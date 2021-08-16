August 17, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 16

CAPE HENLOPEN S., DEL, $75,625, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 8-16.
10—OCEANS MAP, g, 4, Liam’s Map–Part the Seas, by Stormy Atlantic. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gregory D Sacco, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), T-Gregory D. Sacco, J-Isaac Castillo, $45,000.
5—Real Factor, g, 6, The Factor–Indyniable, by A.P. Indy. ($240,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-M M G Stables, LLC, B-Lakland Farm (KY), $15,000.
11—Cibolian, c, 4, Temple City–Yadira, by Pulpit. O-Colonel Stable LLC and Wilmot, Jonathan, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $8,250.
Also Ran: Forloveofcountry, Mokheef, Sandy Lane Kitten, Wissahickon, Adventist, Sunset Kiss (GB), Fiery Lady.
Winning Time: 2:26 2/5 (fm)
Margins: 1HF, NO, 1HF.
Odds: 5.90, 42.70, 4.90.
 
JACK BETTA BE RITE S., FL, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-16.
3—MAD FOR FAME, f, 4, Sir Whimsey–Crazy Catlady, by Freud. O-Hudson Valley Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-SKB Stables LLC (NY), T-Rachel Sells, J-Tammi Piermarini, $30,000.
5—Fleeta Belle, m, 5, Afleet Alex–Town Belle, by Speightstown. ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Edwin Vizcarrondo, B-Clark O Brewster (NY), $10,000.
1—Tax Me Naught, m, 5, Cosmonaut–Freud Ian Girl, by Freud. O-Elizabeth Hendy, B-Elizabeth Hendy (NY), $5,000.
Also Ran: Social Mobility, Destinationwnrscir, Holmdel Park.
Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (ft)
Margins: HF, NK, NK.
Odds: 20.50, 5.00, 2.85.

