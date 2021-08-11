August 11, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 12

August 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Town Agenda, 9-2
(4th) Regular Guy, 3-1
Belterra Park (1st) Sorority Sister, 3-1
(4th) El Mezcalito, 3-1
Canterbury Park (4th) Birdie Be Gone, 7-2
(6th) Luvin Bullies, 6-1
Charles Town (4th) Kadesh, 3-1
(5th) Ministry of Magic, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) True Grace, 7-2
(3rd) Kinda Lucky, 3-1
Emerald Downs (4th) Triunfador, 4-1
(5th) Audace, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) She’s Seventeen, 8-1
(4th) Eclectic Soul, 3-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Tiny Sneakers, 6-1
(4th) Tappintothebeat, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Mile End, 5-1
(2nd) No Time to Yawn, 5-1
Saratoga (1st) Gimmedamoney, 3-1
(4th) Chocolate Cookie, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Jungle Goddess, 3-1
(3rd) Yola, 6-1

