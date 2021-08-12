August 13, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 12

August 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

SARATOGA DEW H., SAR, $97,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 8-12.
1—DANCING KIKI, f, 4, Blame–Justenufappeal, by Exchange Rate. ($35,000 ’17 FTNOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Dutchess Views Farm, Inc & SGO Thoroughbred LLC (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
3—Maiden Beauty, m, 5, Revolutionary–Alpha Charlie, by Eddington. ($15,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-John Grossi’s Racing Corp, B-Sandy Glenn Stables LLC (NY), $20,000.
5—Mrs. Orb, m, 6, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Espresso Shot, Simply Ravishing.
Winning Time: 1:51 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 4HF, HF, 3HF.
Odds: 7.00, 8.10, 1.40.
 
WILLIAM GARRETT S., IND, $66,125, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-11.
6—CHARCOAL, g, 5, English Channel–Rose of Aran, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Ron Dowdy, B-Ron Dowdy (KY), T-Tracey J. Wisner, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $39,674.
3—Mark of the Z, g, 5, Zulu Magic–Katie First, by Predecessor. O-Jose G Rodriguez, B-Thomas L Zimmer (MI), $13,225.
2—Jazzy Times, g, 8, Discreetly Mine–Jazzy Melissa, by Grand Slam. ($45,000 ’14 KEESEP; $460,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Dennis F Smith, B-Rdurham Racing Llc (KY), $7,274.
Also Ran: Nuclear Option, Keepin It Classy.
Winning Time: :57 (fm)
Margins: 2HF, HF, 1.
Odds: 3.60, 1.20, 1.30.

