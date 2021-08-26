North American Maiden Winners Aug. 26

Chitu–Golden Cities by Coronado’s Quest; GOLDEN HUGHES, c, 2, CT, Msw, 8-26, 4 1/2f, :52 . B-Steve A Dye & Kim Y Dye (FL.).

City Weekend–Preseli’s Pulpit by Pulpit; OUT FOR FUN, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 8-26, 6f, 1:13 . B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH.).

Cupid–Ashley’s Glory by Honour and Glory; DESERT DAWN, f, 2, DMR, Msw, 8-26, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-H & E Ranch (AZ.).

Custom for Carlos–Happy Choice by Broken Vow; ARROGANT GIRL, f, 2, DEL, Mcl 16000, 8-26, 5f, 1:02 . B-Clear Creek Stud LLC (LA.). $15,000 ’20 FTMYRL.

He’s Had Enough–Super Trooper by Posse; PETER D, g, 2, DEL, Mcl 25000, 8-26, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Pamela Edel (FL.).

Kiss the Ghost–Hot Tub Holiday by Harlan’s Holiday; R THREE ANGELS, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 8-26, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (OH.). $3,000 ’20 FTKOCT. ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Mr Speaker–Lionontheedge by American Lion; LOUDER THAN WORDS, f, 2, IND, Msw, 8-26, 5fT, :58 1/5. B-Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN.).

Palace Malice–Holiday Shopping by Harlan’s Holiday; ANMER HALL, c, 2, DMR, Msw, 8-26, 5fT, :58 . B-Schiano Racing Inc. (KY.). $125,000 ’20 FTYRLS.

Runhappy–High West by Empire Maker; RUNNIN HAPPY, f, 2, CBY, Msw, 8-26, 5 1/2f, 1:04 . B-Jeff Prunzik (KY.).

Shanghai Bobby–Happy Hour Honey by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ); HAPPY HOUR BOBBY, c, 2, CBY, Msw, 8-25, 6f, 1:12 . B-Bob Lindgren (MN.).

Twirling Candy–Mindy Gold by A.P. Indy; MOAM, f, 2, SAR, Msw, 8-26, 6 1/2f, 1:17 4/5. B-Stonewall Farm (NY.). *1/2 to Papa Shot(MSP$395,826) *1/2 to Sharp Starr(G3).

Union Rags–Lavender Chrissie (SW$281,093), by Scat Daddy; KEEPCALMCARRYON, c, 2, SAR, Msw, 8-26, 1 1/8m, 1:52 2/5. B-CRK Stable, LLC (KY.). $75,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Union Rags–Glory by Tapit; THE CLUB, f, 2, SAR, Msw, 8-26, 5 1/2fT, 1:03 1/5. B-Grandview Equine (KY.). $170,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Constitution–Sorenstam by Tiznow; STEAL HOME, g, 3, AZD, Moc 30000, 8-25, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Gary Broad (KY.). $38,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Declaration of War–Thunderina by Curlin; ME B BUBBA T, g, 3, DMR, Mcl 50000, 8-26, 1 1/8mT, 1:50 2/5. B-Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA.).

Flashback–One Other Than by Forestry; ONE FLASHY GIRL, f, 3, AP, Mcl 12500, 8-26, a1mT, 1:42 2/5. B-Catalano Thoroughbreds Inc. (IL.).

Flat Out–Two Pump by Second in Command; SHARP JUSTICE, f, 3, IND, Mcl 5000, 8-26, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN.). $5,000 ’19 INDOCT.

Flatter–Jazz Flute by Unbridled’s Song; ORCHESTRATION, c, 3, SAR, Msw, 8-26, 1 3/16mT, 1:55 2/5. B-Machmer Hall (KY.). $260,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Harris–Sea Sis by Al Mamoon; SI CAPITAN MG, g, 3, ALB, Mcl 8000, 8-25, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Gallegos del Norte Racing (NM.). *1/2 to La Sorpresa(MSW$419,083).

He’s Had Enough–Course I’ll Wynn by Awesome of Course; AZZARRO, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 16000, 8-26, 1m 70y, 1:42 4/5. B-Wynn Jolley & Mary Jolley (FL.). $9,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Lone Star Special–Peach Orchard by Discreet Cat; PERFECT PEACH, f, 3, EVD, Mcl 10000, 8-25, 5f, 1:00 1/5. B-Tigertail Ranch (LA.). $17,500 ’19 ESLYRL.

Munnings–Puzzling by Ghostzapper; PEB, g, 3, ASD, Msw, 8-25, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Phipps Stable (KY.). $10,000 2020 KEEDEC.

Palace–Delake by Meadowlake; DEJOHN, g, 3, CT, Msw, 8-26, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Terry Morgan DVM (KY.).

Race Day–Princess Gandolfo by Castle Gandolfo; TAPPIN ROYALTY, g, 3, MNR, Msw, 8-25, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Robby Rankin (PA.). $4,500 ’19 FTKOCT.

Shanghai Bobby–Latitude Forty (MSW$298,014), by Chester House; SINGLE LADY, f, 3, PID, Msw, 8-26, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Carolyn R Vogel (KY.). $15,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Skylord–Our Blushing Rose by Yonaguska; BINGE, g, 3, IND, Mcl 30000, 8-26, 5fT, :58 . B-Marvin A Johnson (IN.).

Songandaprayer–Cactus Cadillac by Cactus Ridge; CADILLAC RIDGE, f, 3, EVD, Msw, 8-26, 5f, :59 2/5. B-Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson (LA.). $40,000 ’19 ESLYRL. *1/2 to Thegreatcollection(G2P$684,574).

Successful Appeal–Shaunna by Housebuster; MISCHIEF MANAGED, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 12500, 8-25, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc. (PA.).

Trappe Shot–E. T. Indy by A.P. Indy; REDOUX, g, 3, CBY, Mcl 5000, 8-25, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.).

Uncle Mo–Genre (G3$457,700), by Bernardini; MOART, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 8-26, 1 1/16m, 1:47 2/5. B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY.).

Violence–Zamquick by Pomeroy; MONZZA, g, 3, EVD, Mcl 5000, 8-26, 6f, 1:13 . B-Mystic Bloodstock (KY.).

War Dancer–Sterling Madame by Unbridled Energy; SHE’S DANCING, f, 3, DEL, Msw, 8-26, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Mary Katherine Haire (NY.). *1/2 to Sterling Miss($362,154).

Bank Heist–Royal Affection by Vindication; ROYAL KAZ, g, 4, PEN, Msw, 8-25, 5f, :58 1/5. B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY.).

Congrats–Finders Key by Discreet Cat; KEYPIT, f, 4, PID, Mcl 7500, 8-25, 1m, 1:39 . B-Thomas Albertrani & Robert Masiello (NY.). $60,000 ’18 FTNAUG.

Dominique’s Cat–Pin Emerald by Emerald Jig; DOM WAYNE, g, 4, ALB, Msw, 8-25, 7f, 1:23 4/5. B-McKenna Thoroughbreds LLC (NM.).

English Channel–Landlubber by Kitten’s Joy; BORGOBYTHESEA, g, 4, DEL, Mcl 16000, 8-26, 1m 70yT, 1:41 3/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $11,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Jack Milton–Euphoria by Kitten’s Joy; MILLIE, f, 4, MNR, Msw, 8-25, 1m, 1:43 4/5. B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY.). $3,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Magician (IRE)–Sing Like a Bird by Lawyer Ron; TELLER TO SING, f, 4, BTP, Mcl 12500, 8-26, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc. (KY.).

Street Boss–Snowpea by Pomeroy; BOSSY SNOW PEA, f, 4, AP, Mcl 6250, 8-26, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Carolyn Wilson (FL.).