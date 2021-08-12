North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 12

|SARATOGA DEW H., SAR, $97,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-12.
|1—
|DANCING KIKI, f, 4, Blame–Justenufappeal, by Exchange Rate. ($35,000 ’17 FTNOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Dutchess Views Farm, Inc & SGO Thoroughbred LLC (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
|3—
|Maiden Beauty, m, 5, Revolutionary–Alpha Charlie, by Eddington. ($15,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-John Grossi’s Racing Corp, B-Sandy Glenn Stables LLC (NY), $20,000.
|5—
|Mrs. Orb, m, 6, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Espresso Shot, Simply Ravishing.
|Winning Time: 1:51 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 7.00, 8.10, 1.40.
|
