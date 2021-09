North American Allowance Results Aug. 31

IND, 7TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-31.

7—

BROOKVILLE STORM, m, 5, Deputy Storm–Swiftbrookbdancing, by Montbrook. O-Tracey Wisner Racing, LLC, B-Tracey Wisner (IN), T-Tracey J. Wisner, J-Eduardo E. Perez, $24,600.

6—

Quick and Easy, f, 3, What Now–Wife in the Wind, by Street Hero. O-Wright, Don R and Wright, Pepper, B-Don R Wright (IN), $8,200.

3—

Express Lady, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Fasig Girl, by Successful Appeal. O-Huddleston, Richard W and Elliott Racing LLC, B-Richard W Huddleston (IN), $4,100.