North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 14

|MR. D. S. (G1), AP, $600,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 8-14.
|4—
|TWO EMMYS, g, 5, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), T-Hugh H. Robertson, J-James Graham, $352,800.
|3—
|Domestic Spending (GB), g, 4, Kingman (GB)–Urban Castle, by Street Cry (IRE). (300,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB), $117,600.
|2—
|Glynn County, c, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Quad Tens, by Rock Hard Ten. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $58,800.
|Also Ran: Space Traveller (GB), Bizzee Channel, Armory (IRE), Zulu Alpha, Strong Tide.
|Winning Time: 2:03 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 2 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 27.10, 0.40, 38.90.
|FOURSTARDAVE H. (G1), SAR, $500,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-14.
|6—
|GOT STORMY, m, 6, Get Stormy–Super Phoebe, by Malabar Gold. ($23,000 ’16 KEESEP; $45,000 2017 FTMMAY; $2,750,000 2020 FTKNOV). O-My Racehorse Stable and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Mt Joy Stables, Pope McLean, MarcMcLean & Pope McLean Jr (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $275,000.
|5—
|Set Piece (GB), g, 5, Dansili (GB)–Portodora, by Kingmambo. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms (East) Ltd. (GB), $100,000.
|4—
|Casa Creed, h, 5, Jimmy Creed–Achalaya, by Bellamy Road. ($105,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 ’17 OBSJAN). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Silver Springs Stud, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Blowout (GB), Daddy Is a Legend, Raging Bull (FR), Whisper Not (GB), Field Pass.
|Winning Time: 1:33 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 12.50, 4.10, 6.20.
|BEVERLY D. S. (G1), AP, $392,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/16MT, 8-14.
|4—
|SANTA BARBARA (IRE), f, 3, Camelot (GB)–Senta’s Dream (GB), by Danehill. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B, Smith, Derrick and Westerberg, B-Whisperview Trading Ltd (IRE), T-Aidan P. O’Brien, J-Ryan L. Moore, $240,000.
|2—
|Mean Mary, m, 5, Scat Daddy–Karlovy Vary, by Dynaformer. O-Alex G Campbell, Jr, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $80,000.
|6—
|Lemista (IRE), f, 4, Raven’s Pass–Shortmile Lady (IRE), by Arcano (IRE). (16,000EUR ’17 GOFNOV). O-Peter M Brant, B-Drumlin Bloodstock (IRE), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Joy Epifora (ARG), Naval Laughter.
|Winning Time: 1:54 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3, NK, 2.
|Odds: 1.00, 1.10, 5.80.
|BRUCE D. S. (G1), AP, $300,000, 3YO, 1MT, 8-14.
|6—
|POINT ME BY, c, 3, Point of Entry–Viva Allegiance, by Proud Citizen. ($30,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Homewrecker Racing LLC, B-Winchester Farm (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Luis Saez, $174,600.
|2—
|Tango Tango Tango, c, 3, Tourist–First Consul, by Deputy Commander. ($35,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Frederick Wieting (KY), $58,200.
|4—
|Ginsburned, g, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Court Appeal, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ashbrook Farm, B-W S Farish & Lazy F Ranch (KY), $29,100.
|Also Ran: King of Miami, Like a Saltshaker, Therideofalifetime, Mr. Universe, New Year Surprise, Shadizaar.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2 3/4, NO, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 1.90, 6.50.
|SARATOGA SPECIAL S. (G2), SAR, $200,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 8-14.
|11—
|HIGH OAK, c, 2, Gormley–Champagne Sue, by Elusive Quality. ($37,000 ’19 KEENOV; $70,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Catherine Parke (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $110,000.
|2—
|Gunite, c, 2, Gun Runner–Simple Surprise, by Cowboy Cal. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Nakatomi, g, 2, Firing Line–Applelicious, by Flatter. ($18,000 ’19 KEENOV; $25,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Detampel, Marc, Qatar Racing and Banker, Tim O, B-Arnold Zetcher LLC & Crestwood Farm (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Double Thunder, Doctor Jeff, Stolen Base, Ottoman Empire, Glacial, Dance Code, Red Run.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3 1/4, 3.
|Odds: 10.20, 4.70, 5.90.
|PUCKER UP S. (G3), AP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 8-14.
|3—
|SHANTISARA (IRE), f, 3, Coulsty (IRE)–Kharana (IRE), by Dalakhani (IRE). (10,000gns 2020 TATGNS). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Mr Oliver Donlon (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $58,800.
|1—
|Oyster Box, f, 3, Tapit–Starformer, by Dynaformer. O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $19,600.
|4—
|Flown, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Rumbaua, by Bernstein. ($90,000 ’19 KEESEP; $90,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Heider Family Stables LLC, B-John R Cummins, Kenneth L Ramsey &Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $10,780.
|Also Ran: Time for Glory, Double Blessed, Spritz, Shesa Mystery.
|Winning Time: 1:51 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3, 2, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 1.90, 2.50.
Leave a Reply