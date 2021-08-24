August 24, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 24

August 24, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

SMARTY JONES S. (G3), PRX, $300,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-24.
6—FULSOME, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $175,500.
7—Alonzo, c, 3, Brethren–Tizmetizyou, by Tiz Wonderful. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $58,500.
4—The King Cheek, g, 3, Laoban–Selfie, by War Chant. ($10,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Pucker Ridge Farm LLC (NY), $29,250.
Also Ran: Ridin With Biden, Fast Bob, The Jones Boy.
Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 2, HF, 2.
Odds: 0.60, 3.40, 8.50.

