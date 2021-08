North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 21

PROUD MAN S., GP, $75,000, 2YO, 1MT, 8-21.

5—

ELDON’S PRINCE, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Cat’s Garden, by Tale of the Cat. ($85,000 ’19 KEENOV; $280,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Gentry Farms (AP Gentry), B-William D Graham (ON), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $45,570.

9—

Winging It, c, 2, Into Mischief–Campionessa, by A.P. Indy. ($200,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Rosen, Fred and Bella Inizio Farm, B-Hickstead Farm (FL), $14,700.

4—

Fulton Street, c, 2, First Dude–Omi’s Vindication, by Vindication. O-Flying Finish Farm, B-Flying Finish Farm (FL), $7,350.

Also Ran: Up Her Sleeve, Fast N Steady, Vladislav, Onward Austin.

Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 6, 3/4, NK.