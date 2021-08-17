North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 17

|LADY ERIE S., PID, $75,400, 3YO, F, 6F, 8-16.
|6—
|BULLSEYE BEAUTY, f, 3, Dialed In–Figure of Beauty, by Street Cry (IRE). O-L Neil Jones, B-Neil Jones (KY), T-Andrew McKeever, J-James Graham, $45,000.
|3—
|Risky Reward, f, 3, Mshawish–Rahaf, by Street Cry (IRE). ($32,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-RTA Family Trust, B-Haras Bouquetot Sas (KY), $15,000.
|2—
|Lexinator, f, 3, Fed Biz–Ascot Momma, by Purge. ($50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Michael Donato, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Be Sneaky, Night Cap, Can’t Buy Love, Just One Time, Feeling Mischief, Prodigy Doll, Lady Edith.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 2.60, 18.60, 16.00.
