North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 22

|HIGHLANDER S. (G1), WO, $308,458, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 8-22.
|8—
|SILENT POET, g, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Cara Bella, by Ghostzapper. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), T-Nicholas Gonzalez, J-Justin Stein, $196,540.
|2—
|Admiralty Pier, g, 6, English Channel–Full Steam Ahead, by Kitten’s Joy. ($100,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC and Lunsford, Bruce, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $54,594.
|7—
|Caravel, f, 4, Mizzen Mast–Zeezee Zoomzoom, by Congrats. O-Flay, Bobby and Merryman, Elizabeth M, B-Elizabeth M Merryman (PA), $27,297.
|Also Ran: City Boy, Honey Won’t, Chuck Willis (IRE), Old Chestnut, Turned Aside.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 9.95, 12.45, 0.55.
|DANCE SMARTLY S. (G2), WO, $141,127, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 8-22.
|6—
|MUTAMAKINA (GB), m, 5, Nathaniel (IRE)–Joshua’s Princess (GB), by Danehill. (100,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Al Shira’aa Farms, B-Widgham Stud (GB), T-Christophe Clement, J-Dylan Davis, $81,892.
|5—
|Etoile (FR), m, 5, Siyouni (FR)–Milena’s Dream (IRE), by Authorized (IRE). (160,000EUR 2016 ARQAUG, 750,000GNS TATDEC ’19). O-Peter Brant, Mrs. M.V. Magnier and Mrs. Paul Shanahan. B-Dominique Ades Hazan, Geraldine Henochsberg & Patrick Fellous (FR), $27,297.
|2—
|Merveilleux, f, 4, Paynter–Breech Inlet, by Holy Bull. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP; $150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Mike Carroll (ON), $18,016.
|Also Ran: Court Return, Blame Debbie, Alnaseem (GB), Afleet Katherine.
|Winning Time: 2:01 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NK, HF.
|Odds: 3.40, 1.20, 7.10.
|ONTARIO COLLEEN S. (G3), WO, $116,989, 3YO, F, 1MT, 8-22.
|2—
|OUR FLASH DRIVE, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Dynamotor, by Dynaformer. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $70,193.
|6—
|Seasons, f, 3, Tapit–Winter Memories, by El Prado (IRE). O-LNJ Foxwoods and Phillips Racing Partnership, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $23,398.
|7—
|Speightstown Shirl, f, 3, Speightstown–Perfect Shirl, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $12,869.
|Also Ran: Perseverancia, Misspell, I Get It, Sweet Souper Sweet.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.45, 7.10, 3.40.
|GREEN FLASH H. (G3), DMR, $101,500, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-22.
|3—
|LIEUTENANT DAN, g, 5, Grazen–Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Geovanni Franco, $60,000.
|7—
|Give Me the Lute, g, 5, Boisterous–Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. O-Hogan, Roderick and Hogan, Wendy, B-Gary Barber (CA), $20,000.
|8—
|Gregorian Chant (GB), g, 5, Gregorian (IRE)–Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. (7,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 23,000EUR ’17 TATIRE). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Clarendon Farm (GB), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Kneedeepinsnow, Little Juanito, Texas Wedge, Collusion Illusion, Chasin Munny.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.00, 8.10, 4.00.
