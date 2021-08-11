North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 11

|EVAN SHIPMAN H., SAR, $97,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-11.
|3—
|SEA FOAM, h, 6, Medaglia d’Oro–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Ten Strike Racing and Four Corners Racing Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), T-Michelle Giangiulio, J-Joel Rosario, $55,000.
|4—
|Three Jokers, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Heavenly Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Swick Stable, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $20,000.
|1—
|Danny California, g, 6, Afleet Alex–Cinco de Mayo Mio, by El Corredor. O-Dubb, Michael and Murphy, Karen A, B-West Point Thoroughbreds & 3C Thoroughbreds (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Winston’s Chance, Mr. Buff.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 3, 2HF.
|Odds: 5.00, 3.90, 1.95.
