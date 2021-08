North American Allowance Results Aug. 9

IND, 3RD, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 8-9.

3—

LUCKY FEVER, f, 4, Itsmyluckyday–Cecilia’s Fever, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Jim Edgar, B-Jim Edgar (IN), T-Brandi Steele, J-Santo Sanjur, $24,000.

1—

Covenant Lady, f, 3, Temple City–More for Jill, by More Than Ready. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-B and B Stables, LLC, Granitz, Anthony J and Wern, Michael, B-Crowning Point Farm & Casa De Caballos (IN), $8,000.

2—

Chandana, f, 3, Flat Out–Beaugeste, by Military. O-Sentel, Ken and Dorris, Judy, B-Judy Dorris & Ken Sentel (IN), $4,000.