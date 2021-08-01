North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 1

PLATE TRIAL S., WO, $120,197, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 8-1.

4—

AVOMAN, g, 3, Old Forester–Cosa Rara, by Tethra. (C$60,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-D-Mac Racing Stable Inc and La Huerta Inc, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), T-Donald C. MacRae, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $75,724.

*1—

H C Holiday, c, 3, Ami’s Holiday–Henry’s Collection, by Henrythenavigator. O-Ivan Dalos, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $24,039.

2—

Derzkii, g, 3, Frac Daddy–Lady Sarah, by Whywhywhy. O-Fieldstone Farms Inc and Jecara Farms Corp, B-Megan Allan & Lesley Kraus (ON), $13,222.

Also Ran: Truffle King.

Winning Time: 1:52 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4.

Odds: 1.55, 1.55, 3.55.