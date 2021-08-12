North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 12

WILLIAM GARRETT S., IND, $66,125, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 8-11.

6—

CHARCOAL, g, 5, English Channel–Rose of Aran, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Ron Dowdy, B-Ron Dowdy (KY), T-Tracey J. Wisner, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $39,674.

3—

Mark of the Z, g, 5, Zulu Magic–Katie First, by Predecessor. O-Jose G Rodriguez, B-Thomas L Zimmer (MI), $13,225.

2—

Jazzy Times, g, 8, Discreetly Mine–Jazzy Melissa, by Grand Slam. ($45,000 ’14 KEESEP; $460,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Dennis F Smith, B-Rdurham Racing Llc (KY), $7,274.

Also Ran: Nuclear Option, Keepin It Classy.

Winning Time: :57 (fm)

Margins: 2HF, HF, 1.