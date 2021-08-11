August 11, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 11

August 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

MAHONY S., SAR, $116,400, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 8-11.
8—ARREST ME RED, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Maraschino Red, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $66,000.
2—Fauci, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Tashzara (IRE), by Intikhab. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.
1—Into the Sunrise, g, 3, Into Mischief–Bellini Sunrise, by Machiavellian. ($325,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), $14,400.
Also Ran: Momos, Sky’s Not Falling.
Winning Time: 1:01 2/5 (fm)
Margins: NK, 1, 2 3/4.
Odds: 2.05, 8.20, 1.40.
 
EVAN SHIPMAN H., SAR, $97,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 8-11.
3—SEA FOAM, h, 6, Medaglia d’Oro–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Ten Strike Racing and Four Corners Racing Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), T-Michelle Giangiulio, J-Joel Rosario, $55,000.
4—Three Jokers, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Heavenly Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Swick Stable, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $20,000.
1—Danny California, g, 6, Afleet Alex–Cinco de Mayo Mio, by El Corredor. O-Dubb, Michael and Murphy, Karen A, B-West Point Thoroughbreds & 3C Thoroughbreds (NY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Winston’s Chance, Mr. Buff.
Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 5, 3, 2HF.
Odds: 5.00, 3.90, 1.95.

