North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 8

GRADUATION S., DMR, $94,000, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 8-8.

4—

ROCK N RYE, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Discreet Dee, by Discreet Cat. ($52,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C and Zondlo, Eugene, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), T-Walther Solis, J-Umberto Rispoli, $57,000.

2—

Trip to Spain, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Spanish Doll, by Comic Strip. O-McMahon, Myles and Rudy, Roman, B-Myles Reed McMahon (CA), $19,000.

1—

Mr. T’s Thirsty, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Pebble Beach Baby, by Rock Hard Ten. ($40,000 ’20 CTNAUG). O-Lovingier, Terry C and Templeton Horses LLC, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $12,000.

Also Ran: Northvale Road.

Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 4 1/4, 2 3/4, 8 1/4.