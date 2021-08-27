North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 27

|ALBANY S., SAR, $250,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 8-27.
|2—
|AMERICANREVOLUTION, c, 3, Constitution–Polly Freeze, by Super Saver. ($275,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (NY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $137,500.
|5—
|Bobby Bo, c, 3, Speightster–Auspicious, by Indian Charlie. ($110,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Little Red Feather Racing, B-Danzel Brendemuehl Classic Mares (NY), $50,000.
|1—
|It’s a Gamble, c, 3, English Channel–Yes It’s Pink, by Yes It’s True. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Ron Lombardi (NY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Our Man Mike, Anejo, Joey Loose Lips, It’s Gravy, Bingo John.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 11HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.70, 2.65, 24.00.
|FUNNY CIDE S., SAR, $200,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 8-27.
|1—
|SENBEI, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sweet Aloha, by Western Cat. ($280,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Bilinski, Darlene, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Manuel Franco, $110,000.
|5—
|Montebello, c, 2, Curlin–Beautiful But Blue, by El Corredor. ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $40,000.
|2—
|Happy Happy B, c, 2, Honor Code–Inclination, by Victory Gallop. O-Cypress Creek Equine and Bennewith, Arnold, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Shipsational, Who Hoo Thats Me, Daufuskie Island, Bourbon’s Hope, Run Curtis Run.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, NO, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 8.60, 2.95, 8.90.
|FLEET INDIAN S., SAR, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 8-27.
|3—
|BYHUBBYHELLOMONEY, f, 3, Effinex–Shocking Behavior, by El Prado (IRE). ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jupiter Stable, B-Anderson Boulton Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), T-Bob G. Dunham, J-Joel Rosario, $110,000.
|9—
|Make Mischief, f, 3, Into Mischief–Speightful Lady, by Speightstown. ($285,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Gary Barber, B-Avanti Stable (NY), $40,000.
|2—
|Pay Grade, f, 3, Tonalist–Refugio, by Bernardini. O-Robert S Evans, B-R S Evans (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: A Bit o’Irish Sass, U Guys Are No Fun, Epona’s Dream, Coffee Bar.
|Winning Time: 1:52 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1HF, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 13.20, 0.80, 10.30.
|SEEKING THE ANTE S., SAR, $186,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 8-27.
|3—
|NOVEMBER REIN, f, 2, Street Boss–Ju Ju Eyeballs, by Gators n Bears. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Ron Lombardi (NY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $110,000.
|6—
|Velvet Sister, f, 2, Bernardini–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. ($165,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $500,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Michelle Nevin & Godolphin (NY), $40,000.
|2—
|Laoban’s Legacy, f, 2, Laoban–Paper Kite, by Bernardini. ($150,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Joseph Bucci, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Succulent.
|Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 19 1/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 0.80, 3.25, 1.85.
|WEST POINT S., SAR, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-27.
|7—
|CITY MAN, c, 4, Mucho Macho Man–City Scamper, by City Zip. ($20,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $185,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Searles, Peter and Searles, Patty, B-Moonstar Farm (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.
|1—
|Therapist, g, 6, Freud–Lady Renaissance, by Smart Strike. O-Oak Bluff Stables, B-Oak Bluff Stable, LLC & C Clement (NY), $30,000.
|6—
|Sanctuary City, c, 4, Temple City–Considerate, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-Messina, Edward J and Butler, William J, B-Edward J Messina & William Butler (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Graded On a Curve, Rinaldi, Mo Ready, Microsecond.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 3, 1.
|Odds: 4.50, 6.30, 18.00.
|YADDO H., SAR, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-27.
|4—
|GIACOSA, f, 4, Tizway–Smart Engagement, by Smart Strike. O-Bond Racing Stable, B-Song Hill Thoroughbreds LLC & Roderick Towle (NY), T-H. James Bond, J-Luis Saez, $82,500.
|3—
|Myhartblongstodady, m, 6, Scat Daddy–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), $30,000.
|2—
|Classic Lady, m, 6, Jimmy Creed–Elle Tish Slew, by Eltish. ($22,500 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-Seth Gregory & Robert Barney (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Pecatonica, Chocolate Cookie, Dancing Kiki, Dancingwthdaffodls, Kreesie, Kilkea, Mike’s Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 9.40, 2.90, 4.90.
|TOMBOY S., BTP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 8-27.
|8—
|LEMON DEELITE, f, 3, Lemon Drop Kid–Midnite Deelite, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-John McKee, $45,000.
|3—
|Shez Shacked Up, f, 3, Shackleford–Lela, by Trippi. O-Danielle Agnello, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $15,000.
|4—
|Ballroom Blitz, f, 3, Alternation–Tangueray Miss, by Cowboy Cal. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Boogie Boogee, Out My Dear, Gonnabegood, Sammy’s Sister.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NK, 13HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 13.30, 2.50.
