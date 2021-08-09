Spot Plays Aug. 10

|Belterra Park
|
|(2nd) Tuf Intensity, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Fox On the Run, 3-1
|Canterbury
|
|(5th) Twoko Bay, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Grand Slam Homerun,
5-1
|Colonial Downs
|
|(1st) Youshouldbesolucky,
5-1
|
|
|(2nd) Wish Me Home, 7-2
|Finger
Lakes
|
|(3rd) Fed Fever, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Beachside, 7-2
|Fort Erie
|
|(5th) I Idolize You, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Team Win, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(5th) Sacred Peace, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Hungarian Princess,
4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(3rd) Astounding, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Blulu, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Happy Bee, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Moon Link, 8-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Megalomania, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Jebologist, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(2nd) Bend the Knee, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Double Oaked, 6-1
|Thistledown
|
|(3rd) Due North, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Guard Duty, 3-1
