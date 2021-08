North American Allowance Results Aug. 5

IND, 7TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-5.

KANFU, f, 4, Can the Man–Fu Express, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Granitz, Anthony J, Wern, Michael J, Snyder, Richard and Snyder, Connie, B-Richard Snyder & Connie Snyder (IN), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $22,800.

Get N Tipsy, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Richiesgirlgotgame, by Five Star Day. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Richard Ravin (IN), $7,600.

Just Humming, f, 4, Successful Appeal–Just Sarah, by Runaway Groom. O-Huddleston, Richard W and Elliott Racing LLC, B-Richard W Huddleston (IN), $3,800.