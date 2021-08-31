North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 31

PARX DASH (G3), PRX, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-31.

6—

THE CRITICAL WAY, g, 7, Tizway–Critical Factor, by Star De Naskra. ($17,000 ’14 KEENOV; $65,000 ’15 KEESEP; $75,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Monster Racing Stables, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Jose H. Delgado, J-Paco Lopez, $114,000.

8—

Battle Station, g, 6, Warrior’s Reward–Uriel, by Unbridled. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-RB Racing, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds (NY), $38,000.

5—

Francatelli, g, 4, City Zip–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. O-Sandford, Maribeth and Lynch Racing LLC, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), $19,000.

Also Ran: So Street, Amblin Man, Borracho, Where You Was.

Winning Time: :58 2/5 (fm)

Margins: NO, HD, 1 3/4.