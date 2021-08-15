North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 15

ELLIS PARK DERBY, ELP, $200,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 8-15.

2—

SUPER STOCK, c, 3, Dialed In–Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Pedro Gonzalez & PJ Gonzalez (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $122,415.

4—

There Goes Harvard, c, 3, Will Take Charge–Soul Crusader, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon thoroughbred LLC (KY), $39,650.

5—

Sermononthemount, c, 3, Tale of Ekati–Perfect Nodouble, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($3,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $3,500 2020 TEXSUM). O-Emil Cerullo, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $19,825.

Also Ran: Colonel Bowman, Hanks, Starrininmydreams.

Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 3/4, 2, 2 1/4.