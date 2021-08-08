North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 8

|SARATOGA OAKS INVITATIONAL S. (G3), SAR, $700,000, 3YO, F, 1 3/16MT, 8-8.
|5—
|CON LIMA, f, 3, Commissioner–Second Street City, by Consolidator. ($15,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Graffeo, Joseph F, Del Toro, Eric Nikolaus and Johnson, Troy, B-Lisa Kuhlmann (TX), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Flavien Prat, $375,000.
|1—
|Higher Truth (IRE), f, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Wannabe Better (IRE), by Duke of Marmalade (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Ryan, Michael J, Drown, Jeff and Team Hanley, B-Churchtown House Stud (IRE), $130,000.
|7—
|Creative Flair (IRE), f, 3, Dubawi (IRE)–Hidden Gold (IRE), by Shamardal. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (IRE), $70,000.
|Also Ran: Plum Ali, Gam’s Mission, Out of Sorts, Messidor (IRE), Rocky Sky (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:54 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.05, 7.40, 3.20.
|ADIRONDACK S. (G2), SAR, $200,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 8-8.
|7—
|WICKED HALO, f, 2, Gun Runner–Just Wicked, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $110,000.
|6—
|Interstatedaydream, f, 2, Classic Empire–Babcock, by Uncle Mo. ($105,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $130,000 ’20 KEESEP; $175,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, B-William D Graham (ON), $40,000.
|3—
|Saucy Lady T, f, 2, Tonalist–Fila Primera, by War Front. ($5,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Chapman, James K and Tsujimoto, Stuart, B-R S Evans (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Mainstay, Microbiome, Ontheonesandtwos, J L’s Rockette, Shesawildjoker, Boss Lady Kim.
|Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 4.70, 16.70, 36.75.
|LA JOLLA H. (G3), DMR, $150,500, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 8-8.
|*5—
|ZOFFARELLI (IRE), g, 3, Zoffany (IRE)–Genuine Quality, by Elusive Quality. (60,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Gigginstown House Stud (IRE), T-Jeff Mullins, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $90,000.
|3—
|Hudson Ridge, c, 3, American Pharoah–Shell House (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Double L Racing and Baffert, Natalie J, B-Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt (KY), $30,000.
|6—
|Sword Zorro (IRE), c, 3, Zoffany (IRE)–Sarawati (IRE), by Haafhd (GB). (165,000EUR ’19 GOFORB). O-Yuesheng Zhang, B-Pigeon Park Stud (IRE), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Wyfire, Stilleto Boy, Cathkin Peak (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 7.90, 1.70, 6.20.
|***Sword Zorro finished first but was disqualified and placed third.
Leave a Reply