North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 1

|WOODBINE OAKS, WO, $401,300, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 8-1.
|10—
|MUNNYFOR RO, f, 3, Munnings–Repartee, by Distorted Humor. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Raroma Stable, B-Daybar, LTD (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $240,394.
|6—
|Emmeline, f, 3, Violence–Babcock, by Uncle Mo. ($16,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-RCC Racing Stable Ltd and Realm Racing Stables, B-William D Graham (ON), $80,131.
|9—
|Il Malocchio, f, 3, Souper Speedy–Egbert Bay, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Franco S Meli, B-Franco Meli (ON), $40,066.
|Also Ran: Youens, Curlin’s Catch, Miss Marie, Erasmo’s Girl, Lorena, Jilli Marie, Lady Moonshine.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NO, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 3.35, 8.15, 13.00.
|PLATE TRIAL S., WO, $120,197, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 8-1.
|4—
|AVOMAN, g, 3, Old Forester–Cosa Rara, by Tethra. (C$60,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-D-Mac Racing Stable Inc and La Huerta Inc, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), T-Donald C. MacRae, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $75,724.
|*1—
|H C Holiday, c, 3, Ami’s Holiday–Henry’s Collection, by Henrythenavigator. O-Ivan Dalos, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $24,039.
|2—
|Derzkii, g, 3, Frac Daddy–Lady Sarah, by Whywhywhy. O-Fieldstone Farms Inc and Jecara Farms Corp, B-Megan Allan & Lesley Kraus (ON), $13,222.
|Also Ran: Truffle King.
|Winning Time: 1:52 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.55, 1.55, 3.55.
|***Truffle King finished second but was disqualified and placed fourth.
|COLLEEN S., MTH, $102,000, 2YO, F, 5FT, 8-1.
|6—
|MISS ALACRITY, f, 2, Munnings–Just Jenda, by Menifee. ($150,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Milfer Farm Inc (NY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Paco Lopez, $60,000.
|5—
|Sail By, f, 2, Astern (AUS)–Fly By, by Johar. O-Treadway Racing Stable, B-Jeff Treadway (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Tizplenty, f, 2, Speightstown–Plenty O’Toole, by Tiznow. ($145,000 ’19 FTKNOV). O-Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Heiligbrodt, L William and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spruce Lane Farm & Speightstown Syndicate (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Lady G, Kodama (IRE), Charged Temp, Townplace.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.10, 6.20, 3.20.
|LINCOLN S., RUI, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 8-1.
|7—
|FLIGHT SONG, m, 5, Attila’s Storm–Hang Glide, by Dome. O-Amestoy, Jr, Pierre Jean, Amestoy, Leslie A and Beasley, Roger K, B-R D Hubbard (NM), T-James E. Lackey, J-Luis H. Rodriguez, $30,000.
|*4—
|Let It Roll, m, 5, Roll Hennessy Roll–Verily, by Mr. Greeley. O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $10,000.
|3—
|Count Them Again, f, 4, Premeditation–Count Your Cards, by Royal Orleans. O-Cuellar, Lola L and Cuellar, Alexandria M, B-Jim Volk (NM), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Lemon Drop Gold, Movin On, Tutta Terlingua, Questa.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 2.
|Odds: 9.90, 1.80, 1.10.
|***Count Them Again finished second but was disqualified and placed third.
|ROAD RUNNER S., RUI, $50,000, 3YO, C/G, 5 1/2F, 8-1.
|*2—
|IZERIGHT, g, 3, Right Rigger–Vowsmakemeblush, by Desert God. O-Gaylon McGee, B-Gaylon McGee (NM), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Miguel A. Perez, $30,000.
|11—
|Awesome Storm, g, 3, Awesome Indian–Roxyana, by Sky Mesa. ($15,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-Fincher Racing LLC and Allen, Norman W, B-Jay L Taylor & PAULETTE TAYLOR (NM), $10,000.
|10—
|Cheese Tray, c, 3, Attila’s Storm–Road to Reason, by Redattore (BRZ). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $5,000.
|Also Ran: My Storm Warrior, Delbert Too, Ilikerollin, Sarge, Aisle Runner, Champ Spirit, Digger’s Gold.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 1.20, 5.50.
|***Awesome Storm finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
