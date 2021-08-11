Spot Plays Aug. 12

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Town Agenda, 9-2
|(4th) Regular Guy, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Sorority Sister, 3-1
|(4th) El Mezcalito, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Birdie Be Gone, 7-2
|(6th) Luvin Bullies, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Kadesh, 3-1
|(5th) Ministry of Magic, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) True Grace, 7-2
|(3rd) Kinda Lucky, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(4th) Triunfador, 4-1
|(5th) Audace, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) She’s Seventeen, 8-1
|(4th) Eclectic Soul, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Tiny Sneakers, 6-1
|(4th) Tappintothebeat, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Mile End, 5-1
|(2nd) No Time to Yawn, 5-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Gimmedamoney, 3-1
|(4th) Chocolate Cookie, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Jungle Goddess, 3-1
|(3rd) Yola, 6-1
Leave a Reply