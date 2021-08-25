North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 25

|JOHN’S CALL S., SAR, $120,000, 4YO/UP, 1 5/8MT, 8-25.
|8—
|SERVE THE KING (GB), h, 5, Kingman (GB)–Fallen in Love (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (260,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Normandie Stud Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $66,000.
|7—
|Ry’s the Guy, h, 5, Distorted Humor–Sleepytime (IRE), by Royal Academy. ($90,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Tenth Street Stables LLC (KY), $24,000.
|6—
|Fantasioso (ARG), h, 6, Strategic Prince (GB)–Soy Maja (ARG), by Lucky Roberto. O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom) and Correas, IV, Ignacio, B-Luther Eduardo Carlos (ARG), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Shamrocket, Ajourneytofreedom, Red Knight, Conviction Trade.
|Winning Time: 2:43 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2, 1.
|Odds: 3.45, 8.50, 6.70.
|BUCCHERO S., IND, $103,300, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-25.
|2—
|LEADING THE CHARGE, g, 4, Suntracer–Dashel, by Cashel Castle. O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IN), T-Robert E. Dobbs, Jr., J-Deshawn L. Parker, $57,641.
|12—
|Max Express, g, 5, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $19,214.
|4—
|Cash Logistics, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), $10,568.
|Also Ran: Redskiesatnight, Jova, Expressed, Classy Cowboy, Toss of Fate, Starspangledxpress, Chipofftheoldblock, Stewards Rules, Unbridled Beast.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, HD, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 4.60, 3.70.
|PEONY S., IND, $103,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-25.
|7—
|BUMBLE OF LOVE, f, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Brief Contact, by Bertrando. O-Andrew C Ritter, B-Ledgelands LLC, Beatrice Ingham &Andrew C Ritter (IN), T-Brian Michael, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $58,767.
|10—
|Timeless Rose, f, 4, Midshipman–Shezasmittenkitten, by Catienus. O-Captain Jack Racing Stable LLC, B-Captain Jack Racing Stable (IN), $19,589.
|3—
|Bloody Mary Mornin, m, 6, Go Lionel Go–Lucy Whitesocks, by Lac Ouimet. O-Randy Matthews, B-Mr & Mrs Randall Daniel Matthews (IN), $10,774.
|Also Ran: The Beauty’s Tale, Mizzen Ash, Wellington Wonder, Pretty Assets, Diamond Solitaire, Dontyouremember, Ijustwantahavefun.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, NK.
|Odds: 1.80, 6.80, 1.90.
|BLUE HEN S., DEL, $48,500, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 8-25.
|6—
|CASHING BIG CHECKS, f, 2, Mr. Big–Palisadesprincess, by Indian Charlie. ($1,500 ’20 CALMIX). O-Johnson, Troy and Jagger, Inc, B-George Krikorian (CA), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $30,000.
|5—
|Mama G’s Wish, f, 2, Outflanker–Gracie’s Hero, by Great Notion. O-No Guts No Glory Farm, B-No Guts No Glory Farm (MD), $10,000.
|1—
|My Boss, f, 2, Holy Boss–Takeatrip, by Shanghai Bobby. ($2,500 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Daniel C Crowley, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Show’em Who’s Boss.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 9 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 2.10, 19.90, 0.70.
