by Consolidator. ($130,000 ’16 KEESEP; $190,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-William H Lawrence, B-P Headley Bell, Nancy Bell & NATO (KY), $13,200.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (fm)
|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-29.
|2—
|BEAU LIAM, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Belle of Perintown, by Dehere. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $57,750.
|4—
|Night Time, c, 4, Majesticperfection–Silent Joy, by Kitten’s Joy. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Blue Devil Racing Stable (Holliday), B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $21,000.
|9—
|Cost Basis, g, 4, Into Mischief–Princess Kate, by Orientate. ($220,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-David Meche, Tonya Jergens,Mark Toothaker & Perry Judice (KY), $12,600.
|Winning Time: 1:15 (ft)
|SAR, 4TH, AOC, $95,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 8-29.
|2—
|PERFECT MUNNINGS, c, 3, Munnings–Our Perfect Ten, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($50,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-JP Racing Stable, B-Tammy Klimasewski & Robert Klimasewski (NY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $52,250.
|7—
|Blue Gator, g, 3, Liam’s Map–Candy Cat Can, by Langfuhr. ($80,000 ’18 FTNOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Morera Breeding and Racing,LLC (NY), $19,000.
|1—
|Bourbon Bay, g, 4, Bayern–Savvy Sassy, by Street Sense. ($205,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon), Seidman Stables LLC and Lake Lonely Racing, B-Oak Bluff Stables LLC & Christophe Clement (NY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|DMR, 7TH, AOC, $89,552, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 8-29.
|6—
|BELLA VITA, f, 4, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Flavien Prat, $56,160.
|1—
|Livingmybestlife, f, 3, The Big Beast–Wall Street Lady, by Speightstown. O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (FL), $14,400.
|9—
|Big Sweep, f, 4, Mr. Big–Misszippityslewda, by City Zip. ($40,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-George Krikorian (CA), $11,232.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|DMR, 3RD, AOC, $88,764, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-29.
|2—
|WOUND TIGHT, g, 6, Coil–Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. O-Matt Nelson, B-Matt Nelson (CA), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $57,720.
|1—
|Ready Soul, c, 4, More Than Ready–Secretariat’s Soul (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. ($110,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $14,800.
|3—
|Count of Amazonia (IRE), c, 4, Lope De Vega (IRE)–Queen Myrine (IRE), by Oratorio (IRE). (160,000gns ’18 TATOCT; 18,000gns 2020 TATAGS). O-Durando, Donald, Iavarone, Jules, Iavarone, Michael, McClanahan, Jerry and Sohi, K, B-Rosetown Bloodstock (IRE), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|DMR, 6TH, AOC, $80,960, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-29.
|2—
|PERFECTIONISTIC, c, 4, Vronsky–Seasontoperfection, by Poteen. O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Baze, Ashley, Hilvers, Mary, Hilvers, Peter and Tevelde, Ken, B-Old English Rancho (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $56,160.
|3—
|Mesut, g, 7, Gio Ponti–Onida (IRE), by Noverre. O-Keith Brackpool, B-Brackpool Racing LLC (KY), $11,400.
|1—
|Mr Vargas, g, 7, Midshipman–Play It Back, by Put It Back. O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Carl Johnson & Martha Johnson (FL), $6,840.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|MTH, 3RD, AOC, $75,750, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-29.
|10—
|SMITHWICK’S SPICE, g, 5, Frost Giant–Spicy McHaggis, by Good and Tough. O-New Spice Stable, B-New Spice Stable LLC (NJ), T-Douglas Nunn, J-Jorge Luis Gonzalez, $45,000.
|6—
|Counterfeitcurency, g, 3, Currency Swap–Over the Counter, by Majestic Warrior. O-Atlantic Six Racing, LLC, B-Topsmeade, LLC (NJ), $15,000.
|1—
|Country Miles, g, 5, Posse–Cee the Country, by Gold Token. O-Rory K Huston, B-Mildred Fleming (NJ), $7,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|DMR, 8TH, AOC, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-29.
|5—
|ROSE’S CRYSTAL, f, 4, Grazen–Trail of Roses, by Trail City. O-Cassel, Louis and Cassel, Pamela J, B-Pamela J Cassel & Louis Cassel (CA), T-Carla Gaines, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $43,200.
|4—
|Warrens Candy Girl, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Jitterbug, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren & Sally Warren (CA), $14,400.
|7—
|Bella D, f, 4, Decarchy–Bella Viaggia, by Good Journey. O-Harney, Patrick and Hudson, Tom, B-SLO Racing Stable (CA), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|MTH, 1ST, AOC, $73,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-29.
|2—
|BAMBOO GARDEN, m, 6, First Samurai–Seal the Greel, by Mr. Greeley. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Spring Run Farm, LLC (NJ), T-Patricia Farro, J-Isaac Castillo, $45,000.
|1—
|Postino’s Secret, m, 7, Il Postino–Secret Tracker, by Cimarron Secret. O-Green Hornet Stable, B-Law Legacy Stable, LLC (NJ), $15,000.
|3—
|Taffy Candy, f, 3, Twirling Candy–This Girl Rocks, by Tactical Cat. O-Holly Crest Farm, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), $7,500.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|MTH, 9TH, OCL, $73,314, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-29.
|1—
|PASSPORT, g, 6, Keep Up–Smash Hit, by Mt. Livermore. O-Prima Ventures LLC, B-Spring Run Farm, LLC (NJ), T-Eli Betancourt, J-Jeremy Laprida, $43,125.
|3—
|Wolfe ‘n Hawke, g, 5, Emcee–Whipporwill Creek, by Forest Camp. O-Joan Milne, B-Joan Laura Milne (NJ), $14,375.
|7—
|Saucy Derek, h, 5, Don Six–Saucy Broad, by Belong to Me. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NJ), $7,187.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (gd)
|MTH, 11TH, OCL, $72,595, 3YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 8-29.
|1—
|LIKE WHAT I SEE, g, 6, Bold Warrior–After the Applause, by Lost Soldier. ($13,000 ’15 OBSOCT). O-USA Thoroughbreds and Lengel, David R, B-Hal Snowden Jr (NJ), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Nik Juarez, $43,125.
|3—
|Sand Dune, g, 4, Private Interview–Sandbag, by Toccet. O-Abrams, Ronald B and Abrams, Jack, B-William Hogan (NJ), $14,375.
|6—
|Magical Jaime, g, 5, Magician (IRE)–Jaime, by Holy Bull. O-Dennis A Drazin, B-Dennis Drazin (NJ), $7,187.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (gd)
|MTH, 7TH, OCL, $71,157, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-29.
|7—
|MAGIC ELECTION, f, 3, Magician (IRE)–Contested Election (IRE), by Intikhab. O-FJ Lyles Racing Stable, Inc, B-Isabelle deTomaso (NJ), T-Saul Ramirez, J-Jose C. Ferrer, $43,125.
|3—
|Diamond Play, m, 8, E Dubai–Forbidden Isle, by Belong to Me. O-A R M Racing LLC and Luchento, Carol, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $14,375.
|5—
|Postino’s Idol, m, 8, Il Postino–Fashion Idol, by Northern Idol. O-Winner Circle Stables, LLC, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), $7,187.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (gd)
|TIM, 6TH, ALW, $65,836, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4F, 8-29.
|6—
|JUSTALITTLEVIOLENT, m, 5, Violence–Little Sandy, by Speightstown. ($50,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Hugh I. McMahon, J-Angel Cruz, $37,800.
|1—
|My Lovely Girl, f, 4, Poseidon’s Warrior–Orlyana Queen, by Kafwain. O-Analia R Larrosa, B-Orlyana Farm (FL), $12,600.
|3—
|Paisley Singing, f, 4, Golden Lad–Signaling, by Smoke Glacken. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-C and B Stables, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $7,246.
|Winning Time: :46 3/5 (ft)
|TIM, 8TH, AOC, $59,040, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-29.
|8—
|FOOL YOURSELF, f, 3, Mosler–Lady Lindy, by A.P. Indy. ($3,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Robert D Bone, B-Marathon Farms Inc (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $33,120.
|1—
|Award Wanted, f, 4, Macho Uno–Touring Hong Kong, by Cherokee’s Boy. O-No Guts No Glory Farm and Upton, Erica, B-Dr Alexandro Rubim Dias (MD), $11,040.
|6—
|Tayler’s Chrome, f, 3, California Chrome–Sam’s Bliss, by War Front. ($52,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Gerald L Burns, B-TF VanMeter & Fox Straus Kentucky (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|ELP, 5TH, AOC, $52,000, 3YO, 7F, 8-29.
|6—
|JOE FRAZIER, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Third Dawn, by Sky Mesa. O-Thrash, Ike and Dawn, B-Ike W Thrash (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $31,200.
|2—
|Convention, c, 3, Constitution–Fancy Day (IRE), by Shamardal. ($230,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,400.
|1—
|Notary, c, 3, Street Sense–Ellesmere, by Tabasco Cat. ($185,000 ’18 KEENOV; $65,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Elm Racing LLC, B-John Gardiner & Frank McEntee (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|ELP, 7TH, ALW, $51,979, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 8-29.
|5—
|SIGNIFY, f, 4, Speightstown–Pickaway (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Chris Landeros, $31,200.
|10—
|Touch of Class, f, 3, Mizzen Mast–Abbeyville Miss, by Grand Slam. O-L T B, Inc and Hillerich Racing, Inc, B-LTB Inc (KY), $10,400.
|3—
|Congratulated, f, 4, Congrats–Wasted At Midnight, by Midnight Lute. O-Peter O Johnson, B-Peter O Johnson (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:01 4/5 (fm)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $41,914, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-29.
|6—
|FRIDAY’S AT SHADY, g, 5, Twice the Appeal–Unrepentant, by Pleasant Tap. O-Marriott, Randy and Steiner, Jack, B-Rusty and Debi Brown (CA), T-Jack Steiner, J-Evin A. Roman, $24,180.
|3—
|Pour On the Cole, g, 4, Tonalist–Shortbread Scotty, by Bluegrass Cat. ($50,000 ’18 BESAUG). O-The Robert McCabe Family Trust, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|Dub Town, g, 5, Vronsky–Mistisized, by Capsized. O-Carol Anderson, B-Jerry Anderson & Carol Anderson (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 1ST, OCL, $41,855, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-29.
|7—
|STORMY SOUL, g, 4, Stormy Atlantic–In the Slips, by More Than Ready. O-CEC Stables LP, B-CBB Holdings (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $24,246.
|2—
|Lord of Legends, g, 4, Big Screen–Lady Elena, by Elajjud. ($12,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Self, Mary T and Murray, Timothy, B-Spring Farm (ON), $8,082.
|5—
|Speed Way, g, 3, Souper Speedy–Miss Scarlett Road, by Old Forester. O-Tucci Stables, B-Tucci Stables (ON), $5,256.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 9TH, OCL, $36,484, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 8-29.
|3—
|THERE’S NO JOE, g, 4, Rookie Sensation–Diner’s Diva, by Dehere. O-Sabre Farms, B-Sabre Farms (AB), T-Daniel J. Vella, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $20,205.
|10—
|Last American Exit, g, 4, Society’s Chairman–Where Oh Where, by Where’s the Ring. O-Frank D Di Giulio, Jr, B-Frank Di Giulio Jr (ON), $8,082.
|9—
|Goldmine Cat, g, 4, Goldencents–Smart Catomine, by Smart Strike. (C$30,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Sue Leslie, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), $4,445.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|CBY, 7TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-29.
|5—
|BIRDIE BE GONE, f, 3, Wilburn–Blue Gene Song, by Buddha. ($45,000 ’19 MINYRL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Eric Von Seggern & Mary Von Seggern (MN), T-Joel Berndt, J-Quincy Hamilton, $21,600.
|*4—
|Flash Flood, f, 4, Flashback–C. C. With Water, by Water Bank. O-Santoni, Pendino & Milinkovich, LLP, B-David Santoni, Dmytri Pendino & PeterMilinkovich (MN), $6,600.
|2—
|Knight’s Honor, f, 3, Palace–Badge of Honor, by Badge of Silver. O-Sprick, Cheryl and Bremer, Richard, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|***Knight’s Honor finished second but was disqualified and placed third.
|GG, 2ND, AOC, $34,534, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 8-29.
|1—
|THE ARCADIAN WAY, f, 2, Astern (AUS)–Indian Love Call, by Cherokee Run. ($60,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Mark Dodson, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), T-Blaine D. Wright, J-Santos Rivera, $18,600.
|3—
|Code Ribbon, f, 2, Desert Code–Jumanah, by Grand Reward. ($4,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Michael Pollowitz, B-Seamist Racing (CA), $8,060.
|4—
|Miss Union, f, 2, Unionize–Rachels Belle, by Perfect Mandate. O-Timothy Francis O’Leary, B-Francis O’Leary (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, ALW, $32,674, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 8-29.
|1—
|COWBOYS DAUGHTER, f, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Alert in Class, by Henny Hughes. ($13,000 ’17 KEENOV; $11,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose, B-Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY), T-Reid France, J-Evin A. Roman, $18,600.
|5—
|Scherzo (GB), f, 4, Golden Horn (GB)–Labise (IRE), by Azamour (IRE). (32,000gns 2020 TATJUL). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs Ltd (GB), $6,200.
|2—
|I’ll Do It for You, f, 4, Champ Pegasus–She’s Icy Hot, by Unusual Heat. O-James, Richard C, Miller, Quentin B, Orsi, Bernardo and Schmitt, George F, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:52 2/5 (fm)
|CBY, 8TH, AOC, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-29.
|5—
|WILD BEHAVIOR, g, 5, Into Mischief–Queen Brianna, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Empire Racing Stables, LLC (Jason Bullard), B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Lindey Wade, $18,600.
|7—
|Mine My Time, g, 6, Discreetly Mine–My Chanel, by Gilded Time. ($27,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Josh Engel, B-Stone Farm (KY), $5,800.
|2—
|Dried Pepper, g, 3, Govenor Charlie–Unbridled Meeting, by Red Bullet. ($19,500 ’19 ARZNOV). O-Jason Totaram, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|EMD, 6TH, ALW, $21,320, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-28.
|2—
|STAND TO, g, 4, Harbor the Gold–I’m Shootin High, by Son’s Corona. O-John Sneesby, B-John Sneesby (WA), T-Rigoberto Velasquez, J-Julien Couton, $11,495.
|5—
|Franks Fix It, g, 3, Gold Aly–Nina Nicole, by Touch Gold. O-John E Parker, B-Steve Meredith (WA), $4,180.
|4—
|Time ‘n Time Again, g, 5, Nationhood–Deja Views, by Forest Camp. O-Poseidon Partners, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), $3,135.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 8-29.
|5—
|DREAM HALO, g, 5, More Than Ready–Indy Dreaming, by A.P. Indy. ($300,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $18,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Walpole Racing, LLC, B-Kinsman Farm (KY), T-Casey D. Clark, J-Kevin J. Smith, $12,000.
|8—
|Tiz Showbiz, g, 10, Hello Broadway–Valley Queen, by Peaks and Valleys. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Porter Racing Stable, LLC (FL), $4,000.
|6—
|Holy Spirit, g, 5, Speightstown–Final Escrow, by Bernardini. ($250,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Kathy Reeves, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $2,200.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 1ST, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 8-29.
|4—
|TEXAS GANO, c, 3, Revolutionary–Zori’s Eye, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Farrar Brothers Racing Stables and West, Ethan W, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-Ethan W. West, J-Gabriel Lagunes, $10,904.
|10—
|Amicus Brief, g, 3, Closing Argument–Callisto, by Malibu Moon. O-Royal Oak Farm, B-Jonathan S Dean (LA), $3,760.
|1—
|Stock Chain, g, 5, Exchange Rate–Chic Shanique, by Dynaformer. ($75,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Jay P Bernardini, B-Indian Creek, DHG LLC & SBC LLC (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (fm)
