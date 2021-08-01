North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 1

AMSTERDAM S. (G2), SAR, $200,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 8-1.

3—

JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $110,000.

2—

Drain the Clock, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), $40,000.

6—

Crowded Trade, c, 3, More Than Ready–Maude S, by Jump Start. ($185,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-FORGING OAKS, LLC (KY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Flash of Mischief, Mister Luigi, River Dog.

Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (sy)

Margins: 7 1/4, 1, HF.