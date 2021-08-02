North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 2

|DA HOSS S., CNL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 8-2.
|5—
|JUST MIGHT, g, 5, Justin Phillip–Dynamite Babe, by Dynameaux. O-Griffon Farms and Lovell, Michelle, B-Griffon Farms & Michelle Lovell (KY), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|6—
|Francatelli, g, 4, City Zip–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. O-Sandford, Maribeth and Lynch Racing LLC, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Holiday Stone, h, 7, Harlan’s Holiday–Lucifer’s Stone, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Nesco II Limited (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Boldor, Love You Much.
|Winning Time: 1:01 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, NO.
|Odds: 0.70, 3.30, 4.80.
|KESWICK S., CNL, $100,000, 2YO, F, 5FT, 8-2.
|3—
|CAVALIER CUPID, f, 2, Quality Road–El Vedado, by Big Brown. O-Big Lick Farm, B-Big Lick Farm (MD), T-Sarah Nagle, J-Horacio Karamanos, $60,000.
|4—
|Rambert, f, 2, Declaration of War–Dance Play, by Malibu Moon. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-DARRS, Inc, B-Joseph Allen, LLC & Dr Gary Priest (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Determined Truth, f, 2, Flatter–No Use Denying, by Maria’s Mon. ($100,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D Hatman Thoroughbreds, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Continentalcongres, Buff My Boots, Fancy Her Up.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 5HF, 6.
|Odds: 0.70, 1.90, 11.10.
|HICKORY TREE S., CNL, $100,000, 2YO, 5FT, 8-2.
|7—
|LOCAL MOTIVE, g, 2, Divining Rod–Wild for Love, by Not for Love. O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Wasabi Ventures Stables LLC, Greenspring Mares LLC & Bowman and Higgins Stable (MD), T-John E. Salzman, Jr., J-J. D. Acosta, $60,000.
|6—
|Roll Dem Bones, g, 2, Freedom Child–Jumelle Springs, by More Than Ready. O-Ray M Pennington, III, B-Ray M Pennington III (WV), $20,000.
|3—
|Wow Whata Summer, c, 2, Summer Front–Loan Guarantee, by Malibu Moon. O-Jeremy Brooks, B-Jeremy Brooks (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Mercury Ten, King Saban, Night Boss, Cynergy’s Star, Determined Kingdom, Mr Jefferson.
|Winning Time: :57 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NK, 1.
|Odds: 3.10, 10.70, 2.10.
|COUNT LATHUM H., CTM, $39,465, 3YO, 1M, 8-1.
|4—
|TONY’S TAPIT, c, 3, Tonalist–Autumn Wedding, by Runaway Groom. ($9,500 ’19 ARZNOV). O-Kirk Sutherland, B-H & E Ranch (KY), T-James R. Brown, J-Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez, $24,039.
|1—
|Bodemonster, g, 3, Bodemeister–Aline’s Secret, by Dixie Union. ($6,000 ’18 KEENOV; C$1,500 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Empire Equestrian, B-Mitchell H Kursner (ON), $8,013.
|6—
|Bang On, c, 3, Commissioner–Next Big Nothin’, by Forest Wildcat. (C$26,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-True North Stable, B-Running Fawcett Thoroughbreds Ltd (AB), $4,007.
|Also Ran: Departure, Sir Miezie, Dad’s Legacy.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.20, 12.90, 8.65.
|SONOMA H., CTM, $39,465, 3YO, F, 1M, 8-1.
|2—
|SHELTERED BAY, f, 3, Gemologist–City by the Bay, by City Zip. ($1,500 ’18 KEENOV; C$4,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Indyrock Racing, Graham Thoroughbreds and True North Stable, B-Oak Ridge Farm (KY), T-Craig Robert Smith, J-Rico W. Walcott, $24,039.
|1—
|She Likes to Party, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Gone to Party, by All Gone. ($25,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Don B Danard, B-Lou Neve (CA), $8,013.
|7—
|Bakken the Sun, f, 3, Bakken–Sunny Soloro, by Sungold. O-Bennett, Russell J and Lois, B-Mr & Mrs R J Bennett (BC), $4,007.
|Also Ran: Queen Rhonda, Count On It, Shannon’s Secret.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.85, 3.00, 2.45.
