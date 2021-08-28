North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 28

|TRAVERS S. (G1), SAR, $1,225,000, 3YO, 1 1/4M, 8-28.
|2—
|ESSENTIAL QUALITY, c, 3, Tapit–Delightful Quality, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Luis Saez, $670,000.
|1—
|Midnight Bourbon, c, 3, Tiznow–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $230,000.
|5—
|Miles D, c, 3, Curlin–Sound the Trumpets, by Bernardini. ($470,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Brant, Peter M and LaPenta, Robert V, B-River Bend Farm (KY), $125,000.
|Also Ran: Keepmeinmind, King Fury, Masqueparade, Dynamic One.
|Winning Time: 2:01 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 5, NK.
|Odds: 0.45, 5.80, 18.70.
|CHARLES TOWN CLASSIC S. (G2), CT, $800,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-27.
|8—
|ART COLLECTOR, c, 4, Bernardini–Distorted Legacy, by Distorted Humor. O-Bruce Lunsford, B-W Bruce Lunsford (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Luis Saez, $456,000.
|7—
|Sleepy Eyes Todd, h, 5, Paddy O’Prado–Pledge Mom, by Wild Rush. ($9,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Thumbs Up Racing, LLC, B-Two Hearts Farm Llc & Kristen Goncharoff (KY), $152,000.
|3—
|Rushie, c, 4, Liam’s Map–Conquest Angel, by Colonel John. ($70,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Daniell, Jim and Daniell, Donna, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $76,000.
|Also Ran: Restrainedvengence, Noble Drama, Ny Traffic, Informative, Bourbon Calling, Warrior’s Charge, Air Token.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 4, 2.
|Odds: 1.30, 9.60, 4.50.
|SWORD DANCER S. (G1), SAR, $735,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 8-28.
|2—
|GUFO, c, 4, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $400,000.
|6—
|Japan (GB), h, 5, Galileo (IRE)–Shastye (IRE), by Danehill. (1,300,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Matsushima, Masaaki, Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Newsells Park Stud (GB), $140,000.
|7—
|Cross Border, r, 7, English Channel–Empress Josephine, by Empire Maker. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $10,000 2016 OBSJUN; $100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Berkshire Stud & B D Gibbs (NY), $75,000.
|Also Ran: Rockemperor (IRE), Tribhuvan (FR), Channel Maker, Moretti.
|Winning Time: 2:28 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3HF, HF.
|Odds: 2.55, 2.85, 5.40.
|FOREGO S. (G1), SAR, $600,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 8-28.
|7—
|YAUPON, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Modification, by Vindication. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP; $255,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Betz/Lamantia/CoCo Equine/Magers/Burns (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $320,000.
|8—
|Firenze Fire, h, 6, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), $112,000.
|6—
|Chance It, c, 4, Currency Swap–Vagabon Diva, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Shooting Star Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Bett Usher (FL), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Mind Control, Whitmore, Mischevious Alex, Doubly Blessed, Lexitonian.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 2HF, NO.
|Odds: 2.00, 8.70, 19.20.
|PERSONAL ENSIGN S. (G1), SAR, $600,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-28.
|6—
|LETRUSKA, m, 5, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $320,000.
|3—
|Bonny South, f, 4, Munnings–Touch the Star, by Tapit. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $112,000.
|5—
|Royal Flag, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Dunbar Road, Swiss Skydiver, As Time Goes By, Harvey’s Lil Goil, Miss Marissa, Graceful Princess.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (ft)
|Margins: HF, HD, HD.
|Odds: 0.75, 23.40, 9.80.
|BALLERINA H. (G1), SAR, $500,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-28.
|1—
|GAMINE, f, 4, Into Mischief–Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,800,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $275,000.
|2—
|Lake Avenue, f, 4, Tapit–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $100,000.
|7—
|Ce Ce, m, 5, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Sconsin, Estilo Talentoso, Truth Hurts, Casual.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.35, 18.00, 4.10.
|H. ALLEN JERKENS MEMORIAL S. (G1), SAR, $490,000, 3YO, 7F, 8-28.
|2—
|JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $275,000.
|6—
|Life Is Good, c, 3, Into Mischief–Beach Walk, by Distorted Humor. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc (KY), $100,000.
|4—
|Following Sea, c, 3, Runhappy–Quick Flip, by Speightstown. O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Drain the Clock, Newbomb, Judge N Jury.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 8 3/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.55, 0.95, 6.70.
|CHARLES TOWN OAKS (G3), CT, $400,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 8-27.
|8—
|R ADIOS JERSEY, f, 3, Adios Charlie–Marion Theatre, by Montbrook. ($12,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Averill Racing, LLC and ATM Racing, B-Ocala Stud & J Michael O’Farrell, Jr (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Paco Lopez, $230,400.
|3—
|Pauline’s Pearl, f, 3, Tapit–Hot Dixie Chick, by Dixie Union. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $76,800.
|10—
|Allworthy, f, 3, Tonalist–Traffic Blimp, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($3,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Slam Dunk Racing, Joseph, Jr, Saffie A, Damen, Daniel and Damico, Dominique, B-R S Evans (KY), $38,400.
|Also Ran: Caramel Swirl, Miss Leslie, Fabricate, Street Lute, Competitive Speed, Moon Swag, Inject.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 5.40, 11.40, 10.70.
|BALLSTON SPA S. (G2), SAR, $400,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-28.
|3—
|VIADERA (GB), m, 5, Bated Breath (GB)–Sacred Shield (GB), by Beat Hollow (GB). O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joel Rosario, $220,000.
|1—
|High Opinion, f, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–More Respect, by More Than Ready. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Woodford Racing, LLC and Team D, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $80,000.
|6—
|Kalifornia Queen (GER), f, 4, Lope de Vega (IRE)–Caldera (GER), by Sinndar (IRE). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael and First Row Partners, B-Stall Torjager (GER), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Tamahere (FR), New York Girl (IRE), Platinum Paynter.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, HF, HD.
|Odds: 0.80, 8.10, 5.00.
|PAT O’BRIEN S. (G2), DMR, $202,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 8-28.
|1—
|GINOBILI, g, 4, Munnings–Find the Humor, by Sharp Humor. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Slam Dunk Racing, Baltas, Richard, McClanahan, Jerry and Nentwig, Michael, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $120,000.
|9—
|C Z Rocket, g, 7, City Zip–Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. ($800,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, Barber, Gary and Kagele, Tom, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), $40,000.
|8—
|Flagstaff, g, 7, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Eight Rings, Classier, Howbeit, Mo Mosa, Surfing Star, Brickyard Ride.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 5.40, 2.00, 3.30.
