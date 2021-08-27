North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 27

FUNNY CIDE S., SAR, $200,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 8-27.

1—

SENBEI, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sweet Aloha, by Western Cat. ($280,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Bilinski, Darlene, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Manuel Franco, $110,000.

5—

Montebello, c, 2, Curlin–Beautiful But Blue, by El Corredor. ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $40,000.

2—

Happy Happy B, c, 2, Honor Code–Inclination, by Victory Gallop. O-Cypress Creek Equine and Bennewith, Arnold, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (NY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Shipsational, Who Hoo Thats Me, Daufuskie Island, Bourbon’s Hope, Run Curtis Run.

Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, NO, 1 3/4.