North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 3

CTHS SALES S., HST, $40,071, 3&4YO, C/G, 1 1/16M, 8-2.

3—

BOLD ARCH, g, 4, Archarcharch–Daylight Cat, by Discreet Cat. (C$18,000 ’18 BRCSEP). O-Morrison, John and Kim and Sadler, Robin, B-J Barry Doud (BC), T-John D. Morrison, J-Silvino Morales, $26,046.

1—

At Attention, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Unattended, by Quality Road. (C$74,000 ’18 BRCSEP). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Bryan Anderson & Carol Anderson (BC), $8,014.

2—

Pay My Way, g, 3, Commissioner–Inside Retreat, by Seattle Fitz (ARG). ($9,000 ’19 FTKOCT; C$6,000 2020 BRCHRA). O-Wilson, Warren, Stajkowski, Neil, Sutherland, June, Switzer, G Ross and Hickman, Barry, B-Stoneview Farm, Inc (KY), $4,007.

Also Ran: Guns N Ammo.

Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 5HF, 2 1/4, 17 1/4.