North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 24

SMARTY JONES S. (G3), PRX, $300,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-24.

6—

FULSOME, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $175,500.

7—

Alonzo, c, 3, Brethren–Tizmetizyou, by Tiz Wonderful. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $58,500.

4—

The King Cheek, g, 3, Laoban–Selfie, by War Chant. ($10,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Pucker Ridge Farm LLC (NY), $29,250.

Also Ran: Ridin With Biden, Fast Bob, The Jones Boy.

Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 2, HF, 2.