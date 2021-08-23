North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 23

BANJO PICKER SPRINT S., PRX, $102,350, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-23.

4—

FORTHELUVOFBOURBON, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Nosubstituteforluv, by Not for Love. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Hidden Acres 4-D Farm (PA), T-Michael V. Pino, J-Paco Lopez, $56,400.

2—

Golden Candy, c, 4, Goldencents–Be My Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-A Delaperriere Stables, LLC, B-A Delaperrier Stable LLC (PA), $18,800.

6—

Prince of Rain, g, 4, El Padrino–Cimarron Rain, by Indian Charlie. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), $11,750.

Also Ran: Midnightcharly, Final Shot, Tudox Expectations, Brilliant Chase, Midtowncharlybrown, Dreams Untold, Johnny Ritt, Thiscatcanjump.

Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)

Margins: NK, NK, 1 1/4.