August 9, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Aug. 9

August 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

VAN CLIEF S., CNL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 8-9.
8—PRINCESS THEOREM, f, 3, Nyquist–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($10,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Dewberry Thoroughbred LLC, B-Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $60,000.
7—No Mo Lady, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), $20,000.
3—Fionnbharr, m, 5, Exchange Rate–Embarr, by Royal Academy. O-Susan S Cooney, B-Susan S Cooney (VA), $11,000.
Also Ran: Tasting the Stars, Inside the Box, Sweet Sandy, Unruly Julie, Dare to Promise, Apurate.
Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, NK.
Odds: 7.90, 3.70, 22.30.

