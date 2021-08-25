North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 25

BUCCHERO S., IND, $103,300, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-25.

LEADING THE CHARGE, g, 4, Suntracer–Dashel, by Cashel Castle. O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IN), T-Robert E. Dobbs, Jr., J-Deshawn L. Parker, $57,641.

Max Express, g, 5, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $19,214.

Cash Logistics, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), $10,568.

Also Ran: Redskiesatnight, Jova, Expressed, Classy Cowboy, Toss of Fate, Starspangledxpress, Chipofftheoldblock, Stewards Rules, Unbridled Beast.

Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 1, HD, 1 3/4.