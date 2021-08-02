North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 2

SONOMA H., CTM, $39,465, 3YO, F, 1M, 8-1.

2—

SHELTERED BAY, f, 3, Gemologist–City by the Bay, by City Zip. ($1,500 ’18 KEENOV; C$4,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Indyrock Racing, Graham Thoroughbreds and True North Stable, B-Oak Ridge Farm (KY), T-Craig Robert Smith, J-Rico W. Walcott, $24,039.

1—

She Likes to Party, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Gone to Party, by All Gone. ($25,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Don B Danard, B-Lou Neve (CA), $8,013.

7—

Bakken the Sun, f, 3, Bakken–Sunny Soloro, by Sungold. O-Bennett, Russell J and Lois, B-Mr & Mrs R J Bennett (BC), $4,007.

Also Ran: Queen Rhonda, Count On It, Shannon’s Secret.

Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 1HF, 3HF.