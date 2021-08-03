North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 3

|MANITOBA DERBY, ASD, $81,541, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 8-2.
|5—
|UNCHARACTERISTIC, g, 3, Texas Wildcatter–My Kentucky Rose, by Macho Uno. O-Adam Isfeld, B-Glen Todd (KY), T-Robert VanOverschot, J-Alexander Marti, $49,047.
|3—
|Myopic, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Spokeswoman, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Bennewith, Arnold, Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, Wiest, Lana, Howg, Randy, R6 Stables and Kropp, Gary, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $16,349.
|9—
|Warriors Hero, g, 3, Boisterous–Warrior Princess, by Warrior’s Reward. O-Purple Rose Ranch and Ganas, John, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), $8,174.
|Also Ran: Major Shepard, Flash of Glory, Yerosilverbiz, Etu Babou, Witt’s Taquito, Stone Cafe, Cozy Bear, Mister Snickers, Midnight Salute.
|Winning Time: 1:53 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 10, 1.
|Odds: 5.25, 0.35, 17.90.
|TOM RIDGE S., PID, $74,825, 3YO, 6F, 8-2.
|3—
|ARZAK, c, 3, Not This Time–Delightful Melody, by Tapit. ($85,000 ’19 KEESEP; $575,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-John C Oxley (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $45,000.
|4—
|Smokin’ Jay, c, 3, Cairo Prince–How Nice, by Include. O-Crowns Way Racing LLC, B-Dede McGehee DVM (KY), $15,000.
|2—
|Nicky Two Shoes, g, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Wendy Wow, by Invasor (ARG). O-Southern Comfort Stable LLC, B-Southern Comfort Farm LLC (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Surly Furious, Franz Josef, Del Griffith, Timeless Bounty, Ahimelech.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 3 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 3.00, 8.10, 2.50.
|CTHS SALES S., HST, $40,071, 3&4YO, F, 1 1/16M, 8-2.
|2—
|INFINITE PATIENCE, f, 4, Sungold–Montero, by Louis Quatorze. O-Decoursey, William and R N H Stable, B-William DeCoursey (BC), T-Barbara Heads, J-Antonio Ambrosio Reyes, $28,050.
|1—
|Heidi, f, 3, Bayern–Thetaloveandmine, by Master Command. (C$26,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Swift Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Theta Holding 1, Inc (KY), $8,014.
|3—
|Mi Reyna, f, 3, Bakken–Yoorock Gal, by Yoonevano. (C$7,500 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Palma, Milton and Sargent, Roxanne, B-Elton H Gunther (BC), $4,007.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 11, 9HF.
|Odds: 0.05, 5.10, 9.95.
|CTHS SALES S., HST, $40,071, 3&4YO, C/G, 1 1/16M, 8-2.
|3—
|BOLD ARCH, g, 4, Archarcharch–Daylight Cat, by Discreet Cat. (C$18,000 ’18 BRCSEP). O-Morrison, John and Kim and Sadler, Robin, B-J Barry Doud (BC), T-John D. Morrison, J-Silvino Morales, $26,046.
|1—
|At Attention, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Unattended, by Quality Road. (C$74,000 ’18 BRCSEP). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Bryan Anderson & Carol Anderson (BC), $8,014.
|2—
|Pay My Way, g, 3, Commissioner–Inside Retreat, by Seattle Fitz (ARG). ($9,000 ’19 FTKOCT; C$6,000 2020 BRCHRA). O-Wilson, Warren, Stajkowski, Neil, Sutherland, June, Switzer, G Ross and Hickman, Barry, B-Stoneview Farm, Inc (KY), $4,007.
|Also Ran: Guns N Ammo.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 2 1/4, 17 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 1.70, 8.00.
