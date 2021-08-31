North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 31

|VIRGINIA DERBY (G3), CNL, $250,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 8-31.
|6—
|WOOTTON ASSET (FR), c, 3, Wootton Basset (GB)–Love Liu (FR), by Librettist. O-Madaket Stables LLC, B-Ecurie Haras du Cadran & Mme Patrick Ades-Hazan (FR), T-Graham Motion, J-Jose Ortiz, $150,000
|4—
|Slicked Back, g, 3, Quality Road–Exuberante (GB), by Galileo (IRE). ($275,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jerry Marks Stables, LLC, B-Bonne Chance Farm, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|5—
|It Can Be Done, g, 3, Temple City–Gotham City Girl, by Freud. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $27,500.
|Also Ran: Hidden Enemy (IRE), Experienced, Indian Lake, Draft Capital, Doubleoseven, Eye of the Cat, Search for Truth.
|Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 12.80, 6.80.
|PARX DASH (G3), PRX, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-31.
|6—
|THE CRITICAL WAY, g, 7, Tizway–Critical Factor, by Star De Naskra. ($17,000 ’14 KEENOV; $65,000 ’15 KEESEP; $75,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Monster Racing Stables, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Jose H. Delgado, J-Paco Lopez, $114,000.
|8—
|Battle Station, g, 6, Warrior’s Reward–Uriel, by Unbridled. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-RB Racing, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds (NY), $38,000.
|5—
|Francatelli, g, 4, City Zip–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. O-Sandford, Maribeth and Lynch Racing LLC, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), $19,000.
|Also Ran: So Street, Amblin Man, Borracho, Where You Was.
|Winning Time: :58 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, HD, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 9.60, 3.50.
Leave a Reply