North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 14

BRUCE D. S. (G1), AP, $300,000, 3YO, 1MT, 8-14.

6—

POINT ME BY, c, 3, Point of Entry–Viva Allegiance, by Proud Citizen. ($30,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Homewrecker Racing LLC, B-Winchester Farm (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Luis Saez, $174,600.

2—

Tango Tango Tango, c, 3, Tourist–First Consul, by Deputy Commander. ($35,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Frederick Wieting (KY), $58,200.

4—

Ginsburned, g, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Court Appeal, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ashbrook Farm, B-W S Farish & Lazy F Ranch (KY), $29,100.

Also Ran: King of Miami, Like a Saltshaker, Therideofalifetime, Mr. Universe, New Year Surprise, Shadizaar.

Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (gd)

Margins: 2 3/4, NO, 1 1/4.