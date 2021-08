North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 19

MINNESOTA OAKS, CBY, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 8-18.

1—

MOLLY’S ANGEL, f, 3, Istan–Angel of Troy, by Bellamy Road. O-Peter D Mattson, B-Pete Mattson (MN), T-Tim P. Padilla, J-Alonso Quinonez, $60,000.

3—

Star of the North, f, 3, The Hunk–Always a Star (IRE), by Danehill. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), $18,750.

5—

Maiden Rock, f, 3, Girolamo–Shadow Dance, by Editor’s Note. O-Anthony J Didier, B-Richard Bremer & Cheryl Sprick (MN), $9,375.

Also Ran: That Would Be Nice, Owen’s Pleasure, Hunter’s Magic, Hell of the North.

Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)

Margins: 5HF, 3 3/4, HF.