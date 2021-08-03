North American Allowance Results Aug. 3

BTP, 3RD, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-3.

4—

HENRY MAC, g, 3, Midshipman–Boom Boom Bertie, by Thunder Gulch. O-Thomson, Dustin J and Slaughter, James, B-Dustin J Thomson & James Slaughter (OH), T-Ethan W. West, J-Luis Alberto Batista, $15,810.

2—

Startdfromdabottom, c, 3, Kantharos–Female Drama, by Indian Charlie. ($70,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Hayden Noriega, B-Susan L Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $5,100.

6—

Raven Moon, g, 4, Langfuhr–Coco’s Mountain, by Runto the Mountain. O-Hobson, Doug and Cathie, B-Doug Hobson & Cathie Hobson (OH), $2,550.