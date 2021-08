North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 15

LONGACRES MILE H. (G3), EMD, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-15.

7—

BACKGROUND, g, 4, Khozan–Ephyra, by Corinthian. O-Giddyup Stables, LLC, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), T-Michael Puhich, J-Rocco Bowen, $55,000.

3—

Windribbon, g, 5, Sway Away–Jumanah, by Grand Reward. O-Seamist Racing LLC, B-Seamist Racing (CA), $20,000.

8—

Five Star General, h, 5, Distorted Humor–Party of Interest, by Bernardini. ($180,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-North American Thoroughbred Racing Company, Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Papa’s Golden Boy, Unmachable, Anyportinastorm, Reelfoot, Hard to Deny, Muncey, Forest Fire, Sir Bregovic.

Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)

Margins: HD, 2, NK.