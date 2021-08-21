North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 21

DEL MAR MILE S. (G2), DMR, $300,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-21.

6—

MO FORZA, h, 5, Uncle Mo–Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. O-Bardy Farm and OG Boss, B-Bardy Farm (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.

3—

Smooth Like Strait, c, 4, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $60,000.

2—

Hit the Road, c, 4, More Than Ready–Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. O-D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc, Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick, Maslowski, Tony E and Odmark, Dave, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $36,000.

Also Ran: Neptune’s Storm, Count Again.

Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)

Margins: HD, 1, HF.