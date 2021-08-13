North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 12-13

|TALE OF THE CAT S., SAR, $120,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 8-13.
|5—
|WONDRWHERECRAIGIS, g, 4, Munnings–Social Assassin, by Giant’s Causeway. ($67,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Caruso, Michael J, B-Fleur de Lis Stables (KY), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Luis Saez, $66,000.
|1—
|My Boy Tate, g, 7, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), $24,000.
|6—
|Foolish Ghost, g, 6, Mineshaft–Roaring Ghost, by Roaring Fever. O-Russell, Ken and Richard Newman Racing, B-Pinnacle Farms I LLC (NY), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Wind of Change (BRZ), Shashashakemeup, Bon Raison.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2 1/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 3.00, 7.60, 2.15.
|SARATOGA DEW H., SAR, $97,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-12.
|1—
|DANCING KIKI, f, 4, Blame–Justenufappeal, by Exchange Rate. ($35,000 ’17 FTNOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Dutchess Views Farm, Inc & SGO Thoroughbred LLC (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
|3—
|Maiden Beauty, m, 5, Revolutionary–Alpha Charlie, by Eddington. ($15,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-John Grossi’s Racing Corp, B-Sandy Glenn Stables LLC (NY), $20,000.
|5—
|Mrs. Orb, m, 6, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Espresso Shot, Simply Ravishing.
|Winning Time: 1:51 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 7.00, 8.10, 1.40.
|HORIZON S., BTP, $75,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-13.
|1—
|FIRST SONG, g, 3, Itsthesameoldsong–Mini Mostest, by Atticus. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Frank Reyes, $45,000.
|7—
|Big Truck, g, 3, Birdrun–Small Secret, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $15,000.
|8—
|Jimtown, c, 3, Vaquero–Scarlet Girl, by Indygo Shiner. O-Geovani Peralta, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Shanghai Prince, Big Al’s Express, Sammy’s Sister, Mymonstersforreal, Pinky’s Point, Pecks Not Bad, Boogie Boogee, Johnny C.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (wf)
|Margins: NK, 3, 2.
|Odds: 20.10, 1.10, 35.70.
|IU HOOSIER S., IND, $66,425, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 8-11.
|1—
|SHORT SUMMER DRESS, f, 4, Munnings–Storm Star, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($85,000 ’18 KEESEP; $21,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Spiess Stable LLC and Klopp, Randy, B-El Capi Racing LLC (KY), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $39,456.
|10—
|Lady of Luxury, m, 5, Mark Valeski–Naughty Lady, by Divine Park. O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Brereton C Jones (FL), $13,152.
|8—
|Carimba, f, 3, Kantharos–Star of Gallantry, by Warrior’s Reward. ($155,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IN), $7,234.
|Also Ran: Tap N Sway, Dance Rhythms, Bold Figure.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 6.30, 0.80, 2.20.
|WILLIAM GARRETT S., IND, $66,125, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-11.
|6—
|CHARCOAL, g, 5, English Channel–Rose of Aran, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Ron Dowdy, B-Ron Dowdy (KY), T-Tracey J. Wisner, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $39,674.
|3—
|Mark of the Z, g, 5, Zulu Magic–Katie First, by Predecessor. O-Jose G Rodriguez, B-Thomas L Zimmer (MI), $13,225.
|2—
|Jazzy Times, g, 8, Discreetly Mine–Jazzy Melissa, by Grand Slam. ($45,000 ’14 KEESEP; $460,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Dennis F Smith, B-Rdurham Racing LLC (KY), $7,274.
|Also Ran: Nuclear Option, Keepin It Classy.
|Winning Time: :57 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, 1.
|Odds: 3.60, 1.20, 1.30.
