North American Graded Stakes Results Aug. 8

LA JOLLA H. (G3), DMR, $150,500, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 8-8.

*5—

ZOFFARELLI (IRE), g, 3, Zoffany (IRE)–Genuine Quality, by Elusive Quality. (60,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Gigginstown House Stud (IRE), T-Jeff Mullins, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $90,000.

3—

Hudson Ridge, c, 3, American Pharoah–Shell House (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Double L Racing and Baffert, Natalie J, B-Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt (KY), $30,000.

6—

Sword Zorro (IRE), c, 3, Zoffany (IRE)–Sarawati (IRE), by Haafhd (GB). (165,000EUR ’19 GOFORB). O-Yuesheng Zhang, B-Pigeon Park Stud (IRE), $18,000.

Also Ran: Wyfire, Stilleto Boy, Cathkin Peak (IRE).

Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)

Margins: HD, 1 3/4, NO.

Odds: 7.90, 1.70, 6.20.