August 27, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 26

August 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

RISKAVERSE S., SAR, $120,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 8-26.
7—RASTAFARA (IRE), f, 3, Shamardal–Tutu Nguru, by Blame. (160,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $66,000.
4—Third Draft, f, 3, Curlin–Original Script, by Malibu Moon. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $24,000.
2— Keeper of Time (IRE), f, 3, Mehmas (IRE)–Motheeba, by Mustanfar. O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Finder, Gary, Cambron, Tim, and Cambron, Anna, B-D. & E. Phelan (IRE), $14,400.
Also Ran: Magisterium (IRE), Amy C (GB), Designer Ready, Hit the Woah, Love and Money, Stand by You.
Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
Margins: 1HF, 1HF, NK.
Odds: 2.10, 6.00, 7.60.
 
DOVER S., DEL, $50,250, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-26.
7—REBEL EMPIRE, g, 2, Sky Kingdom–Rebel Lady, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Ronald E Sapp, B-Ron & Betsy Sapp, LLC (NY), T-Lynn A. Ashby, J-Aubrie Green, $30,000.
6—No Sabe Nada, g, 2, Jersey Town–Christmas Cove, by More Than Ready. ($2,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-R Racing Stable, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $10,000.
4—Under the Radar, g, 2, Divining Rod–Broad Quality, by Elusive Quality. ($2,500 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Gerardo Nambo, B-Willow Oaks Stable LLC (MD), $5,500.
Also Ran: Mercury Ten, Stevethevandriver, Stormy Bonnie, Kick Rocks Kid.
Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 4, HF, 3 3/4.
Odds: 16.70, 0.70, 6.40.




