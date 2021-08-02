Sorrento attracts 11 juvenile fillies

Sorrento S. (G2) — Race 7 (10 p.m. ET)

Eleven two-year-old fillies were entered for Friday’s $200,000 Sorrento S. (G2) at Del Mar, but bettors are likely to concentrate on about a handful of them in the six-furlong prep for the Del Mar Debutante (G1).

At the Spa, the only prior stakes winner in the field following the June 20 Fasig-Tipton Debutante at Santa Anita, was cross-entered in Thursday’s CTBA S. for California-breds, but the Sorrento would seem a more appropriate, if tougher, fit for a filly that is 2-for-2 against open company.

Smash Ticket romped by five lengths against maiden rivals in her first start on the Southern California circuit July 17, and figures to be supported strongly on the basis of it. The Bob Baffert-trained Eda also should be a backed as a matter of course, though she was elevated to the victory in her debut via disqualification after crossing the wire a nose behind.

Elm Drive was a dazzling first-out winner by eight lengths at Los Alamitos in late June for Phil D’Amato, and the form of that race received a moderate boost when runner-up We All Agree returned to win next out, albeit for a $50,000 claiming tag.

Others to watch include It’s Simple, a winner on debut against California-breds for Doug O’Neill. Like At the Spa, she was also entered in Thursday’s CTBA. Shesgotattitude, who broke her maiden at Keeneland in April, was outrun in the Kentucky Juvenile and Bashford Manor against males in two subsequent outings.