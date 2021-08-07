North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 7

GEORGIAN BAY S., WO, $63,716, 3YO, F, 5FT, 8-7.

2—

ARTFUL BALLERINA, f, 3, Town Prize–Artful Dancer, by Artie Schiller. O-Sorokolit, Jr, William A and Vandyk Sunny Stables Inc, B-William A Sorokolit/Vandyk Sunny Stables Inc (ON), T-Darwin D. Banach, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $38,230.

1—

Meet the Soprano, f, 3, Singing Saint–Onmywaytothetop, by My Way Only. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Norse Ridge Farms (ON), $12,743.

5—

Sunsprite, f, 3, Reload–Philzana, by Philanthropist. ($25,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Andrews, Denny and Brennan, Niall J, B-Denny Andrews (ON), $7,009.

Also Ran: Benny’s Button, Nero Davola, Humble Beginnings.

Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 2, HF, HF.