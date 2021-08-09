August 9, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 10

August 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (2nd) Tuf Intensity, 7-2
    (4th) Fox On the Run, 3-1
Canterbury   (5th) Twoko Bay, 3-1
    (6th) Grand Slam Homerun, 5-1
Colonial Downs   (1st) Youshouldbesolucky, 5-1
    (2nd) Wish Me Home, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Fed Fever, 4-1
    (7th) Beachside, 7-2
Fort Erie   (5th) I Idolize You, 6-1
    (7th) Team Win, 8-1
Indiana Grand   (5th) Sacred Peace, 5-1
    (7th) Hungarian Princess, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Astounding, 3-1
    (4th) Blulu, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Happy Bee, 3-1
    (4th) Moon Link, 8-1
Penn National   (2nd) Megalomania, 5-1
    (5th) Jebologist, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Bend the Knee, 3-1
    (7th) Double Oaked, 6-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Due North, 7-2
    (8th) Guard Duty, 3-1

