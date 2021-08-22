North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 22

GREEN FLASH H. (G3), DMR, $101,500, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-22.

3—

LIEUTENANT DAN, g, 5, Grazen–Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Geovanni Franco, $60,000.

7—

Give Me the Lute, g, 5, Boisterous–Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. O-Hogan, Roderick and Hogan, Wendy, B-Gary Barber (CA), $20,000.

8—

Gregorian Chant (GB), g, 5, Gregorian (IRE)–Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. (7,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 23,000EUR ’17 TATIRE). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Clarendon Farm (GB), $12,000.

Also Ran: Kneedeepinsnow, Little Juanito, Texas Wedge, Collusion Illusion, Chasin Munny.

Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 2 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.