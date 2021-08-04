Raymundos Secret brings strong local record into Yellow Ribbon; seven entered in Best Pal

Yellow Ribbon H. (G2) — Race 10 (9:30 p.m. ET)

Raymundos Secret has been an all-or-nothing type in nine career starts, but has tended to show up when running at Del Mar. That might give her backers some encouragement ahead of Saturday’s $200,000 Yellow Ribbon H. (G2), a 1 1/16-mile grass test for fillies and mares.

Three of Raymundos Secret’s five wins have occurred over the turf at Del Mar, including a wire-to-wire score in the John C. Mabee (G2) last summer. However, potential drawbacks include the presence of other speed, namely her three-time graded stakes-winning stablemate Charmaine’s Mia.

Charmaine’s Mia ripped off a three-race win streak after joining the presently-cold Phil D’Amato barn last winter, landing the Las Cienegas (G3), Buena Vista (G2), and Royal Heroine (G3). However, the five-year-old found nine furlongs a bit too far in the Gamely (G1), in which she weakened to sixth behind Maxim Rate.

Joining Maxim Rate and Charmaine’s Mia from the Gamely is Bodhicitta, who recorded her only Del Mar win in four tries in the 2020 edition of the Yellow Ribbon.

The lone East Coast invader in the field is Princess Grace, who improved her record to 4-for-5 with a neck score in the Dr. James Penny Memorial (G3) at Parx on July 6. That 2021 debut followed a layoff dating back to November, when she captured an off-the-turf renewal of the Mrs. Revere (G2).

This wide-open edition of the Yellow Ribbon also includes Grade 1 veteran Keeper Ofthe Stars, 2020 San Clemente (G2) winner Laura’s Light, and the multiple stakes-winning Dogtag.

Best Pal S. (G2) — Race 9 (9:00 p.m. ET)

A field of seven juveniles was entered for the $200,000 Best Pal S. (G2) over six furlongs. Thirsty Always enters off a dominating win in the Everett Nevin S. at Pleasanton, while the Gun Runner colt Pappacap invades for trainer Mark Casse off an impressive debut win at Gulfstream.

Other last-out maiden winners that could threaten include Bet On Mookie, Olympic Legend, and Aquitania Arrival.