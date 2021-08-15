North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 15

|ELLIS PARK DERBY, ELP, $200,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 8-15.
|2—
|SUPER STOCK, c, 3, Dialed In–Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Pedro Gonzalez & PJ Gonzalez (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $122,415.
|4—
|There Goes Harvard, c, 3, Will Take Charge–Soul Crusader, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon thoroughbred LLC (KY), $39,650.
|5—
|Sermononthemount, c, 3, Tale of Ekati–Perfect Nodouble, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($3,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $3,500 2020 TEXSUM). O-Emil Cerullo, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $19,825.
|Also Ran: Colonel Bowman, Hanks, Starrininmydreams.
|Winning Time: 1:48 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 2, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 8.70, 5.10.
|SOLANA BEACH S., DMR, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 8-15.
|1—
|PULPIT RIDER, m, 6, Lucky Pulpit–Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), T-Mike Puype, J-Flavien Prat, $85,500.
|3—
|Nardini, m, 5, Acclamation–Ismene, by Tribal Rule. ($160,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Legacy Ranch, Inc, B-Stephen Ferraro (CA), $28,500.
|7—
|Warren’s Showtime, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Sedamar, Leggs Galore, Cassie Belle.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 7.30, 10.70, 1.10.
|ELLIS PARK DEBUTANTE S., ELP, $125,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 8-15.
|4—
|VERYLITTLECENTS, f, 2, Goldencents–Pinch Me, by Arch. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Randy Patterson, B-Kellie Holland, Tim Holland &Ramon Rangel (KY), T-Randy L. Morse, J-Joseph Talamo, $76,380.
|2—
|Golden Sights, f, 2, Goldencents–Celestial Sighting, by Eskendereya. ($40,000 ’19 KEENOV; $15,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $100,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-September Farm, LLC, Union Park Thoroughbreds, LLC, Wilmot, Jonathan, Howard, Rick and Black Fern LLC, B-Taylor Made Stallions, Inc (KY), $24,800.
|5—
|Manasota Sunset, f, 2, Outwork–Highestmaintenance, by Macho Uno. ($65,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Joe Sharp, B-Pocket Aces Equine LLC (KY), $12,400.
|Also Ran: Chopin Drive, Southern Sky, Mohaylady.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.30, 10.50, 2.80.
|ELLIS PARK JUVENILE S., ELP, $124,750, 2YO, 7F, 8-15.
|2—
|ROGER MCQUEEN, c, 2, Unified–Promise Me a Cat, by D’wildcat. ($77,000 ’19 KEENOV; $190,000 ’20 KEESEP; $530,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Gatewood Bell (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Adam Beschizza, $75,760.
|3—
|Lucky Boss, c, 2, Street Boss–Lucky Striker, by Van Nistelrooy. ($35,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-De Sousa Stable LLC (KY), $24,600.
|4—
|Costa Terra, c, 2, Gun Runner–Teardrop, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $12,300.
|Also Ran: Texas Red Hot, Desert Ruler, Candy Landing, Mr. Halftime.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, HD, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 4.80, 8.10, 1.00.
|GROUPIE DOLL S., ELP, $123,679, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-15.
|13—
|MATERA, f, 4, Tapit–Miss Macy Sue, by Trippi. ($1,400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Albaugh Family Stables LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $72,660.
|8—
|Lady Kate, m, 5, Bernardini–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($485,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Anderson Stables, LLC, B-Eileen H Hartis & Godolphin (KY), $23,600.
|9—
|High Regard, m, 5, Will Take Charge–Highest Class, by Mineshaft. ($115,000 ’16 KEENOV; $160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-Coteau Grove Farms, LLC (KY), $11,800.
|Also Ran: Jungle Juice (IRE), Istan Council, Recoded, Sally’s Curlin, Gran Baby (CHI), Josie, New Roo, Dreamalildreamofu, Himiko.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3, NO.
|Odds: 8.20, 7.00, 26.20.
|RIO GRANDE SENORITA THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, RUI, $122,977, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 8-15.
|1—
|BELLA DONA, f, 2, Attila’s Storm–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. O-Driggers, Robert M, Driggers, Del Rae and Ivey, Ben Lee, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), T-Simon J. Buechler, J-Jimmy Ray Coates, $62,425.
|3—
|I’ve Got It, f, 2, Attila’s Storm–Hang Glide, by Dome. O-J & SM, Inc, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $24,970.
|6—
|Miss Ability, f, 2, Mr. Gold Mover–La Rita, by Chimes Band. O-Andazola, Gustavo, Kellum, Ron and Buechler, Danna, B-Dena Milner (NM), $14,982.
|Also Ran: Indian Excellence, Real Me, Bernice Who, Le Grand Johann, Annie Get Ur Guns, Crafty Warrior.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 6HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 23.10, 42.20.
|GALWAY S., SAR, $120,000, 3YO, F, 5 1/2FT, 8-15.
|10—
|STAR DEVINE (IRE), f, 3, Fastnet Rock (AUS)–Stars At Night (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (200,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Rockhart Trading Ltd (IRE), T-Jorge R. Abreu, J-John R. Velazquez, $66,000.
|6—
|Illegal Smile (IRE), f, 3, Camacho (GB)–Fine If (IRE), by Iffraaj (GB). (35,000EUR ’19 GOFORB). O-Hat Creek Racing, B-W Maxwell Ervine (IRE), $24,000.
|8—
|Bye Bye, f, 3, Into Mischief–Garnet, by Smart Strike. ($140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bach Stables LLC, B-Malibu Farm, LLC (KY), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Mischiefful, Tuscan Queen, Alwayz Late, Wink, Goin’ Good, Li’l Tootsie, Dr B.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, HD, 3/4.
|Odds: 7.50, 5.80, 3.60.
|RIO GRANDE SENOR THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, RUI, $114,640, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-15.
|10—
|MARK’S WARRIOR, g, 2, Marking–Key to My Warrior, by Majestic Warrior. O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC, B-Dale Taylor & Debbie Taylor (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Alfredo Sigala, $58,193.
|2—
|Lead Monterey, g, 2, Monterey Jazz–Rosie Is a Leader, by Fit to Fight. O-Reliance Ranches LLC, B-Reliance Ranches Llc (NM), $23,277.
|1—
|Fabstraction, g, 2, Abstraction–Lady Genius, by Quinton’s Gold. O-Carson, W D, Carson, M H and Leach Racing LLC, B-Bill Carson, Mike Carson &Leach Racing LLC (NM), $13,966.
|Also Ran: Lonzo Who, Bye Bye Matty P, Life Jacket, Charlie Dynasty, Infinite Heat, Jet Set Warrior.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 24.00, 18.00, 20.20.
|PRAIRIE GOLD LASSIE S., PRM, $101,804, 2YO, F, 6F, 8-14.
|3—
|ONE STEP AHEAD, f, 2, Upstart–Career Oriented, by Cat’s Career. ($20,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $65,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Betz Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), T-Christopher Davis, J-Walter De La Cruz, $58,500.
|5—
|Summer Lightning, f, 2, Overanalyze–Summerofsixtythree, by Malibu Moon. ($1,200 ’19 KEENOV). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), $19,500.
|4—
|Eagle Express, f, 2, Eagle–My Girl Bess, by More Than Ready. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), $9,750.
|Also Ran: Ebony Pearl, She Hit a Homer, She’s My Warrior, Summerjustbet Her, Taylor’s Secret, Viva El Capitan, Restless Eyes, Lashes.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 5HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 7.60, 4.30, 5.00.
|JERSEY SHORE S., MTH, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 8-15.
|4—
|REAL TALK, c, 3, Gemologist–Woodland Park, by Bernardini. ($50,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bell Racing, LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Paco Lopez, $60,000.
|3—
|Mighty Mischief, c, 3, Into Mischief–Wealth Creation, by Super Saver. O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Heiligbrodt Racing Stable (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Moonlite Strike, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Twinkling, by War Chant. ($120,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Sonata Stable, B-Brushy Hill, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Fire Sword, Upstriker, American Gentleman.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 1, NK.
|Odds: 2.20, 1.80, 3.80.
|PRAIRIE GOLD JUVENILE S., PRM, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 8-14.
|4—
|FEEL THE FEAR, c, 2, Honor Code–Fresh Feline, by Kitten’s Joy. ($52,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Forge Ahead Stables LLC, B-Lazy F Ranch (KY), T-Austin Gustafson, J-Kevin Roman, $58,800.
|5—
|American Sanctuary, c, 2, American Freedom–Haven’s Honey, by E Dubai. ($10,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $47,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Ben Henley, Beck Henley & Sebastien Murat (KY), $19,600.
|3—
|Tengo Mis Papeles, c, 2, My Golden Song–Rudita, by Valid Expectations. ($25,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-Macassar Corporation (TX), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Doctor Oscar, Concept, Silent Power, Simply Wicked, Im Just Jokin, Whistlewhileyoumow, Jacks Willie.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 3, 1.
|Odds: 21.60, 4.80, 0.90.
|AUDUBON OAKS, ELP, $99,250, 3YO, F, 7F, 8-15.
|5—
|CARRIBEAN CAPER, f, 3, Speightstown–Checkupfromzneckup, by Dixie Union. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Columbine Stable LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Colby J. Hernandez, $60,570.
|4—
|Magic Quest, f, 3, Nyquist–Magical Ride, by Storm Cat. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $19,700.
|2—
|Minute Waltz, f, 3, Nyquist–Is It Safe, by Yes It’s True. ($425,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $9,850.
|Also Ran: Malloy, Rookery, Altered Shot, Forever Boss.
|Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3 1/4, 3.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.90, 6.90.
|JR MALOUFF H., ALB, $65,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-15.
|6—
|RAAGHEB, g, 9, Street Cry (IRE)–Mostaqeleh, by Rahy. O-Miller, Paul and Tomasic, Bill, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Justin R. Evans, J-Luis H. Colon, $39,000.
|1—
|Black Ops, g, 8, Hard Spun–Rendition, by A.P. Indy. ($85,000 ’14 KEESEP; $20,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-John Pinkerton, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susie Keller,Vicki Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), $13,000.
|7—
|Competitive Idea, g, 4, Competitive Edge–That’s the Idea, by Diabolical. O-The Luxury Group Racing LLC and Luciano, Mike, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $6,500.
|Also Ran: Magic Mosco, Nifty, Dinar, Flat Fast.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1, NK.
|Odds: 3.20, 6.00, 2.90.
|ALBUQUERQUE DISTAFF H., ALB, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-15.
|7—
|CANOODLING, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Miz Kella, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $36,000.
|6—
|Zamara, f, 4, Discreet Cat–Autumn Wedding, by Runaway Groom. ($16,000 ’18 ARZNOV). O-Avon Magee, B-H & E Ranch (KY), $12,000.
|3—
|Brave Cinderella, f, 4, Brave Cat–Cinderella Liberty, by Liberty Gold. ($1,400 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Gomez, Mario and Sweeten, Amanda, B-George Schmitt & Clare Schmitt (CA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Shanghai Keely, Revenoor Woman, Spun Line, Ameerah B.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3 1/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 3.70, 10.00.
|ROBERT DUPRET DERBY, GG, $52,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 8-14.
|7—
|JUNGLE CRY, g, 3, Animal Kingdom–Devine Aida, by Unbridled’s Song. ($55,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-Fairview, LLC, B-Adena Springs (KY), T-Steven Specht, J-Catalino Martinez, $30,350.
|3—
|Code Duello, c, 3, Honor Code–Caroni, by Rubiano. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm (KY), $10,000.
|2—
|Shore Break (IRE), f, 3, Footstepsinthesand (GB)–Amazing Krisken, by Kris S.. (200,000EUR ’19 GOFORB). O-Hudson, Jr, Edward J and Hudson, Lynne, B-Churchtown House Stud (IRE), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Misty Cat, Stalking Shadow, Joymaker.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 2 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.60, 5.30, 4.10.
|EMERALD DISTAFF H., EMD, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-15.
|7—
|PRINCESS OF CAIRO, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Lovely Cool, by Indian Charlie. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Mark DeDomenico LLC and North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, B-Bret Jones (KY), T-Sandi Gann, J-Mario Gutierrez, $27,500.
|1—
|Compelling Smile, f, 4, Constitution–Mia and Molly, by Giant’s Causeway. ($22,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Giddyup Stables, LLC and Mark DeDomenico LLC, B-Rose Hill Farm & TNIP LLC (KY), $10,000.
|2—
|Galileta, f, 4, Amira’s Prince (IRE)–Dreamingofleta, by Rahy. O-Scott Herbertson, B-Charles Weston & Maritza Weston (FL), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Gettin Sideways, Killarney Lass, Daffodil Sweet, Squan’s Kingdom, Ms Lynn.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 3.00, 3.10, 27.70.
