North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 24

PARX SUMMER SPRINT S., PRX, $97,000, 3YO, 6F, 8-24.

1—

BEREN, c, 3, Weigelia–Silmaril, by Diamond. O-St Omer’s Farm and Feifarek, Christopher J, B-Susan C Quick & Christopher J Feifarek (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Frankie Pennington, $60,000.

2—

Marvalous Mike, c, 3, Uncle Lino–Restless Summer, by El Corredor. O-Robert C Roffey, Jr, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (PA), $20,000.

6—

Privet Moon, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Privet Hedge, by First Defence. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $11,000.

Also Ran: Three Two Zone.

Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)

Margins: 6HF, 2 3/4, 7.