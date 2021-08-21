North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 21

|PACIFIC CLASSIC S. (G1), DMR, $1,002,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 8-21.
|1—
|TRIPOLI, c, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Love Train, by Tapit. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $600,000.
|2—
|Tizamagician, c, 4, Tiznow–Magic Union, by Dixie Union. ($150,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $200,000.
|3—
|Dr Post, c, 4, Quality Road–Mary Delaney, by Hennessy. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV; $400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-St Elias Stable, B-Cloyce C Clark (KY), $120,000.
|Also Ran: Sheriff Brown, Independence Hall, Express Train, Royal Ship (BRZ), Cupid’s Claws, Magic On Tap.
|Winning Time: 2:02 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 4HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 6.50, 6.90, 3.90.
|ALABAMA S. (G1), SAR, $600,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/4M, 8-21.
|6—
|MALATHAAT, f, 3, Curlin–Dreaming of Julia, by A.P. Indy. ($1,050,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-John R. Velazquez, $330,000.
|3—
|Clairiere, f, 3, Curlin–Cavorting, by Bernardini. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $120,000.
|7—
|Army Wife, f, 3, Declaration of War–Tread, by Arch. ($50,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $190,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-J D Stuart & A R Enterprises, Inc (KY), $72,000.
|Also Ran: Will’s Secret, Played Hard, Crazy Beautiful, Maracuja.
|Winning Time: 2:02 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 0.55, 8.70, 8.50.
|DEL MAR H. (G2), DMR, $302,500, 3YO/UP, 1 3/8MT, 8-21.
|10—
|ASTRONAUT, c, 4, Quality Road–Armanda (GER), by Acatenango (GER). O-John M B O’Connor, B-Anastasie Astrid Christiansen-Croy (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Victor Espinoza, $180,000.
|6—
|Master Piece (CHI), r, 5, Mastercraftsman (IRE)–Torre Laguna (CHI), by Proud Citizen. O-Fernando Diaz-Valdes Stable, Baalbek Corp and Don Alberto Stable, B-Haras Don Alberto (CHI), $60,000.
|7—
|Acclimate, g, 7, Acclamation–Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. ($30,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Timmy Time Racing, LLC and Tevelde, Ken, B-Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & Patsy Berumen (CA), $36,000.
|Also Ran: United, Red King, Say the Word, Arklow, Crossfirehurricane, Award Winner, Media Blitz, Masteroffoxhounds.
|Winning Time: 2:15 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NK, NO.
|Odds: 24.00, 22.90, 10.30.
|DEL MAR OAKS (G1), DMR, $302,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 8-21.
|3—
|GOING GLOBAL (IRE), f, 3, Mehmas (IRE)–Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). (15,500EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-CYBT, Dubb, Michael, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray, B-N Hartery (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.
|1—
|Closing Remarks, f, 3, Vronsky–Orange Cove, by Unusual Heat. O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Harris Farms (CA), $60,000.
|7—
|Fluffy Socks, f, 3, Slumber (GB)–Breakfast Time, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Feathers (IRE), Madone, Javanica, Ivy League, Soaring Sky (IRE), Tetragonal (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.40, 6.00, 3.20.
|DEL MAR MILE S. (G2), DMR, $300,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 8-21.
|6—
|MO FORZA, h, 5, Uncle Mo–Inflamed, by Unusual Heat. O-Bardy Farm and OG Boss, B-Bardy Farm (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.
|3—
|Smooth Like Strait, c, 4, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|2—
|Hit the Road, c, 4, More Than Ready–Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. O-D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc, Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick, Maslowski, Tony E and Odmark, Dave, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Neptune’s Storm, Count Again.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1, HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 1.90, 5.00.
|PHILIP H. ISELIN S. (G3), MTH, $252,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-21.
|5—
|CODE OF HONOR, h, 5, Noble Mission (GB)–Reunited, by Dixie Union. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Paco Lopez, $150,000.
|1—
|West Will Power, c, 4, Bernardini–Wild Promises, by Wild Event. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $50,000.
|6—
|Phat Man, g, 7, Munnings–Nicole’s Dream, by Northern Trend. ($57,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $20,000 2016 FTMMAY; $65,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Stribling, Marianne, Force Five Racing, LLC and Two Rivers Racing Stable LLC, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Brice, Croatian, I’m a G Six, Magic Michael.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, NK, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 3.00, 4.50.
|LAKE PLACID S. (G2), SAR, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 8-21.
|2—
|TECHNICAL ANALYSIS (IRE), f, 3, Kingman (GB)–Sealife (IRE), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (200,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $110,000.
|4—
|Runaway Rumour, f, 3, Flintshire (GB)–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), $40,000.
|3—
|Ego Trip (IRE), f, 3, No Nay Never–Pure Vanity (GB), by New Approach (IRE). O-Rebecca Hillen, B-Manister House Stud & Grange Stud (IRE), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Spanish Loveaffair, Illiogami, Lovestruck.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (yl)
|Margins: 3HF, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 5.60, 3.45.
|SINGSPIEL S. (G3), WO, $125,391, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 8-21.
|8—
|CORELLI, g, 6, Point of Entry–Vignette, by Diesis (GB). O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), T-Jonathan Thomas, J-Kazushi Kimura, $70,181.
|5—
|English Conqueror, g, 4, English Channel–Regal Conqueror, by Sky Conqueror. O-JWS Farms, B-JWS Farms (ON), $28,073.
|6—
|Belichick, c, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Game (FR), by Montjeu (IRE). ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-NK Racing and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Sean Fitzhenry (ON), $14,036.
|Also Ran: Theregoesjojo, Primo Touch, Peace of Ekati, Eons, Woodbridge.
|Winning Time: 2:01 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, NK.
|Odds: 3.90, 11.20, 2.70.
|SEAWAY S. (G3), WO, $121,180, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-21.
|7—
|BOARDROOM, f, 4, Commissioner–Money Madness, by Rahy. ($40,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $475,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Polo Green Stable, Inc (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Luis Contreras, $70,181.
|6—
|Our Secret Agent, f, 4, Secret Circle–Avalos, by Holy Bull. O-Gary Barber, B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust (KY), $23,394.
|3—
|Amalfi Coast, m, 5, Tapizar–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $15,440.
|Also Ran: Golden Vision, Hell N Wild, Fiduciary (GB), Toffen.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 2, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 2.45, 4.05.
|TORREY PINES S. (G3), DMR, $101,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 8-21.
|7—
|PRIVATE MISSION, f, 3, Into Mischief–Private Gift, by Unbridled. ($750,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares I LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|6—
|I’m So Anna, f, 3, Fast Anna–So So Fast, by Jet West. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN RACING, LLC (CA), $20,000.
|4—
|Forest Caraway, f, 3, Bodemeister–Thin Disguise, by Yes It’s True. O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Spruce Lane, Stepwise, Ground Thunder,Robbins, Copper Beech, Lynn et al (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Lisette, Lady Mystify, Day Plan, Jeanne B.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 7 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 9.00, 1.60.
