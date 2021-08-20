North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 20

SKIDMORE S., SAR, $120,000, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-20.

2—

AVERLY JANE, f, 2, Midshipman–Sh Sh Shakin’, by Richter Scale. ($35,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Hat Creek Racing, B-University of Kentucky (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $66,000.

8—

Pure Panic, c, 2, Summer Front–Shock the World, by Hansen. O-Kendall E Hansen, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), $24,000.

9—

Overbore, c, 2, Speightstown–Galina Point, by Saffir. ($275,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Peter Leidel, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $14,400.

Also Ran: Golden Bell, Catch the Smoke, Backnthewoods, Bonus Appreciation, Baytown Warrior, Barone Cesco.

Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 7 1/4, 3/4, HD.