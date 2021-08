North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 14

BEST OF OHIO MISS OHIO S., TDN, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 8-14.

3—

PACIFIC COAST, f, 2, Exaggerator–Ocean Princess, by Indian Ocean. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Jose A. Bracho, $60,000.

4—

Candlelight Hours, f, 2, Dominus–Nava, by Even the Score. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), $20,000.

2—

Flatter Her Again, f, 2, Flatter–Kiosk, by Left Banker. O-Bruce C Ryan, B-Bruce C Ryan (OH), $10,000.

Also Ran: Squid, Prophetess, Starlit Secret.

Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 6HF, HD, 1 1/4.