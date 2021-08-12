August 12, 2021

Spot Plays Aug. 13

August 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Sway to Go, 3-1
(3rd) La Guerrerita, 8-1
Belterra Park (2nd) The Pink Z, 4-1
(4th) Do Your Best, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Alltheway to Cairo, 4-1
(3rd) Change the World, 3-1
Del Mar (4th) Medusa’s Gaze, 3-1
(5th) Big Coupe, 3-1
Ellis Park (3rd) Copper King, 3-1
(5th) Sensei Lawrence, 8-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) The Flush King, 3-1
(3rd) Oh My Aching Arch, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Wicked Sunset, 8-1
(4th) Miss Ever Ready, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Cajun Invasion, 3-1
(5th) Take Me as I Am, 4-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Cultural Mandate, 3-1
(4th) Bananas On Fire, 7-2
Penn National (1st) On Temple High, 3-1
(2nd) Railmaster, 7-2
Pimlico (1st) Meet Michelle, 4-1
(3rd) Golazo, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (6th) Delight Surprise, 6-1
(7th) Diva Treva, 7-2
Saratoga (1st) Flipping Fun, 7-2
(4th) Trash Talker, 8-1
Woodbine (1st) J M R Bold Vision, 7-2
(3rd) Impressive Speed, 6-1

