North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 22

QUEEN’S PLATE S., WO, $781,479, 3YO, 1 1/4M, 8-22.

1—

SAFE CONDUCT, c, 3, Bodemeister–Duchess Dancer, by Congrats. ($45,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-WellSpring Stables, B-Mitchell H Kursner (ON), T-Philip M. Serpe, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $467,952.

7—

Riptide Rock, g, 3, Point of Entry–Irish Influence, by Stephen Got Even. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $155,984.

5—

H C Holiday, c, 3, Ami’s Holiday–Henry’s Collection, by Henrythenavigator. O-Ivan Dalos, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $77,992.

Also Ran: Munnyfor Ro, Keep Grinding, Avoman, Harlan Estate, Haddassah, Tidal Forces, Dance Some Mo, Derzkii, Go Take Charge, Take a Chance.

Winning Time: 2:02 4/5 (ft)

Margins: HD, 1, 3/4.