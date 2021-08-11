North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 11

MAHONY S., SAR, $116,400, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 8-11.

8—

ARREST ME RED, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Maraschino Red, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $66,000.

2—

Fauci, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Tashzara (IRE), by Intikhab. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.

1—

Into the Sunrise, g, 3, Into Mischief–Bellini Sunrise, by Machiavellian. ($325,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), $14,400.

Also Ran: Momos, Sky’s Not Falling.

Winning Time: 1:01 2/5 (fm)

Margins: NK, 1, 2 3/4.