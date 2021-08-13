North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 12-13

HORIZON S., BTP, $75,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-13.

1—

FIRST SONG, g, 3, Itsthesameoldsong–Mini Mostest, by Atticus. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Frank Reyes, $45,000.

7—

Big Truck, g, 3, Birdrun–Small Secret, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $15,000.

8—

Jimtown, c, 3, Vaquero–Scarlet Girl, by Indygo Shiner. O-Geovani Peralta, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Shanghai Prince, Big Al’s Express, Sammy’s Sister, Mymonstersforreal, Pinky’s Point, Pecks Not Bad, Boogie Boogee, Johnny C.

Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (wf)

Margins: NK, 3, 2.