North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 9

VAN CLIEF S., CNL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-9.

8—

PRINCESS THEOREM, f, 3, Nyquist–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($10,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Dewberry Thoroughbred LLC, B-Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $60,000.

7—

No Mo Lady, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), $20,000.

3—

Fionnbharr, m, 5, Exchange Rate–Embarr, by Royal Academy. O-Susan S Cooney, B-Susan S Cooney (VA), $11,000.

Also Ran: Tasting the Stars, Inside the Box, Sweet Sandy, Unruly Julie, Dare to Promise, Apurate.

Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)

Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, NK.