North American Allowance Results Aug. 8

LAD, 5TH, ALW, $20,180, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-8.

3—

HALEYS SAILOR, g, 3, Midshipman–Love Locket, by Thunder Gulch. O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), T-Joe O. Duhon, J-Joel Dominguez, $12,000.

1—

Picking Roses, g, 7, Pomatini–Rose of Geri, by Geri. O-Justin Jeansonne, B-Ray Shumake (AR), $4,000.

5—

Big Bobby Brown, g, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Big Brown Kitty, by Big Brown. ($11,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-Salome, Robert Joseph and Salome, Dana, B-Turnley Farms of Louisiana (KY), $2,200.