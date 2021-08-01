North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 1

|CLEMENT L. HIRSCH S. (G1), DMR, $300,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-1.
|SHEDARESTHEDEVIL, f, 4, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $180,000.
|Venetian Harbor, f, 4, Munnings–Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ciaglia Racing LLC, Highland Yard LLC, River Oak Farm and Savides, Domenic, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Paige Anne, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Feghali, Elie, Feghali, Lori R, Mathiesen, Kimberly and Mathiesen Racing, LLC, B-Richard Peardon (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: As Time Goes By, Cover Version.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3 1/4, 7HF.
|Odds: 1.30, 2.10, 27.20.
|AMSTERDAM S. (G2), SAR, $200,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 8-1.
|JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $110,000.
|Drain the Clock, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), $40,000.
|Crowded Trade, c, 3, More Than Ready–Maude S, by Jump Start. ($185,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-FORGING OAKS, LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Flash of Mischief, Mister Luigi, River Dog.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 7 1/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 3.40, 7.30.
|ROYAL NORTH S. (G2), WO, $157,057, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 8-1.
|AMALFI COAST, m, 5, Tapizar–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $100,966.
|Jeanie B (GB), f, 4, Bated Breath (GB)–Effie B (GB), by Sixties Icon (GB), O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-E & R Bastian (GB), $28,046.
|Change of Control, m, 5, Fed Biz–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $95,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Perry Harrison, B-Mr John O’ Meara (KY), $14,023.
|Also Ran: Lady Grace, Fairywren, Sister Peacock, Lead Guitar, Jeannie’s Beepbeep.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (fm)
|Margins: NO, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 3.80, 5.05, 1.00.
|VIGIL S. (G3), WO, $127,649, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-1.
|SOUPER STONEHENGE, g, 5, Speightstown–Onepointhreekarats, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $72,118.
|Pink Lloyd, g, 9, Old Forester–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$30,000 ’13 ONTSEP). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), $28,847.
|Not So Quiet, g, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Mona Moon, by Perigee Moon. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Heste Sport Inc – TB Racing Division (ON), $15,866.
|Also Ran: Cash Dividend, Embolden, Green Light Go.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 0.35, 3.00, 11.30.
