North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 7

|LURE S., SAR, $120,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 8-7.
|5—
|FLAVIUS, r, 6, War Front–Starformer, by Dynaformer. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $66,000.
|7—
|Tell Your Daddy, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Harbingerofthings, by Rockport Harbor. ($250,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Flying P Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.
|3—
|Value Proposition (GB), r, 5, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), $14,400.
|Also Ran: Dreams of Tomorrow, Delaware (GB), South Bend, Fighting Seabee, Temple.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.35, 10.60, 0.00.
|TYRO S., MTH, $104,000, 2YO, 5FT, 8-7.
|9—
|HER WORLD (IRE), f, 2, Caravaggio–Mundus Novus, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Andrew Farm, Susan Molton, For the People Racing Stable & Windhill Manor Farm, B-Lynch Bages Ltd & Rhinestone B/Stock, T-Wesley Ward, J-Paco Lopez, $60,000.
|6—
|Trust Our Journey, c, 2, American Pharoah–Tribal Music, by A. P. Warrior. O-Palm Beach Racing, B-Hallmarc Stallions LLC & R Star Stallions (FL), $20,000.
|4—
|Baytown Warrior, c, 2, First Samurai–Streetheart, by Street Sense. ($1,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-McEntee Racing, Inc and Resolute Racing Alliance, LLC, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Catch the Smoke, Baytown Frosty, Forty Stripes, Vodka N Water, Roman Poet.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 6, 1 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.90, 10.10, 73.30.
|KY DOWNS PREVIEW DUELING GROUNDS OAKS, ELP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 8-7.
|2—
|FLIPPANT, f, 3, Tapit–Frivolous, by Empire Maker. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Victoria H. Oliver, J-Rafael Bejarano, $59,640.
|3—
|Caldee, f, 3, More Than Ready–Holiday’s Jewel, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $19,400.
|4—
|Adventuring, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Questing (GB), by Hard Spun. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Oliviaofthedesert, Stillchargingmaria, Takntothecleaners, Charges Dropped, Wave of Goodness, Double Dawn.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HD, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 3.10, 3.30, 1.70.
|KY DOWNS PREVIEW TURF SPRINT S., ELP, $98,650, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 8-7.
|9—
|BORN GREAT, g, 5, Scat Daddy–Funfair, by More Than Ready. ($260,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Detampel, Marc and Galvin, Fergus, B-Glenvale Stud (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Adam Beschizza, $59,175.
|7—
|Siem Riep, g, 7, Tapit–Amansara, by War Chant. ($150,000 ’15 KEESEP; $80,000 2017 FTKHRA; $117,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Greyrock Investment LLC, B-R A Hill Stable (KY), $19,250.
|8—
|Gray Attempt, h, 5, Graydar–Attempt to Name, by Consolidator. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Wynnstay LLC, Donna Moore & Jim Richardson (KY), $9,625.
|Also Ran: Huey Attack, Smart Remark, Archidust, Mr. Hustle, High Crime, My Boanerges, Johnny Unleashed.
|Winning Time: 1:00 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.60, 13.50, 4.60.
|KY DOWNS PREVIEW DUELING GROUNDS DERBY, ELP, $97,500, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 8-7.
|2—
|CORE VALUES, f, 3, Honor Code–Sweet Awakening, by Street Cry (IRE). ($230,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-BBN Racing, LLC, B-John Bates, Ron Kirk & Michael Riordan (KY), T-Victoria H. Oliver, J-Rafael Bejarano, $60,570.
|6—
|Royal Prince, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm (KY), $19,700.
|3—
|Modern Science (IRE), c, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Dixieland Kiss, by Dixie Union. (170,000EUR ’18 GOFNOV; $400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Coolmore (IRE), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Accredit, Red Hornet, Ethical Judgement, Gershwin.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 11.20, 2.30, 4.70.
|AZALEA S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 8-7.
|4—
|SHEA D SUMMER, f, 3, Summer Front–Empress of Gold, by Empire Maker. ($35,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Shea D Boy’s Stable, B-Ocala Stud (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $46,035.
|3—
|Restofthestory, f, 3, Jess’s Dream–Holiday Flare, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($95,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Glassman, Karl and Glassman, Cathi, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $14,850.
|6—
|Competitive Speed, f, 3, Competitive Edge–Shopped Out, by Mineshaft. ($5,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-John C Minchello, B-White Fox Farm (KY), $7,425.
|Also Ran: Kamar Taj, Coach Jer’s Joy, Princess Secret.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HD, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 8.20, 2.90.
|WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES SPEAKER’S CUP S., MNR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70YT, 8-7.
|4—
|LOGICAL MYTH, g, 5, Data Link–Undo, by Flatter. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-JPS Racing, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $45,675.
|2—
|Monarchs Glen (GB), g, 7, Frankel (GB)–Mirabilis, by Lear Fan. ($95,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Hui, Michael M and WSS Racing, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $15,000.
|11—
|Cannon’s Roar, g, 7, Orientate–Polyantha, by Charismatic. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC, B-Mrs P Frank Wright (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Hemp Hemp Hurray, Mutakatif (IRE), Worthy Turk, Ananroad, Adonis Creed.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 1.60, 11.30.
|WEST VIRGINIA SECRETARY OF STATE S., MNR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 8-7.
|1—
|CLUB CAR, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ball, Michael and Katherine G, B-Brett A Brinkman & P Dale Lander (KY), T-Ben Colebrook, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $47,250.
|5—
|Command Strike, f, 4, Even the Score–Star Sheba, by Elusive Hour. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (MI), $15,000.
|6—
|Nomizar, m, 5, Tapizar–Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. ($80,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Patsy Sullivan, B-Richard Peardon (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Flat Out Smokin, Sheisthehero.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3 1/4, 9 1/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 1.80, 12.40.
|WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE CHAIRMAN’S CUP S., MNR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 8-7.
|10—
|WILLISTON WAY, c, 4, Cigar Street–Distal Daughter, by Mister Phone (ARG). O-Thomas J Young, B-THOMAS J YOUNG (KY), T-Israel Acevedo, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $45,150.
|8—
|Hollis, g, 6, Street Sense–Miss Inclined, by Pulpit. ($200,000 ’15 KEENOV; $120,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-WSS Racing, LLC and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Mueller Thoroughbred Stable, LTD (KY), $15,000.
|1—
|Primal Destiny, c, 4, Poseidon’s Warrior–Awesome Thrill, by Awesome Again. ($95,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Ponder Hill, Inc (FL), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Chief Randel, Savage Nation, Ziggy Mon, Hardly Swayed, Singanothersong, Button Box.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 4.80, 2.50, 4.30.
|WEST VIRGINIA SENATE PRESIDENT’S CUP S., MNR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70YT, 8-7.
|2—
|CATCH A BID, m, 5, Real Solution–Elusive Champagne, by Elusive Quality. ($30,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $180,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $45,150.
|8—
|Evil Lyn, f, 4, Wicked Strong–Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham & Judy Needham (KY), $15,000.
|5—
|Don’t Blame Judy, m, 6, Blame–Zultanite, by El Corredor. ($97,000 ’16 KEESEP; $95,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Jay A Reese, B-Michael Waresk Cane Street Stables (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Elegant de Domino, Petrichor, Well Spent, Pallas Athene, Tantara, Thirsty Gal.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 1 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 0.80, 37.50.
|SENATOR ROBERT C. BYRD MEMORIAL S., MNR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 8-7.
|1—
|DARK OAK, g, 4, Astrology–Oaks Lily, by Badge of Silver. O-Modo Tesio Equine LLC, B-Kings and Queens Farm (KY), T-Rey Hernandez, J-Sonny Leon, $47,250.
|7—
|Mount Travers, h, 5, Speightstown–Hot Summer, by Malibu Moon. O-Carl R Moore, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $15,000.
|6—
|Kiltoom, g, 3, Kantharos–Regal’s Encore, by Speightstown. O-Dream Ridge Racing, B-Homepride Farm (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Command the Cat, Phase Out.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 2 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.90, 0.50, 19.80.
|LAKE HURON S., WO, $63,717, 3YO, C/G, 5FT, 8-7.
|2—
|FOREST SURVIVOR, c, 3, Old Forester–Bear’s Kitty Kitty, by Rockport Harbor. (C$13,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-John Carey (ON), T-Norman McKnight, J-Kazushi Kimura, $38,230.
|4—
|Galvaston, c, 3, Silent Name (JPN)–I Dream of Dixie, by Dixieland Band. O-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable Ltd, B-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable (ON), $12,743.
|3—
|Jocularity, g, 3, Ami’s Holiday–Tory’s Humorgirl, by Sharp Humor. O-Colebrook Farms, B-Colebrook Farms (ON), $7,009.
|Also Ran: Dragon’s Brew, All Canadian.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.55, 8.80, 11.85.
|GEORGIAN BAY S., WO, $63,716, 3YO, F, 5FT, 8-7.
|2—
|ARTFUL BALLERINA, f, 3, Town Prize–Artful Dancer, by Artie Schiller. O-Sorokolit, Jr, William A and Vandyk Sunny Stables Inc, B-William A Sorokolit/Vandyk Sunny Stables Inc (ON), T-Darwin D. Banach, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $38,230.
|1—
|Meet the Soprano, f, 3, Singing Saint–Onmywaytothetop, by My Way Only. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Norse Ridge Farms (ON), $12,743.
|5—
|Sunsprite, f, 3, Reload–Philzana, by Philanthropist. ($25,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Andrews, Denny and Brennan, Niall J, B-Denny Andrews (ON), $7,009.
|Also Ran: Benny’s Button, Nero Davola, Humble Beginnings.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, HF, HF.
|Odds: 6.15, 2.85, 0.85.
|TRI-STATE S., ELP, $59,800, 3YO/UP, 1M, 8-7.
|6—
|SHARED SENSE, r, 4, Street Sense–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $36,886.
|5—
|Beau Luminarie, g, 5, I Want Revenge–Belle Noelle, by Scrimshaw. O-Linda S Pavey, B-Linda S Pavey (KY), $12,060.
|2—
|Beaver Hat, c, 4, Istan–Beret, by Royal Academy. O-Vanier, Nancy A and Williamson, Lyda, B-Nancy Vanier & Lyda Williamson (KY), $6,030.
|Also Ran: Fact Finding, Royal Mesa.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 4, HD.
|Odds: 1.50, 3.50, 2.90.
|SPOTTED HORSE S., EVD, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 8-6.
|6—
|CHAMPAGNE AFFAIR, f, 4, Daredevil–Happy to Go, by Saint Anddan. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Castillo, Joe Alfredo, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Juan A. Larrosa, J-Pedro L. Cotto, Jr., $30,000.
|3—
|Quikfast N Ahurry, f, 4, Closing Argument–Wynning Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $10,000.
|4—
|Shastaloo, f, 3, Algorithms–Water Park, by Strodes Creek. ($28,000 ’19 KEESEP; $120,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Stone Farm (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Green Monster, Smok’n Rita, Distractor Factor, Orb’s Soul.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 4, 2.
|Odds: 1.60, 2.70, 1.50.
|PRINCESS MARGARET S., CTM, $40,194, 2YO, F, 6F, 8-6.
|5—
|DIPLOMATICA, f, 2, War Correspondent–Cloud Rise, by Buddha. O-Cates, Crystal and Anderson, Gonzalo, B-Moonshine Meadow Ranch (FL), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez, $23,996.
|3—
|She Loves Winnin, f, 2, Mineshaft–She Loves Runnin’, by Run Production. ($12,000 ’19 KEENOV; $17,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Don B Danard, B-Oak Leaf Farm TCLP (KY), $7,999.
|8—
|Keke Kimono, f, 2, Laoban–Kimono, by Bernardini. ($1,500 ’19 KEENOV; C$26,500 ’20 ALBSEP). O-True North Stable and Graham Thoroughbreds, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,999.
|Also Ran: Take Me to Battle, Gayelette, Midniteswildagain, Gwizz, Lilbitspicy.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 4 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.70, 6.40, 1.60.
|CANADIAN JUVENILE S., CTM, $37,994, 2YO, 6F, 8-6.
|2—
|ASYOUBELIEVE, g, 2, Second in Command–I Believe in Angel, by Cause to Believe. (C$10,000 ’20 BRCSEP). O-Shot In The Dark Racing Corp, B-Bennett/Caravetta (BC), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Mauricio Malvaez, $23,996.
|1—
|Flashfordani, g, 2, Tapiture–Ave’s Halo, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($19,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Irving L Devey, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (AB), $7,999.
|4—
|Snap Count, c, 2, Goldencents–Ushuaia, by Cape Canaveral. ($3,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Salt River Holdings, Inc and Viking Stables, B-William B Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY), $3,999.
|Also Ran: Above and Beyond.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8HF, 4 1/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 1.40, 9.80.
