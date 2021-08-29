North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 29

MUSKOKA S., WO, $159,737, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 8-29.

3—

BAKSHEESH, f, 2, Summer Front–Spider Dust, by Broken Vow. (C$18,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Track West Racing Inc (ON), T-Ralph J. Biamonte, J-Kazushi Kimura, $95,081.

2—

Thatsitthatsall, f, 2, Silver Max–Ok One More, by Include. O-DR Against the Wind, Inc, B-Daniel A Mooney (ON), $31,694.

1—

Proud Speaker, f, 2, Mr Speaker–She Stands Proud, by Proud Citizen. (C$82,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Piano Bar Racing, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $15,847.

Also Ran: Exit Stage Right, Swinging Mandy, Allpaidup, Forest B, Oneofthemgirls, Gormley Girl, Fun Cool, Dazzling Diva, Grande Bella.

Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 4, 2HF, 1.