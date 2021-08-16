North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 16

CAPE HENLOPEN S., DEL, $75,625, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 8-16.

10—

OCEANS MAP, g, 4, Liam’s Map–Part the Seas, by Stormy Atlantic. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gregory D Sacco, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), T-Gregory D. Sacco, J-Isaac Castillo, $45,000.

5—

Real Factor, g, 6, The Factor–Indyniable, by A.P. Indy. ($240,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-M M G Stables, LLC, B-Lakland Farm (KY), $15,000.

11—

Cibolian, c, 4, Temple City–Yadira, by Pulpit. O-Colonel Stable LLC and Wilmot, Jonathan, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $8,250.

Also Ran: Forloveofcountry, Mokheef, Sandy Lane Kitten, Wissahickon, Adventist, Sunset Kiss (GB), Fiery Lady.

Winning Time: 2:26 2/5 (fm)

Margins: 1HF, NO, 1HF.