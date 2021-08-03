North American Allowance Results Aug. 3

|CNL, 8TH, AOC, $73,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 8-3.
|11—
|STRIKE ME DOWN, g, 6, Tapit–Strike Softly, by Smart Strike. O-Romans, Jr, Jerry and De Jesus Rios Carlos, Maria, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $42,000.
|2—
|Lontano, c, 4, Street Boss–Woodland Park, by Bernardini. ($535,000 2019 OBSAPR; $50,000 2020 KEENOV). O-DARRS, Inc, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $14,000.
|7—
|Blessed Arion, g, 5, Kantharos–Asana, by Arch. ($26,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $7,500 2018 FTMMAY). O-Amanda Colleen Rawlings, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $7,000.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (fm)
|CNL, 6TH, AOC, $70,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 8-3.
|1—
|GOGO SHOES, f, 4, Carpe Diem–Bell’s Shoes, by Mineshaft. ($70,000 ’17 KEENOV; $25,000 2020 OBSJAN). O-Team Westview Stables, B-Somewhere Stables KY, LLC (KY), T-Derek S. Ryan, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $42,000.
|6—
|Mudslide Wicked, f, 4, Wicked Strong–Malibu Mudslide, by Malibu Moon. ($3,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Thoroughbred Champions Training Center LLC, B-Endeavor Farm & Caveman Stables (KY), $14,000.
|3—
|Spun Glass, f, 4, Hard Spun–Allwewantforxmas, by Songandaprayer. O-R Larry Johnson, B-Larry Johnson (MD), $7,000.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (fm)
|IND, 7TH, AOC, $44,640, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-3.
|7—
|BANDIDO DE AMORES, g, 6, Dialed In–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), T-Antonio Duran, J-Orlando Mojica, $30,240.
|4—
|Dilettante, g, 7, Unbridled’s Song–Royal Ancestry, by Distorted Humor. ($7,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $27,000 2017 FTKHRA). O-Spiess Stable LLC and Klopp, Randy, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC & The Unbridle Song Syndicate (FL), $7,200.
|5—
|Rock N June Bug, g, 4, Danza–Rock ‘n’ Roll Gal, by Spanish Steps. O-Indy Dancer’s Training Center, B-Samuel and William Martin Trust Edmund W Martin Trustee (IN), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|PRM, 10TH, AOC, $41,046, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-2.
|5—
|DARK SILENCE, m, 6, Tizdejavu–Potri Star (ARG), by Potrillazo (ARG). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Carroll Rumbaugh (IA), T-Karl Broberg, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $24,354.
|6—
|Shimmering Dream, m, 6, Alternation–Shimmering Tale, by Wild Again. ($17,000 ’16 IOWOCT). O-Kuhlman Racing, B-Clifton Farm, LLC (IA), $8,118.
|7—
|Game to Play, m, 5, Read the Footnotes–Beginnings End, by Cape Canaveral. O-Kuhlman Racing, B-Lynn Chleborad (IA), $4,871.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-3.
|8—
|SOUTHERN SMILE, f, 3, Shackleford–Sarahcarolu, by Songandaprayer. O-Richard Perkins, B-Richard Perkins (IN), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Jose A. Batista, $22,800.
|2—
|E Street Angel, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–Errant Angel, by Tiz Wonderful. O-Indy Dancer’s Training Center, B-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc (IN), $7,600.
|5—
|Savedbestforlast, m, 5, Temple City–Rigamaro, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $37,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-3.
|3—
|MOBIL LADY, m, 5, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Acree, Lori and Meyers, Judy, B-Daniel Gale (OH), T-Shane Meyers, J-Ricardo Mejias, $22,320.
|1A—
|Ballroom Blitz, f, 3, Alternation–Tangueray Miss, by Cowboy Cal. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $7,440.
|5—
|Diva Power, f, 4, Global Power–My Girl Cassie, by Northern Afleet. O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC and Laria, Jerry, B-Loooch Racing Stable, Inc (OH), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $35,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-3.
|7—
|HIPSTER, g, 3, Awesome Again–My Fast Friend, by Friends Lake. O-Michael A Foster, B-Susan King (OH), T-William D. Cowans, J-Jose A. Bracho, $21,420.
|4—
|Dougs Morning Pick, g, 4, Morning Line–Turbulent Air, by Montbrook. O-Siesta Thoroughbred Racing, B-Wellbourne Farms LLC (OH), $7,140.
|2—
|Wapakoneta Phil, g, 4, Justin Phillip–Thirtysixth, by Dixieland Band. O-J S Stable, B-Breakaway Farm, LLC (OH), $3,570.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $32,680, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-2.
|5—
|CHARLIE CHARLIE, g, 9, E Dubai–Cat and Deer, by Deerhound. O-Susan M Miller, B-Larry W Hayes (PA), T-Leland Hayes, J-Scott Spieth, $19,200.
|2—
|Nice Ace, g, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–A Lady With an Ace, by First Samurai. ($30,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Robert D Bone, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $6,400.
|1—
|Gilgimesh, h, 6, Runnintothealter–Lights Out Angel, by Colony Light. O-See the Line Racing, LLC, B-Clyde W Martin Jr (PA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|IND, 8TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO, F, 1MT, 8-2.
|1—
|BIG BAND LUZZIANN, f, 3, Big Band Sound–Luzziann, by Songandaprayer. O-Kendel Standlee, B-Kendel Standlee (FL), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $19,500.
|9—
|Princess Nina, f, 3, Verrazano–Laurafina, by Cozzene. ($10,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Joseph P Morey, Jr Revocable Trust, B-Laberinto Farm & Racing Stables Corp (KY), $6,500.
|3—
|Time for Glory, f, 3, Not This Time–Glorified, by Honour and Glory. O-Cash, Norman L and Cash, Lola, B-Samantha Siegel (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|PID, 6TH, AOC, $30,690, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-2.
|5—
|BARNEGAT LIGHT, g, 3, Summer Front–Wickapecko, by Corinthian. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Lantern Hill Farm LLC, B-Lantern Hill Farm (KY), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Scott Spieth, $18,600.
|4—
|La La Land (IRE), g, 6, Dark Angel (IRE)–Taraeff (IRE), by Cape Cross (IRE). (165,000EUR ’16 GOFORB). O-Mathiesen Racing, LLC, B-Yeomanstown Stud (IRE), $6,200.
|2—
|Goodie Goomer, g, 3, Verrazano–Math Class, by Eddington. ($1,000 ’18 KEENOV; $10,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-W John Bourke, B-Ramona Holt Thomson (KY), $3,100.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|PRM, 9TH, AOC, $30,555, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-2.
|6—
|BOW AND ARROW, g, 7, Archarcharch–Capable Argument, by Closing Argument. O-Joel B Hunsburger, B-Michael Meeks (FL), T-Tanner Tracy, J-Jansen Melancon, $18,900.
|3—
|Hour City, g, 7, Temple City–Hour Queen, by Gilded Time. O-Highfield Investment Group, Inc, B-Carl Hurst, Fred Bradley & William Bradley (KY), $6,300.
|2—
|Pasamonte Man, g, 5, Strong Mandate–Sax Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($75,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), $3,780.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|BTP, 3RD, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-3.
|4—
|HENRY MAC, g, 3, Midshipman–Boom Boom Bertie, by Thunder Gulch. O-Thomson, Dustin J and Slaughter, James, B-Dustin J Thomson & James Slaughter (OH), T-Ethan W. West, J-Luis Alberto Batista, $15,810.
|2—
|Startdfromdabottom, c, 3, Kantharos–Female Drama, by Indian Charlie. ($70,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Hayden Noriega, B-Susan L Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $5,100.
|6—
|Raven Moon, g, 4, Langfuhr–Coco’s Mountain, by Runto the Mountain. O-Hobson, Doug and Cathie, B-Doug Hobson & Cathie Hobson (OH), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,850, 3YO/UP, 1M 40Y, 8-3.
|1—
|AMERICA’S JUSTICE, c, 3, American Pharoah–Undercover Justice, by Lawyer Ron. O-Miller-Saul, Beth and Bartholomew, Mark, B-Bill Justice (KY), T-Beth Miller-Saul, J-Joel Cruz, $13,680.
|5—
|Tapit Happy John, g, 4, Make Reservations–Romanova, by Burning Roma. O-Victhorious Racing, B-Bergen Stables LLC (NY), $5,160.
|4—
|A Vow of Beauty, g, 4, Broken Vow–The Giant’s Beauty, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Albert Fried, Jr, B-Albert Fried Jr (NY), $3,580.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 8-2.
|4—
|SINCERITY, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Hartfelt, by Kafwain. ($22,000 ’18 ESLYRL; $55,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC & J Adcock (LA), T-Danny Pish, J-Ty Kennedy, $13,800.
|3—
|Miss Kennedy, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Rahfees Fairy, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Todd Dick, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $4,600.
|1—
|Keen On Keenan, f, 3, Due Date–Model Performer, by Theatrical (IRE). O-M Richard Colton, B-M Richard Colton (LA), $2,530.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $20,776, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-2.
|3—
|LE GENERAL, g, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Regal’s Encore, by Speightstown. ($57,000 ’16 KEENOV; $125,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Dream Ridge Racing, B-MDS Farms, LLC (NY), T-Crystal Richison, J-Noel Vigil, $12,296.
|6—
|Falcons Fury, c, 3, Fed Biz–Need an Angel, by Pulpit. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Willow’s Green Stables, LLC, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), $4,240.
|8—
|Baytown Bear, g, 3, Upstart–And You Can, by Istan. O-McEntee Racing, Inc and Robinson, Chris, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $20,352, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-2.
|1—
|VINTAGE SPARKLE, f, 3, Skipshot–Lemon Sparkle, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Hubel Farms LLC (E J Hubel), B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), T-Jami C. Poole, J-Andrew R. Ramgeet, $12,296.
|7—
|Castle Review, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Stacia, by Aldebaran. O-Shuler Stables LLC, B-Dennis P Finger (WV), $4,240.
|4—
|Irish Knockout, f, 4, Midnight’s Child–Whatacon, by Aaron’s Concorde. O-Ernest F Wills, III, B-Betty Stehr (WV), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 1ST, ALW, $16,600, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-3.
|3—
|BOLD ADVENTURE, g, 5, New Year’s Day–Judge With Charm, by Lit de Justice. ($1,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Del Loveland, B-Shaker Ridge Farm, Inc (KY), T-Del Loveland, J-Thiago Canuto, $10,292.
|5—
|Prince Maior, c, 3, Data Link–Mad Princess, by Artie Schiller. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Brownwood Farm (KY), $3,320.
|4—
|Sarcastic Tone, c, 3, Tonalist–Sarcastic, by Distorted Humor. ($40,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Richard Dawson, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $1,660.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|FE, 2ND, ALW, $16,455, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 8-3.
|5—
|EASY WEEKEND, g, 4, Curlin–Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), T-Layne S. Giliforte, J-Christopher Husbands, $9,443.
|1—
|Dr Chappell, g, 3, Temple City–Layherin, by Montbrook. O-Andrew M Roberts, B-Andrew M Roberts (ON), $3,148.
|7—
|Giantballs of Fire, g, 4, Giant Gizmo–La Donna Mobile, by Mobil. (C$4,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-True Stride Racing Stable, B-Minshall Farms (ON), $1,666.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (gd)
