North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 28

H. ALLEN JERKENS MEMORIAL S. (G1), SAR, $490,000, 3YO, 7F, 8-28.

2—

JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $275,000.

6—

Life Is Good, c, 3, Into Mischief–Beach Walk, by Distorted Humor. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc (KY), $100,000.

4—

Following Sea, c, 3, Runhappy–Quick Flip, by Speightstown. O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $60,000.

Also Ran: Drain the Clock, Newbomb, Judge N Jury.

Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 8 3/4, 2 1/4.