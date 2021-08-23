North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 23

|DR. TERESA GAROFALO MEMORIAL S., PRX, $114,850, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-23.
|4—
|DON’T CALL ME MARY, f, 4, El Padrino–Monette, by Not for Love. ($150,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Richard Simoff (PA), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Paco Lopez, $74,250.
|3—
|Chub Wagon, f, 4, Hey Chub–Takin the Plunge, by Lion Heart. O-Lopez, Daniel J and Chestnut, George, B-Joe-Dan Farm & George Chestnut (PA), $19,800.
|6—
|Cinnabunny, f, 4, Golden Lad–English Mum, by Congrats. O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, Anspach, Michael R and Caruso, Michael J, B-Shooting Star Stable (PA), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Kaylasaurus, Hey Mamaluke, I’m the Talent.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3 1/4, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 5.70, 0.40, 3.20.
|MARSHALL JENNEY H., PRX, $107,425, 3YO/UP, 5F, 8-23.
|6—
|ADMIRAL ABE, g, 5, Midshipman–Precious Penny, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Stefcon Racing, B-White Diamond Inc (PA), T-Robert Mosco, J-Silvestre Gonzalez, $59,400.
|3—
|Smooth B, h, 6, Weigelia–Katarica Disco, by Disco Rico. O-LC Racing, B-St Omer’s Farm & WynOaks Farm, LLC (PA), $24,750.
|11—
|Screen Saver, g, 5, Albert the Great–Touch Screen, by Bandini. O-Ciavardone, Richard and Home Team Stables, B-Rick Molineaux (PA), $12,375.
|Also Ran: Hollywood Talent, Grab the Gold, Pylon.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 7 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.40, 25.80.
|BANJO PICKER SPRINT S., PRX, $102,350, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-23.
|4—
|FORTHELUVOFBOURBON, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Nosubstituteforluv, by Not for Love. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Hidden Acres 4-D Farm (PA), T-Michael V. Pino, J-Paco Lopez, $56,400.
|2—
|Golden Candy, c, 4, Goldencents–Be My Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-A Delaperriere Stables, LLC, B-A Delaperrier Stable LLC (PA), $18,800.
|6—
|Prince of Rain, g, 4, El Padrino–Cimarron Rain, by Indian Charlie. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), $11,750.
|Also Ran: Midnightcharly, Final Shot, Tudox Expectations, Brilliant Chase, Midtowncharlybrown, Dreams Untold, Johnny Ritt, Thiscatcanjump.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: NK, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 5.60, 4.00.
|MRS. PENNY S., PRX, $101,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|5—
|PRECIOUS, f, 4, Fed Biz–Brilliant Sunshine, by Smarty Jones. O-Newell Thoroughbred, B-Newell Thoroughbreds LTD (PA), T-John C. Servis, J-Frankie Pennington, $60,000.
|3—
|Vault, m, 5, Jump Start–Di’s Delight, by French Deputy. O-Kueber Racing, LLC, Barlar LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Little Red Feather Racing, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $25,000.
|1—
|Trolley Ride, m, 6, Flashy Bull–Proudly Irish, by Jump Start. O-James H Eshleman, B-Sandra Kim Eshleman (PA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Ninetypercentbrynn.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (sy)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 15 3/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 0.70, 3.90.
|SEEKING THE PEARL S., CNL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 8-23.
|7—
|CHEETARA (CHI), f, 4, Daddy Long Legs–Frescura Total (CHI), by Thunder Gulch. O-Stud Los Leones, B-Haras Curiche (CHI), T-Ignacio Correas, J-Horacio Karamanos, $60,000.
|8—
|Never Enough Time, m, 5, Munnings–What Time It Is, by Partner’s Hero. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $20,000.
|4—
|Frank’s Rockette, f, 4, Into Mischief–Rocket Twentyone, by Indian Charlie. O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-Frank Fletcher (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Heiressall, Tipsy Gal, Finding Fame, Milenita.
|Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 6.40, 6.00, 0.50.
|CHESAPEAKE S., CNL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-23.
|8—
|JUST MIGHT, g, 5, Justin Phillip–Dynamite Babe, by Dynameaux. O-Griffon Farms and Lovell, Michelle, B-Griffon Farms & Michelle Lovell (KY), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|5—
|Mucho, h, 5, Blame–Extent, by Pulpit. O-WSS Racing, LLC and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Bank, c, 4, Bernardini–Speed Succeeds, by Gone West. ($275,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Whereshetoldmetogo, Guest Suite, Long Range Toddy, Laki.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 3, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.20, 15.90.
|STORM CAT S., PRX, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|1—
|I AM REDEEMED, c, 3, Redeemed–One Smart Philly, by Smarty Jones. O-Larry Rebbecchi, B-Dr Lawrence Anthony Rebbecchi Jr (PA), T-Penny Pearce, J-Abner Adorno, $58,200.
|9—
|Lord Winsalot, g, 4, Alternation–Harmonic Miss, by Subordination. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $19,400.
|7—
|Irish Cork, g, 4, Flat Out–Circustown Rose, by Wimbledon. ($15,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Irish Three Racing LLC, B-Two-Turn Farm LLC (PA), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Someday Jones, Wait for It, Koan, Hockey Puck, Slam Bang.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3HF, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 3.60, 14.00, 3.20.
|LOVE SIGN S., CNL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|1—
|SARACOSA, m, 6, Bernardini–Homeschooling, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Chad Schumer, B-Meritage Ventures, Inc (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Francisco Arrieta, $60,000.
|6—
|Dream Marie, f, 4, Graydar–Lin Marie, by Curlin. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Miracle’s International Trading, Inc, B-Wynnstay LLC & GWR LLC (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Paris Lights, f, 4, Curlin–Paris Bikini, by Bernardini. O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Bajan Girl, Charge Account, Final Cut, Sosua.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, NO, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 18.20, 4.10, 1.50.
|VICTORY GALLOP S., CNL, $97,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|7—
|CORDMAKER, g, 6, Curlin–Tanca, by Polish Numbers. ($150,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|5—
|McElmore Avenue, g, 4, El Padrino–To Give, by Bluegrass Cat. ($35,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Mary E Eppler Racing Stable, Inc and RAM Racing Stable, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), $20,000.
|1—
|Rock On Luke, g, 4, Conveyance–Slammin Beauty, by Grand Slam. ($7,500 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Jennifer M Truehart, B-Samuel Santiago (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Caramel Chip.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 1.40, 2.50.
|KARL BOYES S., PID, $75,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-23.
|8—
|LIFE MISSION, g, 5, Noble Mission (GB)–Crossing the Tape, by Johannesburg. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Leland Hayes, B-Trace Wood Farm (KY), T-Leland Hayes, J-Pablo Morales, $45,000.
|2—
|Mojo Man, g, 6, Stay Thirsty–Cooking Mama, by Bandini. ($15,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $100,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Dash C Goff, B-Rose Hill Farm (KY), $15,000.
|5—
|More Than Good, g, 7, Macho Uno–My Mancita, by Mr. Greeley. O-Danielle Agnello, B-Charlie J Williams, LLC (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Fast Fire, Town Classic, Missin the Big Dog, Newstome, Samedi Night, Tringale.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 12.30, 0.90, 13.40.
|W.T.B.O.A. LADS S., EMD, $49,500, 2YO, C/G, 6 1/2F, 8-22.
|3—
|A VIEW FROM ABOVE, g, 2, Abraaj–Deja Views, by Forest Camp. ($15,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Grasshopper Stable and Stenberg, William Douglas, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), T-Kay Penney Cooper, J-Julien Couton, $27,225.
|6—
|Cobra Jet, g, 2, Curlin to Mischief–Atta Gal Val, by Atta Boy Roy. ($5,500 ’20 WASAUG). O-REV Racing, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Lucarelli Racing Corp, B-Mr & Mrs William T Griffin (WA), $9,900.
|5—
|Sargent Kline, c, 2, Munnings–She’s From Queens, by Dixie Union. ($17,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Sargent Stables, Snowden, Dennis and Kline, Doug, B-Caldara Farm, Inc & Strouss & Thornton Partnership (KY), $5,940.
|Also Ran: Check the Gear, Firing Pin, Decimate, Thunder Music.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 10 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 4.10, 1.60, 53.30.
|BARBARA SHINPOCH S., EMD, $49,500, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 8-22.
|4—
|KORON, f, 2, Nationhood–Muchas Coronas, by Macho Uno. O-Blue Ribbon Racing Ladies, B-Mr & Mrs Frederick L Pabst (WA), T-Kay Penney Cooper, J-Kevin E. Orozco, $27,225.
|3—
|Gold N Glitter, f, 2, Harbor the Gold–Minimums Minimums, by Storm Boot. ($11,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Chad and Josh, B-Duane Hopp & Susan Hopp (WA), $9,900.
|9—
|Wegottodrinking, f, 2, Misremembered–Runaway Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($4,500 ’20 WASAUG). O-Carbon River Racing, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (CA), $5,940.
|Also Ran: Pontiffany, Smiling Salsa, Cadillac Margarita, Hells Crossing.
|Winning Time: 1:19 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 3 3/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 14.00, 0.40, 5.00.
|GENESEE VALLEY BREEDERS’ S., FL, $49,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-23.
|1—
|THIS CAT CAN FLY, g, 6, Birdstone–Mia Gatto, by Cat Thief. ($20,000 ’15 FTNOCT; $80,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Top Hat Thoroughbreds, B-Cheryl Prudhomme, Dr Michael Gallivan & Breeding Bliss (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Jacqueline A. Davis, $30,000.
|4—
|Chowda, g, 4, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), $10,000.
|7—
|Run for Boston, g, 7, Include–Slacks, by High Brite. O-Stoneybrook Farm Trust and Frank Annetti Jr., B-Stoneybrook Farm Trust, Frank Annetti Jr. & James Turner, $5,000.
|Also Ran: I Love Jaxson, Coragescontender, Danebury.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, 10 3/4.
|Odds: 5.30, 2.85, 10.20.
