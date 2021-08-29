North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 29

|ST. LOUIS DERBY, FAN, $250,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-28.
|5—
|FLASH OF MISCHIEF, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flashy Campaign, by Political Force. O-Jerry Namy, B-Jerry Namy (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Joseph Talamo, $150,000.
|3—
|Irish Unity, g, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union. O-Clearview Stable LLC, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $50,000.
|1—
|Gagetown, c, 3, Exaggerator–Betty’s Solutions, by Eltish. ($170,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Rupp Racing, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: W W Crazy, Two Worlds, Hozier, Ekatimorningstrike.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.30, 2.10, 1.70.
|MUSKOKA S., WO, $159,737, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 8-29.
|3—
|BAKSHEESH, f, 2, Summer Front–Spider Dust, by Broken Vow. (C$18,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Track West Racing Inc (ON), T-Ralph J. Biamonte, J-Kazushi Kimura, $95,081.
|2—
|Thatsitthatsall, f, 2, Silver Max–Ok One More, by Include. O-DR Against the Wind, Inc, B-Daniel A Mooney (ON), $31,694.
|1—
|Proud Speaker, f, 2, Mr Speaker–She Stands Proud, by Proud Citizen. (C$82,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Piano Bar Racing, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $15,847.
|Also Ran: Exit Stage Right, Swinging Mandy, Allpaidup, Forest B, Oneofthemgirls, Gormley Girl, Fun Cool, Dazzling Diva, Grande Bella.
|Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 2HF, 1.
|Odds: 1.25, 18.50, 8.25.
|SIMCOE S., WO, $159,420, 2YO, C/G, 6 1/2F, 8-29.
|3—
|IRONSTONE, c, 2, Mr Speaker–Casey’s Dreamin’, by Unbridled’s Song. (C$7,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Tequesta Racing Inc and Jupiter Leasing Co, B-Kingview Farms (ON), T-W. V. Armata, J-Ademar Santos, $95,081.
|8—
|Where’s Neal, g, 2, Society’s Chairman–Miss Dorothy, by Stormin Fever. (C$35,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Sea Glass Stables, LLC, B-Linda Mason (ON), $31,694.
|1—
|Chairman Bob, c, 2, Society’s Chairman–Clare’s Bernardine, by Action This Day. (C$44,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Tim Meeuse & Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON), $15,847.
|Also Ran: Midnight Arkle, Super Headline, Ethnic Soul, Timmins, Summer Sunset, Ultimate Answer, Section Ten, Wicked Crazy.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8HF, 3 1/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 8.50, 2.05.
|CHARLES HESSE III H., MTH, $125,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 8-29.
|1—
|AMATTEROFTIME, g, 6, Eskendereya–Victory Pool, by Victory Gallop. O-Silvino Ramirez, B-New Farm (NJ), T-Silvino Ramirez, J-Paco Lopez, $75,000.
|3—
|Prendimi, g, 6, Dance With Ravens–Cigno d’Oro, by Tour d’Or. O-G J Stable, B-GJ Stables (NJ), $25,000.
|4—
|Optic Way, g, 6, Cable Boy–Crafty Coed, by Crafty Friend. O-My Way Stable, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Irish Meadow, Stay Smart, Beatubyachubinose.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 2, NO.
|Odds: 1.70, 3.50, 3.20.
|BETTER TALK NOW S., SAR, $120,000, 3YO, 1MT, 8-29.
|8—
|SIFTING SANDS (GB), c, 3, Dubawi (IRE)–Yummy Mummy (GB), by Montjeu (IRE). (500,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Newsells Park Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $66,000.
|5—
|Dreamer’s Disease, g, 3, Laoban–Marketplace, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Cypress Creek Equine and Bennewith, Arnold, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $24,000.
|3—
|Wolfie’s Dynaghost, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Dynaire, by Dynaformer. O-Woodslane Farm, B-Woodslane Farm (KY), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Danzigwiththestars, Dr Jack, Ranger Fox, In Effect, Straw Into Gold.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 2, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 8.40, 12.00, 10.30.
|TIMONIUM JUVENILE S., TIM, $113,500, 2YO, A6 1/2F, 8-29.
|8—
|CYNERGY’S STAR, g, 2, Great Notion–Smooth Talking, by Dixie Union. ($25,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Bonuccelli Racing, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Skeedattle Associates (MD), T-Kenneth M. Cox, J-Jevian Toledo, $75,000.
|2—
|Slaats, c, 2, Palace–Tregrandibambini, by Stonesider. ($22,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Hanzly Albina, Ronald Blake & NickSallusto (KY), $15,000.
|4—
|Addy’s Laddy T N T, g, 2, Golden Lad–Stuttgart, by Cherokee Run. ($9,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-AJ Will Win Stables, LLC, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Up for the Chance, Bandfromthebar, Local Motive.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, HF, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 6.10, 3.40, 10.60.
|ELEVEN NORTH H., MTH, $110,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-29.
|8—
|ALTA VELOCITA, m, 5, Il Postino–Over the Bridge, by Hit the Trail. O-Imaginary Stables and M3 Racing Stable, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), T-Andrew L. Simoff, J-Paco Lopez, $60,000.
|10—
|Jersey Jewel, f, 3, Wicked Rich–Mom’s Honor, by Hold That Tiger. ($25,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Fano Racing, B-Wes Carter (NJ), $20,000.
|7—
|Achieving Glory, m, 5, Jump Start–Act of Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-Ioia, Joseph and Gayle and Spina, Chuck, B-Bright View Farm (NJ), $10,000.
|Also Ran: No Bull Jack, Roselba, Dantastic, Princess Georgia, Perspicacious, Crazy Daisy, Pretti Tricki, D’ tiger Lily.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 1 1/4, NO.
|Odds: 2.10, 7.40, 15.80.
|NEW JERSEY BREEDERS H., MTH, $102,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-29.
|6—
|PICKIN’ TIME, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Born to Royalty, by King of Kings (IRE). O-Roseland Farm Stable (Bowers), B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Nik Juarez, $60,000.
|3—
|Golden Brown, g, 6, Offlee Wild–Suzee Sunrise, by Chester House. ($22,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-ABL Stable, Bossone, Dominic, Donnelly, Peter and Schnoor, Nadine, B-Esther de Jong (NJ), $20,000.
|4—
|Dr. Doyle, g, 4, Commissioner–High Flying Flag, by Our Emblem. O-Jonathan Brown, B-Jonathan Brown (NJ), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Brother Chub, Our Man Luke, Pnutbutter Special, Wallercito.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.30, 0.50, 5.70.
|SHARED BELIEF S., DMR, $100,500, 3YO, 1M, 8-29.
|2—
|MEDINA SPIRIT, c, 3, Protonico–Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed. ($1,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $35,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Zedan Racing Stables, Inc, B-Gail Rice (FL), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $60,000.
|3—
|Rock Your World, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Charm the Maker, by Empire Maker. ($650,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC, B-Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Stilleto Boy, g, 3, Shackleford–Rosie’s Ransom, by Marquetry. ($420,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Steve Moger, B-John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: The Great One, Team Merchants, Willy the Cobbler.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.90, 1.60, 22.50.
|ALGOMA S., WO, $79,550, 3YO, F, 7F, 8-29.
|6—
|LORENA, f, 3, Souper Speedy–Negotiable, by Hat Trick (JPN). (C$50,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-McLellan, Brent, McLellan, Russell, Olguin, Geraldo and Simon, Stuart C, B-Dr Liam Gannon (ON), T-Stuart C. Simon, J-Gary Boulanger, $47,540.
|1—
|Jilli Marie, f, 3, Dynamic Sky–Jilli’s Cape, by Cape Canaveral. (C$15,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Kevin Drew, B-Brian Wright (ON), $15,847.
|4—
|Pemberley, f, 3, Afleet Alex–Wings of Paradise, by Langfuhr. O-McClelland, Keith and Rachel, B-Keith McClelland & Rachel McClelland (ON), $7,923.
|Also Ran: Owen’s Tour Guide, Big Ginger, Ms Wicked, Dance With Destiny, Raven Echo, Fourteen Days.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NK, 2.
|Odds: 0.75, 3.85, 24.35.
|ELGIN S., WO, $79,234, 3YO, C/G, 7F, 8-29.
|1—
|SECRET RESERVE, g, 3, Giant Gizmo–Smart Suzie, by Smart Strike. (C$9,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-D’Amato, Carlo and Van Camp, Stacey, B-Dr B Van Arem (ON), T-Michael Mattine, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $47,540.
|6—
|Mason’s Gamble, c, 3, Gamble’s Exchange–Dynaco, by Dynaformer. O-ATA Stables, Inc, B-Ivan Dalos (ON), $15,847.
|2—
|Jelgo, g, 3, Giant Gizmo–She’s the Umpire, by Smart Strike. (C$25,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-John Handbury, B-Dr R K House (ON), $8,716.
|Also Ran: Perfect Crime, Dragon’s Brew, Funiculi, Kosmonavt.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 4.65, 8.30.
|WASHINGTON OAKS, EMD, $50,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 8-29.
|5—
|BAYAKOAS IMAGE, f, 3, Lent–Tempered Steel, by Tempered Appeal. O-Nite and Day Stable and Todd, Joanne, B-Nite & Day Stable (BC), T-Kay Penney Cooper, J-Alexander Marti, $27,500.
|1—
|Broad Approval, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Broad Spectrum, by Indian Charlie. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|8—
|Ms Lynn, f, 3, Linchpin–Point Da Harbor, by Harbor the Gold. O-Ronald LeRoy Bohlman, B-Ron Bohlman (WA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Blazingbellablu, Our Lyla Grace, Curious Sensation, La Una, Stellaczar, Aquinas, Street Shadow.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 2 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 2.60, 2.30, 16.90.
|MUCKLESHOOT DERBY, EMD, $50,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 8-29.
|8—
|TOP EXECUTIVE, g, 3, Street Boss–Severn Shore, by Pure Prize. ($52,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Maryanski, John, Maryanski, Janene and Riverbend Stable, B-Frankfort Park Farm & Dr R Mason (KY), T-Blaine D. Wright, J-Kevin E. Orozco, $27,500.
|1—
|Coastal Kid, g, 3, Coast Guard–Creme (CHI), by Somersham. ($9,000 ’19 WASAUG). O-Haahr, Letha and Haahr, Steve, B-Nina Hagen & Ron Hagen (WA), $10,000.
|2—
|Slew’s Tiz Whiz, g, 3, Slew’s Tiznow–Ros’s Girl, by Rosberg. O-K D Thoroughbreds, B-Karl Krieg (WA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: House of Lords, Bobby Brinkley, Naval Escort, Falsely Accused, Nationheart, Ididntseethatcomin, Kowboykabin.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 1.90, 3.30, 13.70.
