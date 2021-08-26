North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 26

RISKAVERSE S., SAR, $120,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 8-26.

7—

RASTAFARA (IRE), f, 3, Shamardal–Tutu Nguru, by Blame. (160,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $66,000.

4—

Third Draft, f, 3, Curlin–Original Script, by Malibu Moon. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $24,000.

2—

Keeper of Time (IRE), f, 3, Mehmas (IRE)–Motheeba, by Mustanfar. O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Finder, Gary, Cambron, Tim, and Cambron, Anna, B-D. & E. Phelan (IRE), $14,400.

Also Ran: Magisterium (IRE), Amy C (GB), Designer Ready, Hit the Woah, Love and Money, Stand by You.

Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)

Margins: 1HF, 1HF, NK.